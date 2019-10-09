Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: Sharad Pawar, Amit Shah Set Stage for Maharashtra, Haryana Poll Battle

File photo of NCP president Sharad Pawar.



As for the BJP in the state, it finally reached a consensus with its ally Shiv Sena on seat sharing after months of wrangling. The distribution is 124 seats for Sena and two Vidhan Parishad setas, 14 for allies, and the rest — 150 — for BJP.



Though the parties have finalised an agreement, they still share a blow hot, blow cold relationship. The felling of trees in Aarey Colony has become a major flashpoint for the allies, with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray saying once in power, they would teach a lesson to the “murderers of Aarey”.



The Kankavli seat has also become a bone of contention as the two will be pitted against each other in the Kankavli seat. Kankavli is the seat from where the BJP fielded Nitesh Rane, son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, against the wishes of the Sena. The Sena had given a ticket to Satish Sawant from the seat and did not withdraw his candidature till Monday, the last day to do so.



According to sources, Sena’s cadres were opposed to the move of BJP fielding Rane since he was given a ticket immediately after he left the Congress. Rane is the incumbent MLA from the Kankavli seat, which he had won in the 2014 Maharashtra elections on a Congress ticket.

