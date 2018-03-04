LIVE: Conrad Sangma Will be the Next CM of Meghalaya, Says BJP

Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- WON
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Event Highlights
Will the BJP add Meghalaya to its kitty today? Stay tuned as Sumedha Kirti brings you live updates:
Visuals from inside Governor House in #Meghalaya where MLAs from NPP, UDP, BJP and HSPDP arrived earlier over the formation of govt in the state; #ConradSangma to be the next CM. pic.twitter.com/z5BOJuWPwR— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018
Himanta Biswa Sarma says that NPP’s Conrad Sangma will be the next chief minister of Meghalaya and no Deputy CM will be appointed in the new government just to please the alliance partners. Talking about the likely cabinet in the state, Sarma says that one MLA out of every two MLAs of all the parties will form part of the government. “So 1 MLA out of the 2 BJP MLAs will be a part of it too,” he says. Minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju also weighed in and said that it is a positive sign that regional parties got together to work for the region. It's people's decisions and we need to respect that, he added.
Newly elected MLAs of the BJP and its ally IPFT in Tripura will meet on March 6 to elect their leader, state BJP president Biplab Deb said today. The BJP has 35 MLAs and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) has eight. Union minister Nitin Gadkari will be present at the meeting, Deb said. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other Union ministers are likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony.
The Congress needed nine seats and had approached the United Democratic Party, which has six and was playing kingmaker, but failed to sway it. UDP president Donkupar Roy told reporters that Mukul Sangma met him and offered him the chief minister's post on a two-and-a-half years sharing basis between his party and the Congress. "We have rejected this proposal and decided to form a non-Congress government instead," he said.
For the Congress, this is yet another setback in the Northeast. The party’s performance in Meghalaya had saved it the blushes after it failed to open the account in Tripura and Nagaland, but the failure to stitch any alliance and form the government despite being the single largest party has again exposed how far it lags behind the BJP. Earlier, the Congress had failed to form the governments in Manipur and Goa from the same position.
Uttar Pradesh Minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary today attributed the BJP's victory in the northeast to the faith of the people on the prime minister's leadership and commitment to the welfare of the nation. "The election results have put a stamp on the fact that Modi is the symbol of national integration," Chaudhary said reacting to the recent elections in the northeast states.
#Visuals from Shillong: MLAs from NPP, UDP, BJP and NHPDP arrive at Governor House #Meghalaya pic.twitter.com/4VEgBItENY— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018
MLAs from NPP led by Conrad Sangma and MLAs from UDP, BJP and NHPDP begin to arrive at the Governor House in Shilliong, Meghalaya. Meanwhile, Congress has also submitted a letter to Meghalaya Governor stating that Congress has named Mukul Sangma as the leader of the Meghalaya Congress Legislature Party.
Terming the BJP's win in the Assembly polls in Tripura as “historical”, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it had broken a myth that the BJP only captured power in Congress-ruled states. "When the BJP lost the elections in Delhi and Bihar, a notion gained currency that the BJP can't prevail over other parties, apart from the Congress, in state elections. This myth stands shattered with the outcome of Tripura," he told reporters while commenting on the poll results of the three northeast states. "BJP has soundly defeated the Left Front government led by Manik Sarkar which has ruled Tripura for the last 25 years. We got a historical mandate in Tripura. We have bagged a majority on our own, and along with our allies, we have won a two-third majority. In Nagaland too, the BJP's performance is good," Chouhan said.
NDPP leader and three-time Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio has staked a claim to form the government, saying that he has the support of 32 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly. Earlier, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said the pre-poll allies have got a "near simple majority" in the assembly. "We are in a comfortable position to form the next government. The NDPP-BJP alliance has secured near simple majority in Nagaland. We have the support of one independent and one JD(U) MLAs which takes us to 32 seats," Madhav told reporters in Kohima.
CLICK TO READ | PM Narendra Modi Addresses Karnataka Youth Via Video Conference, Hails NE Results
Talking about how the BJP's win North East has
The West Bengal BJP today said the party will effect a change in Bengal, much like it did in Tripura, where it scripted history by ending 25 years of uninterrupted rule of the CPI(M)-led Left Front. "When some BJP supporters were killed in Tripura, people changed the mandate in that state. In Bengal, many more of our supporters have been killed and injured, and their properties destroyed. BJP will bring a similar change in this state," West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said a press conference. Ghosh said "nepotism, corruption and political violence" is rampant in the state, and there is no place for violence in politics.
The name of Congrad’s sister Agatha Sangma has also come up for the chief minister’s post. She had won the assembly election from the prestigious South Tura seat on Saturday. When Conrad was asked if Meghalaya would get its first woman chief minister in Agatha Sangma, Conrad remained cryptic and said more would be revealed around 5pm after the NDA delegation meets the Governor. The total strength of the five party alliance that BJP has stitched is 34.
Donkupar Roy of the UDP has said the party is ready to support NPP in Meghalaya if Conrad Sangma is made the Chief Minister. "We feel he is the most acceptable as a leader and can do the job well," Roy said. The United Democratic Party won six seats in Meghalaya assembly elections and could get to decide who forms the next government in the state.
