Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Prakash Javadekar, Babul Supriyo and several other names were among more than 40 BJP leaders to receive a call-up for Narendra Modi’s second cabinet. Among the names are also leaders of other NDA constituents, including Shiv Sena, JD(U), Akali Dal, LJP and AIADMK.Sources said the leaders received phone calls to the effect on Thursday morning, hours before the swearing-in ceremony. However, the official portfolio distribution and the list of Union ministers and Ministers of State was not immediately announced.Ministers selected for the oath of office will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 4.30 pm, shortly before the swearing-in ceremony.Earlier in the morning, the prime minister held a final round of consultations with BJP president Amit Shah to give shape to his council of ministers before sending the list to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.Capping a landslide election victory, Modi will take oath along with his new council of ministers at 7 pm.Here’s a list of leaders who have received the all-important phone call till now:1) Amit Shah2) Arjun Ram Meghwal3) Nitin Gadkari4) Prakash Javadekar5) Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi6) Ramdas Athawale7) Piyush Goyal8) Ravi Shankar Prasad9) Babul Supriyo10) Jitendra Singh11) Nirmala Sitharaman12) Rao Inderjit13) Raveendranath Kumar14) Kiren Rijiju15) Suresh Angadi16) Kishan Reddy17) Prahlad Joshi18) Purshottam Rupala19) Mansukh Mandaviya20) Debasree Chaudhuri21) Ram Vilas Paswan22) Harsimrat Kaur Badal23) Santosh Gangwar24) Som Prakash25) Rameshwar Teli26) Ramesh Pokhriyal27) Rajnath Singh28) Anupriya Patel29) Kailash Chaudhary30) Krishan Pal Gurjar31) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat32) Arvind Sawant33) Dharmendra Pradhan34) V K Singh35) Subrat Pathak36) Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre37) Narendra Singh Tomar38) Sanjeev Balyan39) Nityanand Rai40) Thawar Chand Gehlot41) Smriti Irani42) Prahlad Patel43) Sadananda Gowda44) Giriraj Singh45) Mansukh Vasava46) Renuka Singh47) Hardeep Puri48) Shripad Yesso Naik49) Rattan Lal Kataria50) Dr Harsh Vardhan51) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore52) V Muraleedharan53) Pratap Sarangi54) Anurag Thakur55) S JaishankarAs the party geared up for the celebrations, Shah's Akbar Road residence was decked up. BJP general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal was among those who met Shah at his residence.Modi and Shah have held several rounds of discussions in the last two days ahead of government formation.Sources said Modi government 2.0 is likely to showcase the party's newfound strength in different regions. The BJP has refrained from making any official comment about the likely members of the government, with its leaders asserting that it is the prime minister's prerogative.The swearing-in ceremony in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan is expected to be grand affair with about 8,000 guests, including leaders from the BIMSTEC countries, opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, chief ministers, corporate honchos and film stars, watching as President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year-old Modi and his ministerial colleagues.