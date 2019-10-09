Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: Sharad Pawar, Amit Shah Set Stage for Maharashtra, Haryana Poll Battle

Rallies Galore Ahead of Haryana Polls | A couple of weeks ahead of the polling, parties have stepped up their campaigning. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on an average addressing six poll rallies in a day. Over the next few days, top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be campaigning in the state. For the Congress, party chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Priyanka Gandhi are expected to canvas in the state.
Event Highlights
- Rallies Galore
- Key Issues in Haryana
- Key Contest
- INLD- JJP Trope in Haryana
- In Haryana, Khattar Hopes to Retain Power
- Shiv Sena-BJP Angle
- Sharad Pawar vs BJP
- The Battle in Haryana
- Who Rallies Where Today
- Haryana Assembly Elections
- PM Modi to Address 9 Rallies
- Those in Fray
- Rise of Aaditya Thackeray
- The Numbers
- Maharashtra to Vote Soon
In Maharashtra, Pawar and the BJP have been engaged in a war of words, specifically after the ED filed a money laundering case against him and his nephew in the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam. The NCP has dismissed it as a politically motivated move. "It is aimed at defaming opposition leaders ahead of the polls," NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik alleged.
Key Issues in Haryana | In Haryana, the opposition is targeting the BJP over issues like unemployment, farm crisis and water scarcity, alleging non-fulfilment of poll promises. For the ruling party, transparency in governance, fight against corruption, recruitment on merit and the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status are the main issues.
Congress leader and two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is representing Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in Rohtak since 2005, is facing BJP's Satish Nandal, who had earlier served as INLD''s district unit chief from Rohtak and joined the saffron party ahead of polls. Hooda, a two-time chief minister, had defeated Nandal, then an INLD candidate, in the last elections.
Key Contest | The BJP, which was propelled to power in Haryana by a dramatic surge in its vote share five years ago, faces a multi-level hurdle this time in its "Mission 75 plus" as it aims to retain power in the state. While there are multiple players in the fray, the main contest is seen between the BJP and main opposition Congress on several seats. But the new Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which broke away from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) , too has emerged as a key player.
INLD- JJP Trope in Haryana | Arguably the biggest change in Haryana politics since 2014 has been the collapse of the INLD. In 2014, the INLD had stood second overall and received almost one-fourth of the votes. A few months before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dushyant Chautala was expelled from the INLD following a bitter tussle with uncle Abhay Chautala. The young leader launched the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) which managed to get 4.9% votes in its very first election. The INLD fared worse and could gather merely 1.9% votes. The party that stands to gain the most of the INLD split seems to be the BJP.
In Haryana, Khattar Hopes to Retain Power | Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in the northern state after completion of its full five year term. BJP is being challenged by a fractured opposition comprising of the Indian National Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). INLD and JJP are led by Om Prakash Chautala and Dushyant Chautala, respectively. There are several other smaller parties in fray, such as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
The Shiv Sena-BJP Angle | In Maharashtra, the BJP finally reached a consensus with its ally Shiv Sena on seat sharing after months of wrangling. The distribution is 124 seats for Sena and two Vidhan Parishad setas, 14 for allies, and the rest — 150 — for BJP. Though the parties have finalised an agreement, they still share a blow hot, blow cold relationship. The felling of trees in Aarey Colony has become a major flashpoint for the allies, with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray saying once in power, they would teach a lesson to the “murderers of Aarey”.
The Battle of Haryana | The BJP won 47 seats in the 2014 assembly polls. After its win in the Jind bypoll earlier this year, the party's strength rose to 48. It has set a target of 75 plus seats this time. Congress, on the other hand, has 17 legislators in the outgoing House. Apart from BJP and Congress, the other players in the contest include the Indian National Lok Dal, which entered into an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Jannayak Janta Party, which came into existence after a split in the INLD, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Aam Aadmi Party, the Swaraj India and the Loktantra Suraksha Party.
Shah, Pawar to Campaign Today | The electoral battle for Maharashtra and Haryana will see big names such as NCP chief Sharad Pawar and BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah address rallies today in an effort to shore up support for the assembly elections. The two states will vote on October 21 while counting of votes will be done on October 24. While Shah will campaign in Haryana’s Kaithal, Pawar will address rallies in Akola and Washim.
Haryana Assembly Elections | With only two weeks to go for the Haryana Assembly polls, a galaxy of top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be campaigning in the state over the next few days. Modi, who is the star campaigner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be addressing four rallies across Haryana over two days. He will address the first rally in Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district on October 14
Modi will address three rallies on October 16 at Akola, Partur (Jalna district) and Panvel (Navi Mumbai) followed by public meetings in Parli (Beed district), Satara and Pune on October 17. The last election rally of the prime minister will be in Mumbai on October 18, just two days before the polling, news agency PTI reported.
PM Modi to Address 9 Ralliesin Maha | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address nine election rallies in support of BJP-Shiv Sena-led alliance candidates during campaigning for the October 21 assembly polls in Maharashtra, where the saffron front is seeking a second straight term in office. BJP president Amit Shah, another star campaigner of the saffron alliance, is slated to address 18 rallies starting from Latur district this week, party sources said.
Who All Are in Fray | While the BJP and the Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.
Rise of Aaditya Thackeray | A major battle is playing out in Worli assembly segment in Mumbai, where Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray is making his debut in electoral politics. Aaditya has become the first Thackeray in the clan to contest elections. From the Opposition camp, former chief ministers of Congress Ashok Chavan (Bhokar, Nanded district) and Prithviraj Chavan (Karad South, Satara district) are in the fray.
Unlike previous polls, rebellions have hit all the parties, especially the ruling BJP, after allotment of tickets. The BJP leadership tried hard to convince dissenters to withdraw from the fray against the official candidates of the party. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had issued a warning that the rebels would have no place in the alliance if they don’t fall in line.
Battle of Political Families | Those in fray for the October 21 polls include family members of six former chief ministers and four former deputy chief ministers. A cursory glance at the list of all the parties shows that in about a third of the constituencies that are to poll on October 21, the nominees include members of some political family or the other
Campaign Mode On as Maharashtra Goes to Polls Soon | With the Maharashtra Assembly election just thirteen days away, parties and leaders are in full-throttle mode accelerating their campaigning in a bid to clinch a victory in the politically significant state. There are 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra of which the BJP is contesting 164 constituencies and the Shiv Sena 124. The BJP has given some seats from its quota to the smaller allies of the saffron alliance.
File photo of NCP president Sharad Pawar.
As for the BJP in the state, it finally reached a consensus with its ally Shiv Sena on seat sharing after months of wrangling. The distribution is 124 seats for Sena and two Vidhan Parishad setas, 14 for allies, and the rest — 150 — for BJP.
Though the parties have finalised an agreement, they still share a blow hot, blow cold relationship. The felling of trees in Aarey Colony has become a major flashpoint for the allies, with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray saying once in power, they would teach a lesson to the “murderers of Aarey”.
The Kankavli seat has also become a bone of contention as the two will be pitted against each other in the Kankavli seat. Kankavli is the seat from where the BJP fielded Nitesh Rane, son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, against the wishes of the Sena. The Sena had given a ticket to Satish Sawant from the seat and did not withdraw his candidature till Monday, the last day to do so.
According to sources, Sena’s cadres were opposed to the move of BJP fielding Rane since he was given a ticket immediately after he left the Congress. Rane is the incumbent MLA from the Kankavli seat, which he had won in the 2014 Maharashtra elections on a Congress ticket.
