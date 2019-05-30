Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Prakash Javadekar, Babul Supriyo and several others took the oath of office after Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The portfolio distribution and list of Ministers of State is yet to be announced.Modi, 68, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at a glittering ceremony at the forecourt of majestic Rashtraparti Bhavan.Top opposition leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, corporate honchos, film stars, chief ministers and a galaxy of leaders from BIMSTEC countries were part of the nearly 8,000 guests at the ceremony.Sushma Swaraj, Manoj Sinha, Mahesh Sharma, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Arun Jaitley, KJ Alphons, Hansraj Ahir, Maneka Gandhi, Radha Mohan Singh, Suresh Prabhu, Anant Geete, Uma Bharti and Jayant Sinha who were part of the first Modi government will not feature in the Union cabinet anymore.Here’s a list of leaders who took oath on Thursday evening:1. Narendra Modi2. Rajnath Singh3. Amit Shah4. Nitin Jairam Gadkari5. DV Sadananda Gowda6. Nirmala Sitharaman7. Ramvilas Paswan8. Narendra Singh Tomar9. Ravi Shankar Prasad10. Harsimrat Kaur Badal11. Thaawar Chand Gehlot12. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar13. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’14. Arjun Munda15. Smriti Zubin Irani16. Harsh Vardhan17. Prakash Javadekar18. Piyush Goyal19. Dharmendra Pradhan20. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi21. Pralhad Joshi22. Mahendra Nath Pandey23. Arvind Ganpat Sawant24. Giriraj Singh25. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat1. Santosh Kumar Gangwar2. Inderjit Singh3. Shripad Yesso Naik4. Jitendra Singh5. Kiren Rijiju6. Prahalad Singh Patel7. Raj Kumar Singh8. Hardeep Singh Puri9. Mansukh L Mandaviya1. Faggansingh Kulaste2. Ashwini Kumar Choubey3. Arjun Ram Meghwal4. General (Retd) VK Singh5. Krishan Pal6. Danve Raosaheb Dadarao7. G Kishan Reddy8. Parshottam Rupala9. Ramdas Athawale10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti11. Babul Supriyo12. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan13. Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao14. Anurag Singh Thakur15. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa16. Nityanand Rai17. Rattan Lal Kataria18. V Muraleedharan19. Renuka Singh Saruta20. Som Parkash21. Rameswar Teli22. Pratap Chandra Sarangi23. Kailash Choudhary24. Debasree ChaudhuriThis is the second time Modi took the oath at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Modi was sworn in by the then President Pranab Mukherjee in 2014 in the presence of over 3,500 guests including the heads of SAARC countries.Earlier, Chandra Shekhar in 1990 and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 were sworn in at the sprawling forecourt.Leaders of BIMSTEC countries including President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, President of Myanmar U Win Myint and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering also attended the gala event.From Thailand, its Special Envoy Grisada Boonrach represented the country.Besides India, BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan as members.Kyrgyz President and current chair of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth also attended the event.