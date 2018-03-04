LIVE: NPP's Conrad Sangma May be Meghalaya CM as BJP Stitches 5-Party Alliance; Congress Refuses to Bow Out

In the 60-member assembly, the Congress, which had been in power, bagged 21 seats, the NPP, led by Conrad Sangma, son of late PA Sangma, got 19 seats, the BJP got two seats, the United Democratic Party bagged six seats, the Peoples Democratic Front bagged four seats, the Hill State Peoples Democratic Party got two seats, the NCP and the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement got one each and Independents bagged three seats. The combined seats of NPP, UDP, BJP, HSPDP and one of an Independent candidate makes it to 30 seats. They are still in talks with eight, including PDF that had bagged four seats. The house is of 59 seats this time. So, 30 is the half way mark. Confirming the lastest development, BJP minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma said, "We will meet the Governor at 5 pm with 30 seats. We are also in talks with PDF, and the number is likely to go up."
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- WON
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Event Highlights
- Conrad Sangma next Meghalaya CM?
- UDP extends support to NPP
- TMC MP challenges Modi
- AL Hek becomes leader of BJP legislature party
- After N-E, Lotus to bloom in Ktka, Kerala: UP CM
- Manik Sarkar to resign
- Independent candidate extends support to BJP
- Stalemate in Meghalaya due to UDF Chief
- Govt likely to be formed by evening: Himanta
- First time MLAs in Meghalaya
- Nagaland fails to elect a woman
- Victory & failure under one roof
- Rise, Reach and Outreach of The Sangh
- Amit Shah to meet Mohan Bhagwat
- Cong stakes claim to form govt in Meghalaya
Will the BJP add Meghalaya to its kitty today? Stay tuned as Sumedha Kirti brings you live updates:
Conrad Sangma will be the next chief minister of Meghalaya, says sources. As the results for the February 27 elections led to a hung house for the 60-member Meghalaya assembly, NPP president Conrad Sangma had said his party would be able to form the next government with the help of other like-minded parties. “We are hopeful that we will be able to form the government. People are fed up with the corrupt Congress government and looking for a change,” he said. Sangma is the son of veteran leader late PA Sangma.
"Meghalaya will form a Non-Congress Government with Regional Development Alliance (RDA). NPP will lead with the support of UDP, PDF, HSPDP and BJP," said UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh. The NPP won 19 seats, while the UDP-HSPDP pre-poll alliance won only eight. The newly floated PDF has won four seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party and Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement secured one seat each. With 21 seats, the ruling Congress is ten short of the 31 seats needed to retain power in the 60-member house. However, the BJP has been trying its best to stitch an alliance with regional parties to form a non-Congress government in the state.
MoS Home Kiren Rijiju meets UDP chief Dr Donkupar Roy at his residence in Shillong. When Rijiju was asked about the latest development, he said, "You will come to know soon about the parties. BJP is determined to give a Congress-free government in the state." On the other hand, incumbent Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma said that everything will be cleared in some time. "It's a fractured mandate. Let's see how they (BJP) would like to form government with just two seats." Meanwhile, KJ Alphons told CNN-News18 that BJP has extended support to National People's Party (NPP). "We want a non-Congress government," he said.
The BJP and its pre-poll ally in Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), on Sunday exuded confidence that they would be able to form a stable government in the state as the numbers were on their side. BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said the pre-poll allies have got a "near simple majority" in the 60-member assembly while NDPP leader and three-time chief minister Neiphiu Rio said he was confident that their alliance will form the next government in Nagaland. "We are in a comfortable position to form the next government. The NDPP-BJP alliance has secured near simple majority in Nagaland. We have the support of one independent and one JD(U) MLAs which takes us to 32 seats," Madhav told reporters in Kohima. The BJP leader said the NDPP-BJP alliance will stake claim to form the government in next few days. Rio said the alliance is in a comfortable position to form the government.
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O' Brien tells CNN-News18 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his last speech as the PM from Red Fort on August 15 this year. "He will not be able to deliver his speech on Independence Day next year. Tripura is a very small state. It is not even equal to West Bengal's districts. How can they call it a big win?" West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had also said on Saturday that the saffron party will never win West Bengal and Odisha, and dubbed it as "a cockroach dreaming of becoming a peacock by putting on its feathers".
