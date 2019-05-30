English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi Cabinet: A Mix of Old and New, 55 Names Have Received Cabinet Calls So Far. Check out the Full List Here
The swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan is expected to be a grand affair with about 8,000 guests, including leaders from the BIMSTEC countries, opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, chief ministers, corporate honchos and film stars.
Combination photo of Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari.
New Delhi: Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Prakash Javadekar, Babul Supriyo and several other names were among more than 40 BJP leaders to receive a call-up for Narendra Modi’s second cabinet. Among the names are also leaders of other NDA constituents, including Shiv Sena, JD(U), Akali Dal, LJP and AIADMK.
Sources said the leaders received phone calls to the effect on Thursday morning, hours before the swearing-in ceremony. However, the official portfolio distribution and the list of Union ministers and Ministers of State was not immediately announced.
Ministers selected for the oath of office will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 4.30 pm, shortly before the swearing-in ceremony.
Earlier in the morning, the prime minister held a final round of consultations with BJP president Amit Shah to give shape to his council of ministers before sending the list to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Capping a landslide election victory, Modi will take oath along with his new council of ministers at 7 pm.
Here’s a list of leaders who have received the all-important phone call till now:
1) Amit Shah
2) Arjun Ram Meghwal
3) Nitin Gadkari
4) Prakash Javadekar
5) Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
6) Ramdas Athawale
7) Piyush Goyal
8) Ravi Shankar Prasad
9) Babul Supriyo
10) Jitendra Singh
11) Nirmala Sitharaman
12) Rao Inderjit
13) Raveendranath Kumar
14) Kiren Rijiju
15) Suresh Angadi
16) Kishan Reddy
17) Prahlad Joshi
18) Purshottam Rupala
19) Mansukh Mandaviya
20) Debasree Chaudhuri
21) Ram Vilas Paswan
22) Harsimrat Kaur Badal
23) Santosh Gangwar
24) Som Prakash
25) Rameshwar Teli
26) Ramesh Pokhriyal
27) Rajnath Singh
28) Anupriya Patel
29) Kailash Chaudhary
30) Krishan Pal Gurjar
31) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
32) Arvind Sawant
33) Dharmendra Pradhan
34) V K Singh
35) Subrat Pathak
36) Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre
37) Narendra Singh Tomar
38) Sanjeev Balyan
39) Nityanand Rai
40) Thawar Chand Gehlot
41) Smriti Irani
42) Prahlad Patel
43) Sadananda Gowda
44) Giriraj Singh
45) Mansukh Vasava
46) Renuka Singh
47) Hardeep Puri
48) Shripad Yesso Naik
49) Rattan Lal Kataria
50) Dr Harsh Vardhan
51) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
52) V Muraleedharan
53) Pratap Sarangi
54) Anurag Thakur
55) S Jaishankar
As the party geared up for the celebrations, Shah's Akbar Road residence was decked up. BJP general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal was among those who met Shah at his residence.
Modi and Shah have held several rounds of discussions in the last two days ahead of government formation.
Sources said Modi government 2.0 is likely to showcase the party's newfound strength in different regions. The BJP has refrained from making any official comment about the likely members of the government, with its leaders asserting that it is the prime minister's prerogative.
The swearing-in ceremony in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan is expected to be grand affair with about 8,000 guests, including leaders from the BIMSTEC countries, opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, chief ministers, corporate honchos and film stars, watching as President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year-old Modi and his ministerial colleagues.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
