LIVE: Full List of Union Cabinet Ministers Taking Oath After Narendra Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony
While Amit Shah debuts in the Narendra Modi cabinet, Sushma Swaraj won’t be part of the Union Council of Ministers anymore.
File photos of Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari.
New Delhi: Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Prakash Javadekar, Babul Supriyo and several others took the oath of office after Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The portfolio distribution and list of Ministers of State is yet to be announced.
Modi, 68, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at a glittering ceremony at the forecourt of majestic Rashtraparti Bhavan.
Top opposition leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, corporate honchos, film stars, chief ministers and a galaxy of leaders from BIMSTEC countries were part of the nearly 8,000 guests at the ceremony.
Sushma Swaraj, Manoj Sinha, Mahesh Sharma, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Arun Jaitley, KJ Alphons, Hansraj Ahir, Maneka Gandhi, Radha Mohan Singh, Suresh Prabhu, Anant Geete, Uma Bharti and Jayant Sinha who were part of the first Modi government will not feature in the Union cabinet anymore.
Here’s a list of leaders who took oath on Thursday evening:
CABINET MINISTERS
1. Narendra Modi
2. Rajnath Singh
3. Amit Shah
4. Nitin Jairam Gadkari
5. DV Sadananda Gowda
6. Nirmala Sitharaman
7. Ramvilas Paswan
8. Narendra Singh Tomar
9. Ravi Shankar Prasad
10. Harsimrat Kaur Badal
11. Thaawar Chand Gehlot
12. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
13. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’
14. Arjun Munda
15. Smriti Zubin Irani
16. Harsh Vardhan
17. Prakash Javadekar
18. Piyush Goyal
19. Dharmendra Pradhan
20. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
21. Pralhad Joshi
22. Mahendra Nath Pandey
23. Arvind Ganpat Sawant
24. Giriraj Singh
25. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)
1. Santosh Kumar Gangwar
2. Inderjit Singh
3. Shripad Yesso Naik
4. Jitendra Singh
5. Kiren Rijiju
6. Prahalad Singh Patel
7. Raj Kumar Singh
8. Hardeep Singh Puri
9. Mansukh L Mandaviya
MINISTERS OF STATE
1. Faggansingh Kulaste
2. Ashwini Kumar Choubey
3. Arjun Ram Meghwal
4. General (Retd) VK Singh
5. Krishan Pal
6. Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
7. G Kishan Reddy
8. Parshottam Rupala
9. Ramdas Athawale
10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
11. Babul Supriyo
12. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
13. Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
14. Anurag Singh Thakur
15. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
16. Nityanand Rai
17. Rattan Lal Kataria
18. V Muraleedharan
19. Renuka Singh Saruta
20. Som Parkash
21. Rameswar Teli
22. Pratap Chandra Sarangi
23. Kailash Choudhary
24. Debasree Chaudhuri
This is the second time Modi took the oath at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Modi was sworn in by the then President Pranab Mukherjee in 2014 in the presence of over 3,500 guests including the heads of SAARC countries.
Earlier, Chandra Shekhar in 1990 and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 were sworn in at the sprawling forecourt.
Leaders of BIMSTEC countries including President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, President of Myanmar U Win Myint and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering also attended the gala event.
From Thailand, its Special Envoy Grisada Boonrach represented the country.
Besides India, BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan as members.
Kyrgyz President and current chair of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth also attended the event.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