Pynthorumkhrah MLA AL Hek declared the Leader of BJP Legislature Party in Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.
Newly elected MLA Shri A.L. Hek is declared the Leader of BJP Legislature Party in Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. pic.twitter.com/aQ8a4v04ah— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 4, 2018
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday credited the BJP's "historic" performance in north eastern states to "development-oriented" policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "organisational skills" of Amit Shah and said the day is not far when one party will be in power right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The chief minister was addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here after the party's good show in assembly polls in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. "The BJP's sterling performance in northeast will go a long way in fulfilling development aspirations of people," he said. Adityanath said for the first time after Independence, these northeastern states will get chance to join the national mainstream and enjoy fruits of development.
Four-time Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar reaches governor's house in Agartala to submit his resignation. Sarkar, regarded as the ''poorest chief minister'' of the country and the man who helmed the Leftist bastion of Tripura for 20 years, failed to steer the Left Front (LF) to election victory on Saturday. The LF's drubbing by a resurgent BJP, which captured power in the north-eastern state for the first time, nixed the Left Front's efforts to form the government for a record sixth consecutive time in the state. Sarkar, a CPI(M) politburo member, won from his Dhanpur seat, defeating his nearest rival, Pratima Bhowmick of the BJP. His party, however, bagged only 16 of the 59 seats, where polling was held on February 18. The BJP, which had no member in the Tripura Assembly, won 35 seats this time.
CLICK TO READ | Himanta Biswa Sarma Names Bangladesh Among '3 Options Before Manik Sarkar Now'
The BJP leader had earlier kicked up a row by reportedly saying that the Manik Sarkar would be sent to Bangladesh after the assembly elections in Tripura.
Independent candidate Samuel S Sangma met BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma in Shillong and extended support of the saffron party, while the NPP is still holding talks to reach a conclusion. NPP President Conrad Sangma said, "We are discussing it (alliance). Communication channels with all like-minded parties have been opened. We will come out with a decision in two to three hours. Nothing is decided as of now." Interestingly, Sangma from Baghmara, is the only Independent candidate to win in the Garo Hills.
The stalemate in Meghalaya is because UDP's chief Donkupar Roy has not decided whether to join BJP-NPP or Congress. As the United Democratic Party won 6 constituencies, Roy retained his Shella seat for the seventh consecutive term. Talking about the UDF and NPP earlier, Bindo M. Lanong, UDP senior working president, who was once the Speaker, told Telegraph that when UDP leader Donkupar Roy was elected chief minister in 2008, with Conrad Sangma as his deputy, Conrad, now NPP president, had "sneaked off to Delhi to strike a deal with the Congress. We had to then tie up with the Congress and Donkupar had to make way for D.D. Lapang as the chief minister." The Congress entered into an alliance with the United Democratic Party which got eight seats in 2013. However, Lanong said hinted they (UDF) may not go with the Congress this time. He cited "mischief and scams" as reasons for his decision. Ahead of the 2018 elections, Roy had also told IANS, "From reports that I have received so far, we are confident to unseat the Congress from power and form a pro-people and corruption-free government."
"People of Meghalaya have rejected Congress. We are dedicated to form a non-Congress government. I am confident that we along with the regional parties and Independent we will form the government by evening," BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told CNN-News18. With the BJP striking gold in the North-eastern states of Tripura and Nagaland along with making massive gains in vote share in Meghalaya, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the party’s Tripura in-charge, has maintained a 100% strike rate in NE elections. Himanta managed to break the entire top leadership of the Trinamool Congress and the Congress to bring them into the BJP fold. He then went on to build an Assam-style alliance with IPFT (Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura). With this alliance, the vote in the hills polarised in favour of the BJP.
Making inroads into North-East, BJP is set to form the government in Nagaland with MoS Kiren Rijiju saying that the saffron party will form the government with "other parties" and three-time former chief minister Neiphiu Rio as its leader. Asked whether the BJP and NDPP will be in a position to form the next government without the help of party’s erstwhile ally Naga Peoples Front (NPF), which won in 17 seats and was likely to win eight others, Rijiju said, “The NPF has already passed a resolution on alliance with the BJP“. Celebrating the saffron party's rise in the North-East, Rijiju tweeted PM Modi's pictures on Saturday.
