Hold Your Breath. In Amethi, It’s a Neck and Neck Fight Between Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is fighting a tough battle in Amethi , his constituency in Uttar Pradesh since 2004. The constituency is witnessing a see-saw battle between Gandhi scion and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Smriti Irani.In a close contest, Irani is leading by about 5,000 votes. So far, Gandhi has received 41,633 votes, while the Union minister has won 46,307 votes.Amethi, largely a rural constituency around 130 km from UP capital Lucknow, features one of the most watched battles in this national election.Smriti Irani campaigned aggressively in Amethi, where she had contested and lost to Rahul Gandhi in 2014 but had managed to reduce his winning margin to one lakh. She kept visiting the constituency regularly and launched central schemes there.Apart from his old bastion, Rahul Gandhi is also contesting from Wayanad in Kerala this time. Divided between the two constituencies and his various campaigns across the country, Gandhi has been away from Amethi. Irani has used his absence to capitalise in the region and also accused Gandhi of neglecting his constituency.During his election campaign, the Congress president visited Amethi six times. His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also campaigned in Amethi.A Congress stronghold Amethi has remained with the Gandhi family for decades. The Congress has not lost the seat in the last three decades, except in 1998.In the politically critical state of Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party had posed a stiff challenge, the BJP was leading in 58 of the 80 seats at stake. The SP was ahead in eight and BSP in 11. The Congress Party was ahead only in one.