LIVE: Cong Stakes Claim to Form Meghalaya Govt, Races to Pick CM as BJP Tries to Piggyback on Local Biggies

High on North-East victory, Amit Shah to meet RSS chief in Nagpur. On Saturday, the BJP national president had dedicated the saffron party's victory to all the BJP and RSS workers, "who died in clashes with CPI (M) cadre". “Victory in the North East means a lot to us. Today, I remember all those workers who have died at the hands of Communist violence in the streets. Our workers have faced Communist violence with exemplary bravery. Many of them were even martyred. Against all odds, they worked hard at the booths and ensured a BJP victory," he had said.
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Will the BJP add Meghalaya to its kitty today? Stay tuned as Sumedha Kirti brings you live updates:
Senior Congress leaders C P Joshi and Vincent Pala met Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad and handed him a letter late on Saturday night to stake claim to form government in the state. “Congress has become the single largest party in state (Meghalaya) and constitutional propriety dictates that Congress be invited to form the government at the earliest. Majority would be proven on the floor House at the date and time decided," the letter reads. While Congress Legislature Party will hold a meeting a 11 am, National People's Party will meet around noon. On the other hand, as BJP tries to stitch an alliance with UDP & NPP, party's key strategist for the Northeast Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union tourism minister KJ Alphons are likely to meet the Governot at 1pm.
Even as BJP managed to win a dozen seats in the Christian majority Tripura, up from its 2013 figure of one, in another Christian-dominated state, Meghalaya, the story is quite different. In spite of a strong campaign by the saffron party and multiple visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the abode of the clouds remains an unconquered frontier. BJP's tryst with Meghalaya started in 1993 when the party contested in 20 seats, winning none and forfeiting its deposits in 14. BJP's best year in the hill state was 1998 when it bagged 3 seats. Since 1998, BJP's presence in the Meghalaya Assembly has been on a steady decline in subsequent elections. The party won 2 seats in 2003, 1 in 2008 and none in 2013. In fact, all its candidates in the 2013 elections had to forfeit their deposits. In 2018, BJP has managed to win 2 seats - both General seats in Shillong with a dominant non-tribal population. Both the seats have been won by BJP multiple times in their pre-delimitation avatars. Both the candidates AL Hek (Pynthorumkhrah) and Sanbor Shullai (South Shillong) were sitting MLAs with strong support base and both moved over to the BJP just before the elections. Both the victories can, to a large extent, be attributed more to the candidates than to the party.
BJP-NDDP likely to form govt in Nagaland | An Independent candidate and a Janata Dal (United) candidate could prove to be the kingmakers with no single party or alliance getting a clear majority in the Nagaland Assembly. In this fractured verdict, BJP is most likely to form the next government along with its alliance partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), but the support of JDU and Independent Tongpang Ozukum could prove to be vital.
#MeghalayaElections2018: Congress to hold a meeting at 11 am for electing Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018
While the Congress has emerged as the single largest party with 21 seats in Meghalaya, it still needs nine more to gain a majority and avoid the embarrassment of being one step closer to a "Congress-mukt North East". For the BJP, it is the allure of conquering the final frontier that is making it push the Congress despite winning just two seats of its own. Both the Congress and the BJP had no pre-poll arrangements, but the BJP has an advantage here as the National People's Party (NPP), which won 19 seats, is an ally of the saffron party at the Centre and in Manipur. Their combined tally rises to 21, nine short of the magic figure, like the Congress. All eyes are now on the smaller parties and independents, who will hold the key to government formation in the state.
DAY 2 | A hung verdict in Meghalaya has made it the centre of political action a day after the BJP expanded its northeast footprint with a decisive mandate in Tripura and a strong shot at power in Nagaland. The Congress, which emerged as the single-largest party with 21 seats, has staked claim to form the government in a late-night meeting with Governor Ganga Prasad, but the BJP with just two seats is pulling out all stop to stitch together a non-Congress alliance with the National People's Party (NPP). Tripura is a done deal for the saffron party with Biplab Deb Kumar set to be the next CM after the CPM suffered a humiliating defeat in its citadel of 25 years. In Nagaland, too, the BJP seems certain to be part of the government with alliance partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), and with little help from an Independent MLA and a JD(U) candidate.
PM Modi says that BJP workers must remain vigilant and must now allow the Congress culture to seep in the party ranks. He ends his address by saying that the party would do everything to bring development to northeastern states. BJP’s parliamentary board will now meet in the Capital to decide on the observers that will be sent to Tripura and decide on the CM.
Opposition always says this is vendetta. This is not vendetta, this is mandate. A victory through democracy is our answer to the opposition. Citizens will always rally behind politics of performance. BJP has risen in every corner of the country due to hard work of party workers. Never in history was Congress reduced to so few states.
PM Modi: The people of north east used to feel that New Delhi is too far away for them. But we created a situation that now New Delhi itself has gone to the doorstep of north east. We sent more ministers to north east in the last 4 years than any other government since independence. Every 15 days, we would send a minister there to spend at least 24 hours so that we can understand their aspirations and there problems.
PM Modi: In vastu also, the north east position is very important. According to vastu shastra, north east is the most auspicious side. I am happy that north east is now a part of the vikas yatra. With the north east now taken care of, the foundation for the rest of the country has automatically become solid.
Even in remote areas of the North East, the truth about BJP and the BJP government has reached the common man, says the PM as he resumes again. “The saffron wave has swept the north east. When a sun sets, its colour is also red,” he says, drawing a parallel to the end of the Left’s 25-year-rule in Tripura.
Prime Minister Modi resumes his address to party workers with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. He says that BJP workers have sacrificed their lives for this victory. “Politics is all about ideology and this is a defeat of the maoist-thinking of Left parties. Democracy has risen to end the misrule in Tripura. Logon ne Chot ka jawab vote se dia hai (People have answered with their votes),” he says. PM Modi pauses for the second time, this time for BJP’s ‘martyrs’ in Tripura.
Amit Shah: This is a victory of politics of performance. It shows people of north east have accepted ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ policy. This is a victory of PM Modi’s Act East policy. The BJP has given a fitting answer to the killing of its 9 workers in Tripura. This is the first celebration in new the BJP HQ. This is A historic day for the party. This vijay rath of BJP will now go to Karnataka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on the election results from the BJP headquarters in Delhi shortly. Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari are also at the BJP headquarters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP Headquarters in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/BDzOjqJB5W— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018
Hectic parleys are underway in Meghalaya as both Congress and BJP look to form the govermment. Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who has been sent to the state to seal a post-poll alliance, says the Congress is the single largest party in Meghalaya and there is no debate on it. The Congress is leading on 21 seats, nine short of the 31 needed to form the government. But Thomas Sangma of the NPP says there is no chance of merging with the Congress. “Parties like the UDP, HSPDP and PDF have approached us and have lent their support. I am sure the BJP will also come and support us to oust the Congress from Meghalaya. We are working on the permutations and combinations to find a midway in breaking this deadlock,” he says.
