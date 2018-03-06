GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

LIVE: MPs from 4 Parties Storm the Well of Lok Sabha, All Protesting for Different Demands

News18.com | March 6, 2018, 12:15 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

The Lok Sabha is witnessing uproarious scenes with MPs from four parties storming the Well to protest for different demands. While the Congress and the Trinamool Congress want debate on the PNB scam, the AIADMK is protesting over the Cauvery issue. The TRS wants the Constitution amended to skirt the 50% ceiling for reservation in jobs and education, while the TDP wants special status for Andhra Pradesh. Similar scenes in the Rajya Sahba forced Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the Upper House till 2pm.

Stay tuned as Aditya Nair brings you live updates:
Mar 6, 2018 12:14 pm (IST)

The Lok Sabha is witnessing uproarious scenes with MPs from four parties storming the Well to protest for different demands. While the Congress and the Trinamool Congress want debate on the PNB scam, the AIADMK is protesting over the Cauvery issue. The TRS wants the Constitution amended to skirt the 50% ceiling for reservation in jobs and education, while the TDP wants special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Mar 6, 2018 12:10 pm (IST)

There are more MPs in the well of the Lok Sabha than those sitting. The AIADMK is asking for a Cauvery management board, Congress and TMC are protesting against Nirav Modi-PNB scam, while the TRS is asking for an amendment to the constitution to give 50% reservation to minorities in educational institutions and jobs.

Mar 6, 2018 12:04 pm (IST)

Opposition parties have stormed the well of Lok Sabha and are creating a ruckus. They are raising slogans and holding up placards against the Centre.

Mar 6, 2018 11:59 am (IST)

During the BJP parliamentary panel meet, PM Narendra Modi hailed the party's success in Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya assembly elections. "It's a historic victory. Some people are saying that it is a small state, but let's not forget that every state, big or small, matters. It is an ideological victory. Whenever we win elections, issues are created to divert attention from it. Let's take full advantage of our victory," he said.

Mar 6, 2018 11:32 am (IST)

TDP MPs have invited Congress president Rahul Gandhi to join their protest at Jantar Mantar, which the leader has reportedly refused.

Mar 6, 2018 11:32 am (IST)

"As things are taking place in the house, I am not happy. We are setting a wrong example in front of the citizens," says Rajya Sabha speaker Venkaiah Naidu as he adjourns the house till 2 pm.

Mar 6, 2018 11:20 am (IST)

"The government is ready to discuss the questions that the opposition is raising about bank fraud. We invite them to a structural debate and to stop the ruckus they are creating inside and outside the Parliament," says Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar.

Mar 6, 2018 11:11 am (IST)

"I tweeted that he (Gautam Adani) seems to be like a trapeze artiste. Information came to me that he may be having as much as Rs 72,000 crore in Non-Performing Assets.This will be clear only after investigation. That's why I raised this question. As far as corruption is considered, the party has no role," says Subramanian Swamy. Here's what the BJP leader had tweeted about Adani:

Mar 6, 2018 11:05 am (IST)

Opposition MPs, shouting 'constitute Cauvery management board' and carrying placards storm the well of the Rajya Sabha. The house has been adjourned till 11:30 am, and speaker Venkaiah Naidu asks heads of all parties to meet him in his chambers.

Mar 6, 2018 11:03 am (IST)

Within minutes of Lok Sabha's Day 2 session beginning, the house has been adjourned for an hour as opposition MPs stormed the well of the house.

Mar 6, 2018 10:42 am (IST)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has joined his party MPs in protesting against the BJP government outside Parliament.

Mar 6, 2018 10:24 am (IST)

During the BJP Parliamentary party, MPs raised slogans like, "Jeet humari jaari hai, ab Karnataka ki baari hai (Our victory march continues, now it's Karnataka's turn)." The ministers distributed Ladoos among each other as well. The BJP-IPFT combine scripted history by winning the Tripura Assembly polls with a two-thirds majority, ending 25 years of uninterrupted rule of the CPI(M)-led Left Front in the north-eastern state. The BJP and the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) won 43 seats and the CPI(M) won 16.

