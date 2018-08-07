GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Live Updates: Madras HC Starts Hearing DMK Plea as ‘Marina For Karunanidhi’ Chorus Grows

News18.com | August 7, 2018, 11:29 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

DMK patriarch and five-time Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi breathed his last at the Kauvery hospital in Chennai on Tuesday after a 11-day health battle. He was 94. His health had seen a significant decline in the last 24 hours due to multi-organ failure. His death has led to an outpouring of grief in Tamil Nadu, with supporters coming out on the streets to pay their last respects to the Kalaignar. But there is already a controversy brewing over allocation of the final resting place of the DMK patriarch. The DMK wanted to bury Karunanidhi at Marina Beach along with several icons of Dravidian movement, but was denied permission by the AIADMK government. The DMK has now sought an urgent hearing with the chief justice of the Madras High Court. The decision to deny the burial space has also led to clashes in several places and the party's cadre were also lathi-charged outside the Kauvery Hospital.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Read More
Aug 7, 2018 11:29 pm (IST)

Mamata Banerjee meets MK Stalin and Kanimozhi at the Gopalapuram residence.

Aug 7, 2018 11:28 pm (IST)

An ambulance carrying the mortal remains of Karunanidhi leaves Kauvery Hospital. (Image: PTI/R Senthil Kumar)

Aug 7, 2018 11:17 pm (IST)

Expressing grief over DMK president M Karunanidhi's death, Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit today said he was a versatile leader who held the masses "mesmerized by his oratory." The governor said several welfare schemes were implemented for the poor and underprivileged during Karunanidhi's tenure as chief minister. "Maternity assistance scheme, the marriage assistance scheme, the creation of the Slum Clearance Board, the provision of free electricity for the benefit of farmers, the formation of many labour welfare boards, nationalization of bus transport services were some of the most notable of them," the governor said in a statement.

Aug 7, 2018 11:14 pm (IST)

READ | 'Cruel AIADMK Govt Denying Kalaignar a Proper Send-off With Its Petty Politics'

The DMK has just moved the Madras High Court for an urgent hearing over the final resting place for the party patriarch, M Karunanidhi.

Aug 7, 2018 11:12 pm (IST)

Madras High Court to hear a petition against denial of burial space at Marina Beach for former Tamil Nadu CM and DMK leader Karunanidhi. Additional Advocate Generals PH Arvindh Pandian and SR Rajagopal have arrived at Madras HC acting Chief Justice's residence. Lawyers have told the judge that any delay in hearing the case will only lead to greater violence across the state.

Aug 7, 2018 11:04 pm (IST)

Additional Advocate General Aravind Pandian and SR Rajagopal will be representing the Tamil Nadu govt in DMK’s case against the state.

Aug 7, 2018 10:54 pm (IST)

State govt lawyers have also reached acting chief justice's residence for the hearing on DMK's plea. DMK's lawyers had reached earlier. Now all eyes are on this crucial hearing that will decide the final resting place for Tamil politics stalwart M Karunanidhi.

Aug 7, 2018 10:51 pm (IST)

SEE: Rare and Unseen Pictures of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi

Rare and unseen pictures of M Karunanidhi, the patriarch of Dravidian politics and co-founder of DMK. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK stalwart M. Karunanidhi passed away on August 07, 2018.

Aug 7, 2018 10:48 pm (IST)

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee arrives at Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence.

Aug 7, 2018 10:46 pm (IST)

NC leader Omar Abdullah too joins the growing clamour over allotting burial space to Karunanidhi at the Marina Beach.

Aug 7, 2018 10:42 pm (IST)

DMK lawyers arrive at the acting chief justice's residence for the urgent hearing of DMK's plea on Karunanidhi's burial.

Aug 7, 2018 10:40 pm (IST)

Tamil Nadu CM Edapadi Palaniswami holds meeting with Advocate General of Tamil Nadu at his residence at Greenways Road regarding the allocation of burial space for Karunanidhi on Marina Beach.

Aug 7, 2018 10:39 pm (IST)

Several political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Rajinikanth, Sitaram Yechury, actors Siddharth, Vishal and others, have joined the latest flashpoint in Tamil Nadu politics over the burial of Karunanidhi at Marina Beach. While the DMK had appealed for a burial ground beside DMK founder Annadurai at the iconic beach, ruling AIADMK has denied it to the Dravidian politics stalwart.

Aug 7, 2018 10:30 pm (IST)

READ | RSS Ideologue Says No Rationale for Giving Space on Marina Beach for Karunanidhi's Burial

Swaminathan Gurumurthy said all the former chief ministers, including Rajaji and Kamraj, have been given burial on the other side near the IIT.

Aug 7, 2018 10:26 pm (IST)

CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury tweets: This denial of the burial site for Kalaignar is most unfortunate. Thiru Karunanidhi deserves his rightful place of rest next to Anna. #Kalaingnar

Aug 7, 2018 10:26 pm (IST)

More that 10,000 people have gathered outside the Gopalapuram residence of Karunanidhi. Police try to disperse the crowd to make way for the ambulance carrying Karunanidhi's body.