BJP victory in Nagaland is historic. People have shown tremendous love & affection for @narendramodi ji and reposed full faith in his vision for Nagaland. pic.twitter.com/3pEKHXKp5y— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 3, 2018
Some of the first time MLAs are Samuel M. Sangma Independent (Baghmara), Adelbert Nongrum (North Shillong), Independent SK Sunn (Mawphlang), UDP members Kyrmen Shylla and Nujorki Sungoh. NPP candidates are Brening A. Sangma (Dalu), Wailadmiki Shylla (Jowai), Sosthenes Sohtun (Jirang), Rupert Momin (Kharkutta), Dasakhiat Lamare (Mawhati), Gigur Myrthong (Mawshynrut), Macmillan Byrsat (Nongstoin), Thomas A. Sangma (North Tura), Benedic R. Marak (Raksamgre), Rakkam A. Sangma (Rongara Siju), Jim M Sangma (Rongjeng). Congress members are Azad Zaman (Rajabala), George Lyngdoh (Umroi), Mahendro Rapsang (West Shillong), Kimfa Marbaniang (Rambrai-Jyrngam), PDF members joining the league of new MLAs are Gavin Miguel Mylliem, Banteidor Lyngdoh (Mawkynrew), Hamlet Dohling (Mylliem), Jason Sawkmie Mawlong (Umsning).
CLICK TO READ | Once Again, Nagaland Deprives Its Women From a Shot at Governance
NDPP candidate Awan Konyak was the first Konyak woman to contest elections and one of the five women to have entered the election fray in Nagaland this year.
Another interestingly feature of the Meghalaya assembly elections was women and NOTA. While three female candidates have been elected from 59 constituencies, NOTA bagged the third spot in West Shillong constituency. The residents elected three female candidates namely, Ampareen Lyngdoh (Congress), Agatha Sangma (NPP) and Dikkanchi D. Shira (Congress). Altogether, there were 31 women candidates in the fray. In the outgoing Assembly there were five women candidates. 13 constituents in Dalu which is the smallest constituency of all the constituencies opted for None of the Above (NOTA) while the highest share of NOTA went to Bajengdoba with 573.
While the Meghalaya election results brought happiness for some leaders, they were a disappointment to other members in the family. While Mukul Sangma and his wife Dikkanchi Shira won from their respective seats, it was a moment of disappointment for Zenith Sangma’s wife Sadhiarani Sangma who lost to NCP candidate Saleng Sangma. On the other hand, Ngaitlang Dhar lost the Umroi seat to George Lyngdoh of Congress, while his brother and son, Sniawbhalang Dhar and Dasakhiat Lamare won from Nartiang and Mawhati respectively, Shillong Times reported. A father-son duo from Congress, Charles Pyngrope and David Nongrum won from their respective seats of Nongthymmai and Mawryngkneng, while a father-daughter duo of PM Syiem and Teilinia Thangkhiew failed to get the mandate of the people.
CLICK TO READ | As BJP scripts its fairytale in Tripura and Nagaland, the win is complemented by the story of reach and outreach of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In Tripura alone, the number of RSS shakhas (branches) have increased three-fold in the last three years. News18 maps the growth chart of the Sangh and its political offshoot in the North East.
In 2016, the RSS dispatched a group of 250 workers under the Vistarak Yojna for establishing 125 shakhas in Tripura.
High on North-East victory, Amit Shah will meet RSS chief in Nagpur on Sunday. A day earlier, the BJP national president had dedicated the saffron party's victory to all the BJP and RSS workers, "who died in clashes with CPI (M) cadre". “Victory in the North East means a lot to us. Today, I remember all those workers who have died at the hands of Communist violence in the streets. Our workers have faced Communist violence with exemplary bravery. Many of them were even martyred. Against all odds, they worked hard at the booths and ensured a BJP victory," he had said.
Senior Congress leaders C P Joshi and Vincent Pala met Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad and handed him a letter late on Saturday night to stake claim to form government in the state. “Congress has become the single largest party in state (Meghalaya) and constitutional propriety dictates that Congress be invited to form the government at the earliest. Majority would be proven on the floor House at the date and time decided," the letter reads. While Congress Legislature Party will hold a meeting a 11 am, National People's Party will meet around noon. On the other hand, as BJP tries to stitch an alliance with UDP & NPP, party's key strategist for the Northeast Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union tourism minister KJ Alphons are likely to meet the Governot at 1pm.
