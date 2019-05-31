In a complete revamp of his top four ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tapped BJP chief and cabinet debutant Amit Shah as the country’s new home minister. Making way for him would be Rajnath Singh, who will now handle the defence portfolio. Nirmala Sitharaman has been shifted to the finance ministry, while former foreign secretary S Jaishankar is the new External Affairs Minister.Both Shah and Jaishankar were surprise picks in the cabinet, making up for the void left by Arun Jaitley, who bowed out citing health reasons, and Sushma Swaraj, who was dropped from Modi’s new team. The new Council of Ministers comprises 58 names, including the prime minister, with 25 holding cabinet positions, nine Ministers of State with Independent charge and 24 Ministers of State.Here’s the complete list of who got what ministry in the Narendra Modi cabinet:Narendra Modi - Prime Minister and also in-charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; and all important policy issues; and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister1. Rajnath Singh - Minister of Defence2. Amit Shah - Minister of Home Affairs3. Nitin Gadkari - Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises4. DV Sadananda Gowda - Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers5. Nirmala Sitharaman - Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs6. Ramvilas Paswan - Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution7. Narendra Singh Tomar - Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj8. Ravi Shankar Prasad - Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology9. Harsimrat Kaur Badal - Minister of Food Processing Industries10. Thaawar Chand Gehlot - Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment11. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - Minister of External Affairs12. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ - Minister of Human Resource Development13. Arjun Munda - Minister of Tribal Affairs14. Smriti Zubin Irani - Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles15. Harsh Vardhan - Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences16. Prakash Javadekar - Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting17. Piyush Goyal - Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry18. Dharmendra Pradhan - Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel19. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi - Minister of Minority Affairs20. Pralhad Joshi - Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines21. Mahendra Nath Pandey - Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship22. Arvind Ganpat Sawant - Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise23. Giriraj Singh - Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries24. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat - Minister of Jal Shakti1. Santosh Kumar Gangwar - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment2. Rao Inderjit Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning3. Shripad Yesso Naik - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); and Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence4. Dr. Jitendra Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space5. Kiren Rijiju - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs6. Prahalad Singh Patel - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism7. Raj Kumar Singh - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship8. Hardeep Singh Puri - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry9. Mansukh L Mandaviya - Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers1. Faggansingh Kulaste - Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel2. Ashwini Kumar Choubey - Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare3. Arjun Ram Meghwal - Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises4. General (Retd) VK Singh - Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways5. Krishan Pal - Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment6. Danve Raosaheb Dadarao - Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution7. G Kishan Reddy - Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs8. Parshottam Rupala - Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare9. Ramdas Athawale - Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti - Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development11. Babul Supriyo - Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change12. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan - Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries13. Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao - Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology14. Anurag Singh Thakur - Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs15. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa - Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways16. Nityanand Rai - Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs17. Rattan Lal Kataria - Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment18. V Muraleedharan - Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs19. Renuka Singh Saruta - Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs20. Som Parkash - Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry21. Rameswar Teli - Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries22. Pratap Chandra Sarangi - Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries23. Kailash Choudhary - Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare24. Debasree Chaudhuri - Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child DevelopmentBesides Swaraj, eight-time MP Maneka Gandhi, six-time MP Radhamohan Singh, Mahesh Sharma, Jayant Sinha, Jual Oram, Ram Kripal Yadav, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, all from the BJP, and Anupriya Patel (of BJP ally Apna Dal) failed to make the cut despite winning their respective seats. Anantkumar Hegde, a Hindutva leader from Karnataka who is known for his controversial statements, was also dropped.Suresh Prabhu and JP Nadda (both Rajya Sabha MPs) also did not find a place. Speculation is rife that Nadda, who was made BJP's UP in-charge, may succeed Shah as party president.Hardeep Singh Puri, a former diplomat who lost the elections, managed to retain his berth. Jaishankar and Puri will have to enter Parliament within six months and they could take the Rajya Sabha route.Key BJP ally JD(U) stayed out of the government in what appears to be a sign of differences with the saffron party over the number of ministerial berths offered to the party.While the inclusion of Shah, seen as BJP's key strategist who helped the party expand its base after taking over the reins of the party in 2014, was the subject of intense speculation since the party's spectacular victory on May 23, Jaishankar, considered close to Modi, was a surprise pick.A seasoned diplomat, Jaishankar was the Indian government's points-man for China and the US. Son of the late K Subrahmanyam, one of India's leading strategic analysts, Jaishankar was a key member of the Indian team which negotiated the landmark Indo-US nuclear deal. He retired from the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) last year to join Tata Trusts.Uttar Pradesh accounted for a maximum of nine ministers while states like West Bengal, where the BJP had a spectacular showing winning 18 seats, accounted for two ministers — Babul Supriyo and Debasree Chaudhuri. Kerala, where the BJP drew a blank, had a token representation in V Muraleedharan, the Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra.