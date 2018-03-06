LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Joins TDP Protest at Jantar Mantar, Asks PM to 'Give People of Andhra Their Due'

Mar 6, 2018 10:11 am (IST)

The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018, also known as the Anti-swindler Bill, which will be introduced during the session, provides for confiscation of properties of people who flee the country after committing huge financial frauds. It provides for giving an application before the Special Court for a declaration that an individual is a fugitive economic offender, attachment and confiscation of his property resulting from the proceeds of crime as also his other property in India and abroad, including benami properties. The Finance Ministry on February 27 directed public-sector banks to scan their Non-performing Asset (NPA) accounts above Rs 50 crore for possible fraud and refer any such fraud cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).