Live Updates: Madras HC Starts Hearing DMK Plea as ‘Marina For Karunanidhi’ Chorus Grows

Mamata Banerjee meets MK Stalin and Kanimozhi at the Gopalapuram residence.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with MK Stalin and Kanimozhi at Gopalapuram in Chennai. #Karunanidhi pic.twitter.com/GcbbTW0C7N— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018
Mamata Banerjee meets MK Stalin and Kanimozhi at the Gopalapuram residence.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with MK Stalin and Kanimozhi at Gopalapuram in Chennai. #Karunanidhi pic.twitter.com/GcbbTW0C7N— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018
Expressing grief over DMK president M Karunanidhi's death, Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit today said he was a versatile leader who held the masses "mesmerized by his oratory." The governor said several welfare schemes were implemented for the poor and underprivileged during Karunanidhi's tenure as chief minister. "Maternity assistance scheme, the marriage assistance scheme, the creation of the Slum Clearance Board, the provision of free electricity for the benefit of farmers, the formation of many labour welfare boards, nationalization of bus transport services were some of the most notable of them," the governor said in a statement.
READ | 'Cruel AIADMK Govt Denying Kalaignar a Proper Send-off With Its Petty Politics'
The DMK has just moved the Madras High Court for an urgent hearing over the final resting place for the party patriarch, M Karunanidhi.
Madras High Court to hear a petition against denial of burial space at Marina Beach for former Tamil Nadu CM and DMK leader Karunanidhi. Additional Advocate Generals PH Arvindh Pandian and SR Rajagopal have arrived at Madras HC acting Chief Justice's residence. Lawyers have told the judge that any delay in hearing the case will only lead to greater violence across the state.
SEE: Rare and Unseen Pictures of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi
Rare and unseen pictures of M Karunanidhi, the patriarch of Dravidian politics and co-founder of DMK. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK stalwart M. Karunanidhi passed away on August 07, 2018.
NC leader Omar Abdullah too joins the growing clamour over allotting burial space to Karunanidhi at the Marina Beach.
Pettiness is the hallmark of some of our political relationships & no where is this more obvious than in the denial of the @arivalayam’s chosen place for #Karunanidhi ji’s last rites. The AIADMK Govt should reverse its cussedness. #Marina4Kalaignar— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 7, 2018
DMK lawyers arrive at the acting chief justice's residence for the urgent hearing of DMK's plea on Karunanidhi's burial.
Lawyers for DMK reach residence of Madras High Court acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G. Ramesh who had agreed to hear today a case against denial of burial land by Tamil Nadu Govt at Marina beach for #Karunanidhi pic.twitter.com/kQQzHthwcm— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018
Several political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Rajinikanth, Sitaram Yechury, actors Siddharth, Vishal and others, have joined the latest flashpoint in Tamil Nadu politics over the burial of Karunanidhi at Marina Beach. While the DMK had appealed for a burial ground beside DMK founder Annadurai at the iconic beach, ruling AIADMK has denied it to the Dravidian politics stalwart.
READ | RSS Ideologue Says No Rationale for Giving Space on Marina Beach for Karunanidhi's Burial
Swaminathan Gurumurthy said all the former chief ministers, including Rajaji and Kamraj, have been given burial on the other side near the IIT.
A name that etched in the hearts & minds of every Tamilian for over six decades. Kalaignar #Karunanidhi will be remembered by the people of Tamil Nadu and India for a very long time. End of an era. -Sg #RIPKalaignar— Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) August 7, 2018
Australian High Commissioner to India, Harinder Sidhu condoles the death of Karunanidhi.
Our deepest condolences to the people of Tamil Nadu on the passing of former Chief Minister #Karunanidhi , and to his family. His contribution to public life will be long remembered— Harinder Sidhu (@AusHCIndia) August 7, 2018
Co-convener of right wing-backed Swadeshi Jagran Manch and RSS ideologue in Tamil Nadu, Swaminathan Gurumurthy while taking to News18 rejected DMK’s argument that Karunanidhi should be given a stately burial at the iconic Marina Beach beside Anna. “All the former chief ministers, including Rajaji and Kamraj, have been given burial on the other side near the IIT. It is only sitting Chief Ministers who are buried on the Marina Beach. So technically former Chief Minister should be on the other side where other former CMs are buried,” said Gurumurthy.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi says Karunanidhi should be given a similar respect in burial like Jayalalithaa.
Like Jayalalitha ji, Kalaignar was an expression of the voice of the Tamil people. That voice deserves to be given space on Marina Beach. I am sure the current leaders of Tamil Nadu will be magnanimous in this time of grief. #Marina4Kalaignar— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 7, 2018
Superstar Rajinikanth requests Tamil Nadu govt to allow Karunanidhi to be buried at the Marina Beach to respect his contribution to Indian politics.
மதிப்பிற்குரிய அமரர் கலைஞர் அவர்களுக்கு, அண்ணா சமாதி அருகே அடக்கம் செய்ய, தமிழக அரசு எல்லா முயற்சிகளையும் எடுக்க வேண்டும் என்று தாழ்மையுடன் கேட்டுக்கொள்கிறேன். அது தான், நாம் அந்த மாமனிதருக்கு கொடுக்கும் தகுந்த மரியாதை— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) August 7, 2018
A controversy erupted tonight after the Tamil Nadu government rejected the opposition DMK's demand for allotting space on the Marina beach for the burial of its leader M Karunanidhi and offered space near the memorials of former chief ministers C Rajagopalachari and K Kamraj. DMK working president M K Stalin, recalling the long public life of Karunanidhi, had written to Chief Minister K Palaniswami seeking space inside the mausoleum complex of the departed leader's mentor C N Annadurai at the Marina. Stalin had also met the chief minister hours before his father's death.
Expressing grief over DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's death, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda today said he has lost his "elder brother." The nation has lost a "stalwart", Gowda said in his condolence message, recalling his association with the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for over five decades. "Karunanidhi's role in me becoming the Prime Minister was huge," the former Prime Minister said, adding that his death is a "great loss" to the country and personally for him.
READ | Politics After Death: What is the Controversy Over Karunanidhi's Burial at Chennai's Marina Beach
The DMK wants Kalaignar to be laid to rest, and his memorial built, next to his mentor Anna's Samadhi at the Anna square on Marina beach.
Karunanidhi’s body will be brought to the departed leader's Gopalapuram residence and placed there till 1 am on Wednesday. Later it will be taken to the CIT Colony residence of Karunandihi's daughter and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi to enable their family members pay homage, the DMK said in a release.
|06 Aug, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies
|BAN
|vs
|WI
|184/5
20.0 overs
|135/7
17.1 overs
|05 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
|SA
|vs
|SL
|363/7
50.0 overs
|285/10
45.2 overs
|05 Aug, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies
|BAN
|vs
|WI
|171/5
20.0 overs
|159/9
20.0 overs
|03 Aug, 2018 | Nepal in Netherlands
|NEP
|vs
|NED
|216/10
48.5 overs
|215/10
50.0 overs
|01 Aug, 2018 | Nepal in Netherlands
|NED
|vs
|NEP
|189/10
47.4 overs
|134/10
41.5 overs