The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala said today that the party's defeat in the assembly election in Tripura should be viewed with utmost seriousness. Veteran party leader and former chief minister V S Achutanandan urged the party leadership to join hands with secular forces to fight the Sangh Parivar. "The country is facing serious challenges. The Congress, which had ruled for decades in the post-independence period, has become weaker now," the 94-year-old Marxist veteran said in a statement. The Left parties, which ruled West Bengal and Tripura, were also "weak," Achutanandan, who supported the party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury's line of having an understanding with Congress to fight the BJP, said.
In the 60-member assembly, the Congress, which had been in power, bagged 21 seats, the NPP, led by Conrad Sangma, son of late PA Sangma, got 19 seats, the BJP got two seats, the United Democratic Party bagged six seats, the Peoples Democratic Front bagged four seats, the Hill State Peoples Democratic Party got two seats, the NCP and the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement got one each and Independents bagged three seats. The combined seats of NPP, UDP, BJP, HSPDP and one of an Independent candidate makes it to 30 seats. They are still in talks with eight, including PDF that had bagged four seats. The house is of 59 seats this time. So, 30 is the half way mark. Confirming the lastest development, BJP minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma said, "We will meet the Governor at 5 pm with 30 seats. We are also in talks with PDF, and the number is likely to go up."
Conrad Sangma will be the next chief minister of Meghalaya, says sources. As the results for the February 27 elections led to a hung house for the 60-member Meghalaya assembly, NPP president Conrad Sangma had said his party would be able to form the next government with the help of other like-minded parties. “We are hopeful that we will be able to form the government. People are fed up with the corrupt Congress government and looking for a change,” he said. Sangma is the son of veteran leader late PA Sangma.
"Meghalaya will form a Non-Congress Government with Regional Development Alliance (RDA). NPP will lead with the support of UDP, PDF, HSPDP and BJP," said UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh. The NPP won 19 seats, while the UDP-HSPDP pre-poll alliance won only eight. The newly floated PDF has won four seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party and Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement secured one seat each. With 21 seats, the ruling Congress is ten short of the 31 seats needed to retain power in the 60-member house. However, the BJP has been trying its best to stitch an alliance with regional parties to form a non-Congress government in the state.
MoS Home Kiren Rijiju meets UDP chief Dr Donkupar Roy at his residence in Shillong. When Rijiju was asked about the latest development, he said, "You will come to know soon about the parties. BJP is determined to give a Congress-free government in the state." On the other hand, incumbent Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma said that everything will be cleared in some time. "It's a fractured mandate. Let's see how they (BJP) would like to form government with just two seats." Meanwhile, KJ Alphons told CNN-News18 that BJP has extended support to National People's Party (NPP). "We want a non-Congress government," he said.
The BJP and its pre-poll ally in Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), on Sunday exuded confidence that they would be able to form a stable government in the state as the numbers were on their side. BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said the pre-poll allies have got a "near simple majority" in the 60-member assembly while NDPP leader and three-time chief minister Neiphiu Rio said he was confident that their alliance will form the next government in Nagaland. "We are in a comfortable position to form the next government. The NDPP-BJP alliance has secured near simple majority in Nagaland. We have the support of one independent and one JD(U) MLAs which takes us to 32 seats," Madhav told reporters in Kohima. The BJP leader said the NDPP-BJP alliance will stake claim to form the government in next few days. Rio said the alliance is in a comfortable position to form the government.
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O' Brien tells CNN-News18 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his last speech as the PM from Red Fort on August 15 this year. "He will not be able to deliver his speech on Independence Day next year. Tripura is a very small state. It is not even equal to West Bengal's districts. How can they call it a big win?" West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had also said on Saturday that the saffron party will never win West Bengal and Odisha, and dubbed it as "a cockroach dreaming of becoming a peacock by putting on its feathers".
Pynthorumkhrah MLA AL Hek declared the Leader of BJP Legislature Party in Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.
Newly elected MLA Shri A.L. Hek is declared the Leader of BJP Legislature Party in Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. pic.twitter.com/aQ8a4v04ah— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 4, 2018
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday credited the BJP's "historic" performance in north eastern states to "development-oriented" policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "organisational skills" of Amit Shah and said the day is not far when one party will be in power right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The chief minister was addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here after the party's good show in assembly polls in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. "The BJP's sterling performance in northeast will go a long way in fulfilling development aspirations of people," he said. Adityanath said for the first time after Independence, these northeastern states will get chance to join the national mainstream and enjoy fruits of development.
Four-time Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar reaches governor's house in Agartala to submit his resignation. Sarkar, regarded as the ''poorest chief minister'' of the country and the man who helmed the Leftist bastion of Tripura for 20 years, failed to steer the Left Front (LF) to election victory on Saturday. The LF's drubbing by a resurgent BJP, which captured power in the north-eastern state for the first time, nixed the Left Front's efforts to form the government for a record sixth consecutive time in the state. Sarkar, a CPI(M) politburo member, won from his Dhanpur seat, defeating his nearest rival, Pratima Bhowmick of the BJP. His party, however, bagged only 16 of the 59 seats, where polling was held on February 18. The BJP, which had no member in the Tripura Assembly, won 35 seats this time.
CLICK TO READ | Himanta Biswa Sarma Names Bangladesh Among '3 Options Before Manik Sarkar Now'
The BJP leader had earlier kicked up a row by reportedly saying that the Manik Sarkar would be sent to Bangladesh after the assembly elections in Tripura.
-
