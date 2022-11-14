LIVE: State's Industrial Sector Emerged Stronger After Covid, Says CM Bhupendra Patel at News18's 'Gujarat Adhiveshan'

Read more

‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’. While the event has begun, Shah, who is considered as Chanakya of the BJP, will speak to Network18’s MD and Group Editor-in-Chief around 8 pm.

This high–impact platform will see leading political personalities come together and discuss issues that most impact voters in the state. Among the topics of discussion will be how the state’s development has been under the BJP’s leadership, what lies ahead for the state, how the betterment of the youth can be a priority, and so on. The leaders from the ruling and opposition parties will come together and highlight their perspectives on issues related to the future of Gujarat.

The marquee event, which is being held at Ahmedabad’s Hyatt Regency, will witness political stalwarts including the Union Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, the Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports of India, Anurag Thakur, the Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Gujarat Home Minister, Harsh Sanghvi, the BJP’s Gujarat State President, CR Patil, and several other leaders in attendance and gracing the stage of Gujarat Adhiveshan.

The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, while the counting of votes will be conducted on December 8, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced, weeks after it announced polls to the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh House.

The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on February 18 next year. In Gujarat, as per the electoral roll published on October 10, over 4.9 crore electors are registered, out of which 4.04 lakh are PwD electors; over 9.8 lakh 80-plus senior citizens and 4.61 lakh first-time voters.