Even as BJP managed to win a dozen seats in the Christian majority Tripura, up from its 2013 figure of one, in another Christian-dominated state, Meghalaya, the story is quite different. In spite of a strong campaign by the saffron party and multiple visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the abode of the clouds remains an unconquered frontier. BJP's tryst with Meghalaya started in 1993 when the party contested in 20 seats, winning none and forfeiting its deposits in 14. BJP's best year in the hill state was 1998 when it bagged 3 seats. Since 1998, BJP's presence in the Meghalaya Assembly has been on a steady decline in subsequent elections. The party won 2 seats in 2003, 1 in 2008 and none in 2013. In fact, all its candidates in the 2013 elections had to forfeit their deposits. In 2018, BJP has managed to win 2 seats - both General seats in Shillong with a dominant non-tribal population. Both the seats have been won by BJP multiple times in their pre-delimitation avatars. Both the candidates AL Hek (Pynthorumkhrah) and Sanbor Shullai (South Shillong) were sitting MLAs with strong support base and both moved over to the BJP just before the elections. Both the victories can, to a large extent, be attributed more to the candidates than to the party.
BJP-NDDP set to form govt in Nagaland | An Independent candidate and a Janata Dal (United) candidate could prove to be the kingmakers with no single party or alliance getting a clear majority in the Nagaland Assembly. In this fractured verdict, BJP is most likely to form the next government along with its alliance partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), but the support of JDU and Independent Tongpang Ozukum could prove to be vital.
#MeghalayaElections2018: Congress to hold a meeting at 11 am for electing Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018
While the Congress has emerged as the single largest party with 21 seats in Meghalaya, it still needs nine more to gain a majority and avoid the embarrassment of being one step closer to a "Congress-mukt North East". For the BJP, it is the allure of conquering the final frontier that is making it push the Congress despite winning just two seats of its own. Both the Congress and the BJP had no pre-poll arrangements, but the BJP has an advantage here as the National People's Party (NPP), which won 19 seats, is an ally of the saffron party at the Centre and in Manipur. Their combined tally rises to 21, nine short of the magic figure, like the Congress. All eyes are now on the smaller parties and independents, who will hold the key to government formation in the state.
DAY 2 | A hung verdict in Meghalaya has made it the centre of political action a day after the BJP expanded its northeast footprint with a decisive mandate in Tripura and a strong shot at power in Nagaland. The Congress, which emerged as the single-largest party with 21 seats, has staked claim to form the government in a late-night meeting with Governor Ganga Prasad, but the BJP with just two seats is pulling out all stop to stitch together a non-Congress alliance with the National People's Party (NPP). Tripura is a done deal for the saffron party with Biplab Deb Kumar set to be the next CM after the CPM suffered a humiliating defeat in its citadel of 25 years. In Nagaland, too, the BJP seems certain to be part of the government with alliance partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), and with little help from an Independent MLA and a JD(U) candidate.
PM Modi says that BJP workers must remain vigilant and must now allow the Congress culture to seep in the party ranks. He ends his address by saying that the party would do everything to bring development to northeastern states. BJP’s parliamentary board will now meet in the Capital to decide on the observers that will be sent to Tripura and decide on the CM.
-
03 Mar, 2018 | England in New Zealand ENG vs NZ 234/1050.0 overs 230/850.0 oversEngland beat New Zealand by 4 runs
-
28 Feb, 2018 | England in New Zealand NZ vs ENG 223/1049.4 overs 225/437.5 oversEngland beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
-
25 Feb, 2018 | England in New Zealand ENG vs NZ 284/850.0 overs 287/749.2 oversNew Zealand beat England by 3 wickets
-
24 Feb, 2018 | India in South Africa IND vs SA 172/720.0 overs 165/620.0 oversIndia beat South Africa by 7 runs
-
21 Feb, 2018 | Trans-Tasman T20I Tri-Series NZ vs AUS 150/920.0 overs 121/314.4 oversAustralia beat New Zealand by 19 runs (D/L method)