Mar 6, 2018 10:19 am (IST)

Demanding Special Category Status and fulfillment of bifurcation promises, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will continue to fight and put pressure on the Centre. Dissatisfied over yesterday’s talks with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, TDP MPs will continue to protest inside and outside the parliament. Today too, TDP MPs have handed over adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament.

Mar 6, 2018 10:16 am (IST)

The government has also listed some other bills for consideration and passage in both Houses. In the Lok Sabha, it intends to bring 'The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017', ' The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2017' tomorrow, and 'The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017'. In the Rajya Sabha, the government has listed 'The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017', and 'The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017', for the first day of the session.

Mar 6, 2018 10:15 am (IST)

The passage of the OBC bill, that seeks to provide constitutional status for the OBC commission, is another issue high on the government agenda.

Mar 6, 2018 10:15 am (IST)

Other issues that the opposition is likely to raise include those relating to crimes against Dalits and women. The issues of farmers distress, slowdown of the economy and rising unemployment were also expected to be raised by opposition benches. The second part of the session would primarily see the passage of the Union budget for 2018-19 and discussions on the demand for grants for various ministries.

Mar 6, 2018 10:15 am (IST)

The opposition is also likely to corner the government over the tussle between Prasar Bharti and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. It is likely to raise issues concerning farmers, the Rafale deal, Staff Selection Commission "job scam", loss of life and property due to ceasefire violations on the LoC and increase in the cost of petroleum products.

Mar 6, 2018 10:15 am (IST)

Apart from the finance bill, the government may also push for passage of the pending triple talaq bill during the session that ends on April 6. The first part of the budget session was held from January 29 to February 9.

Mar 6, 2018 10:12 am (IST)

The Finance Ministry has given banks a 15-day window to identify gaps and brace for increasing operational and technical risks to the banking system. The BJP, on its part, has been stating that the multi-crore PNB fraud has its genesis in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government's tenure. A relief for the government is that the opposition is divided over suggestions for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the PNB fraud. The Trinamool Congress does not appear favourably disposed to the idea, having said that previous JPCs have not yielded results.

Mar 6, 2018 10:11 am (IST)

The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018, also known as the Anti-swindler Bill, which will be introduced during the session, provides for confiscation of properties of people who flee the country after committing huge financial frauds. It provides for giving an application before the Special Court for a declaration that an individual is a fugitive economic offender, attachment and confiscation of his property resulting from the proceeds of crime as also his other property in India and abroad, including benami properties. The Finance Ministry on February 27 directed public-sector banks to scan their Non-performing Asset (NPA) accounts above Rs 50 crore for possible fraud and refer any such fraud cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). 

Mar 6, 2018 9:58 am (IST)

On Day 2 of the Budget Session of Parliament, the government will seek to push its legislative agenda, including the bill for confiscation of properties of fugitives. Day 1 of the session was washed out yesterday after opposition MLAs targeted the government on a range of issues including the multi-crore bank frauds. The government will look to hit back at the Congress over former Finance Minister, P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram's involvement in the INX media case.

Mar 6, 2018 9:50 am (IST)

The second part of Parliament's Budget Session was off to a rough start on Monday, with opposition MPs in both Houses disrupting proceedings over the PNB scam. Both houses were adjourned within minutes of beginning as the opposition raised slogans against diamantaire Nirav Modi.

  • 04 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
    ZIM vs NEP
    380/6
    50.0 overs
    		 264/8
    50.0 overs
    Zimbabwe beat Nepal by 116 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
    IRE vs NED
    268/7
    50.0 overs
    		 149/10
    32.2 overs
    Ireland beat Netherlands by 93 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
    AFG vs SCO
    255/10
    49.4 overs
    		 256/3
    47.2 overs
    Scotland beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
    UAE vs PNG
    221/10
    49.4 overs
    		 113/10
    25.5 overs
    United Arab Emirates beat Papua New Guinea by 56 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 Mar, 2018 | England in New Zealand
    ENG vs NZ
    234/10
    50.0 overs
    		 230/8
    50.0 overs
    England beat New Zealand by 4 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES