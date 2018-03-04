LIVE: Conrad Sangma Will be the Next CM of Meghalaya, Says BJP

Mar 4, 2018 3:25 pm (IST)

In the 60-member assembly, the Congress, which had been in power, bagged 21 seats, the NPP, led by Conrad Sangma, son of late PA Sangma, got 19 seats, the BJP got two seats, the United Democratic Party bagged six seats, the Peoples Democratic Front bagged four seats, the Hill State Peoples Democratic Party got two seats, the NCP and the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement got one each and Independents bagged three seats. The combined seats of NPP, UDP, BJP, HSPDP and one of an Independent candidate makes it to 30 seats. They are still in talks with eight, including PDF that had bagged four seats. The house is of 59 seats this time. So, 30 is the half way mark. Confirming the lastest development, BJP minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma said, "We will meet the Governor at 5 pm with 30 seats. We are also in talks with PDF, and the number is likely to go up."