Aug 7, 2018 10:23 pm (IST)
Aug 7, 2018 10:21 pm (IST)

Karunanidhi's body arrives at his Gopalapuram residence. The cavalcade took over 6 hours to cover the distance of about 5 kilometres from Kauvery Hospital to the residence.

Aug 7, 2018 10:20 pm (IST)

Australian High Commissioner to India, Harinder Sidhu condoles the death of Karunanidhi.

Aug 7, 2018 10:19 pm (IST)

Co-convener of right wing-backed Swadeshi Jagran Manch and RSS ideologue in Tamil Nadu, Swaminathan Gurumurthy while taking to News18 rejected DMK’s argument that Karunanidhi should be given a stately burial at the iconic Marina Beach beside Anna. “All the former chief ministers, including Rajaji and Kamraj, have been given burial on the other side near the IIT. It is only sitting Chief Ministers who are buried on the Marina Beach. So technically former Chief Minister should be on the other side where other former CMs are buried,” said Gurumurthy.

Aug 7, 2018 10:16 pm (IST)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi says Karunanidhi should be given a similar respect in burial like Jayalalithaa.

Aug 7, 2018 10:13 pm (IST)

Rajinikanth tweets: I humbly request the Tamil Nadu Govt to make all arrangements for Karunanidhi to be rested at Anna memorial. Only that will be a fitting tribute to the great leader.

Aug 7, 2018 10:10 pm (IST)

Superstar Rajinikanth requests Tamil Nadu govt to allow Karunanidhi to be buried at the Marina Beach to respect his contribution to Indian politics.

Aug 7, 2018 10:08 pm (IST)

The Madras High Court acting Chief Justice will be hearing DMK's plea at his residence at 10:30 pm tonight.

Aug 7, 2018 9:56 pm (IST)

A controversy erupted tonight after the Tamil Nadu government rejected the opposition DMK's demand for allotting space on the Marina beach for the burial of its leader M Karunanidhi and offered space near the memorials of former chief ministers C Rajagopalachari and K Kamraj. DMK working president M K Stalin, recalling the long public life of Karunanidhi, had written to Chief Minister K Palaniswami seeking space inside the mausoleum complex of the departed leader's mentor C N Annadurai at the Marina. Stalin had also met the chief minister hours before his father's death.

Aug 7, 2018 9:54 pm (IST)

Expressing grief over DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's death, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda today said he has lost his "elder brother." The nation has lost a "stalwart", Gowda said in his condolence message, recalling his association with the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for over five decades. "Karunanidhi's role in me becoming the Prime Minister was huge," the former Prime Minister said, adding that his death is a "great loss" to the country and personally for him.

Aug 7, 2018 9:50 pm (IST)

READ | Politics After Death: What is the Controversy Over Karunanidhi's Burial at Chennai's Marina Beach

The DMK wants Kalaignar to be laid to rest, and his memorial built, next to his mentor Anna's Samadhi at the Anna square on Marina beach.

Aug 7, 2018 9:48 pm (IST)

Central govt has decided to accord state funeral to M Karunanidhi. National flag to fly at half-mast tomorrow in Delhi, all state capitals and across Tamil Nadu as a mark of respect to M Karunanidhi: Ministry of Home Affairs

Aug 7, 2018 9:47 pm (IST)

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani issues a statement on Karunanidhi's death.

Aug 7, 2018 9:45 pm (IST)

Karunanidhi’s body will be brought to the departed leader's Gopalapuram residence and placed there till 1 am on Wednesday. Later it will be taken to the CIT Colony residence of Karunandihi's daughter and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi to enable their family members pay homage, the DMK said in a release.

Load More
Live Updates: Madras HC Starts Hearing DMK Plea as ‘Marina For Karunanidhi’ Chorus Grows
Police man the DMK supporters outside Kauvery Hospital after the passing away of the party president M Karunanidhi, in Chennai on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
  • 06 Aug, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies
    BAN vs WI
    184/5
    20.0 overs
    		 135/7
    17.1 overs
    Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SA vs SL
    363/7
    50.0 overs
    		 285/10
    45.2 overs
    South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 Aug, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies
    BAN vs WI
    171/5
    20.0 overs
    		 159/9
    20.0 overs
    Bangladesh beat West Indies by 12 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 Aug, 2018 | Nepal in Netherlands
    NEP vs NED
    216/10
    48.5 overs
    		 215/10
    50.0 overs
    Nepal beat Netherlands by 1 run
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Aug, 2018 | Nepal in Netherlands
    NED vs NEP
    189/10
    47.4 overs
    		 134/10
    41.5 overs
    Netherlands beat Nepal by 55 runs
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...