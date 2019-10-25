Maharashtra, Haryana Election 2019 LIVE: Uma Bharti Urges BJP to Shun Gopal Kanda's Support, Reminds Party of Moral Fabric

BJP- in-charge for Haryana says that the party will decide on its meeting with the governor and swearing-in by tomorrow. He, however, remained elusive about the controversy raging over Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda, who was once accused of raping one of his employees. "We have spoken to people who have offered their support to us. We have to discuss with our senior leaders about the way forward."
Event Highlights
Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today arrived in Delhi for a meeting with the BJP top brass as the party, which fell six short of majority in the state, seeks to retain power. The BJP will have to depend on the support of Independents or Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party, which won 10 seats. The saffron party claims to have the support of Independents though Chautala has kept his cards close to his chest. The BJP's final tally in the Haryana election came as a disappointment for a party that had won all 10 parliamentary seats in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year and predicted that it will cross 75 seats this time in the legislative assembly. Surprisingly, eight of the 10 ministers fielded by the BJP lost.
Haryana's Independent winning candidate Randhir Golan explains that he has been a BJP worker for 30 years. "I was in BJP, where did I go? BJP is my mother."
Replying to Uma Bharati's tweet, Congress' Sushmita Dev questions poses a scathing question to the BJP. "Where are BJP's women leaders today? Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman. It's a shame on this beti bachao gang who is supporting Kanda for power." Dev had earlier hit out calling Gopal Kanda a rapist.
Uma Bharati questions why the party required Gopal Kanda when it has a "power like Narandra Modi". "We have a power like @narendramodi ji, and does the country have the people of the whole world with Modi ji and Modi ji has built the power of nationalism on the basis of Satoguni energy."
Uma Bharati Urges BJP Leaders to Shun Gopal Kanda | BJP's vice president Uma Bharati has urged the leadership to shun Gopal Kanda's support saying that winning polls doesn't make him innocent. "I would request @ BJP4India ji not to forget our moral fabric," she says in a tweet and further writes, Our government must be formed in Haryana, but decide that the people like @ BJP4India have a clean life, so should the people who are allying with us."
BJP Talks About Empowerment & is Choosing Gopal Kanda, Says Victim's Brother | Gopal Kanda was at the centre of an abetment to suicide and rape case involving an employee of his now-defunct airline company. The victim's brother expressed his disappointment at the BJP bringing the Sirsa MLA into its fold. "This party talks about Beti Padhao Beti Bachao (Teach the girl child, Save the girl child) and then it brings people like Kanda to form the government."
Congress' Randeep Surjewala hits out at BJP saying that it has always indulged in doublespeak since it is allying with Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda. "PM and Amit Shah's statements on Gopal Kanda should be played again. We had suspended Gopal Kanda from our party, but today Kanda is clean for BJP. " Surjewala had conceded defeat from Haryana's Kaithal.
NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik says that "like the Shiv Sena has said, it was 50-50 formula which was decided in Lok Sabha polls". "They should form the government. We are ready to sit in the Opposition. We will see what we can do if there is a rift between them (BJP and Shiv Sena) in the formation of the government."
Shiv Sena in Maharashtra Teases Parties With a Cartoon | Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has tweeted a picture of a tiger (the Shiv Sena's symbol) with a clock around its neck (NCP symbol) smelling the lotus (the BJP's symbol). It also bore a reference to the Congress as the open paws resemble the party symbol of a front-facing palm. The pictures accompanied the snarky caption : "Bura Mano Diwali Hain" (Don't mind, it's Diwali).
Congress Rues over JJP's Delay | In an admission of sorts over how the Haryana elections played out, Congress Haryana President Kumari Selja questioned the delay by Dushyant Chautala's JJP in taking a final alliance decision. "Voters have voted against BJP and they will not like any party or candidate supporting BJP. JJP's party line was also against BJP. The like-minded parties should have come together." She also rued that the BJP had gained the support of all Independents in the state, though a formal announcement of the same is yet to be made.
Meanwhile, netizens remained amused at the ironical turn in events and reminded BJP's social media head Amit Malviya of his tweet from 2012. The post was referring to the big scandal during Bhupinder Singh Hooda's regime, which involved the abetment to suicide case against former minister Gopal Kanda. "Gopal Goyal Kanda epitomises everything the Congress stands for !" Malviya had tweeted back then. Netizens erupted over the tweet with one even scratching out and replacing Congress with BJP. Kanda, the MLA who won from Sirsa, is being seen a kingmaker especially after he pledged support to the BJP.
Gopal Kanda, however, says that he cannot name the Independent MLAs who have professed support to the BJP. "I have spoken to Nadda ji. Congress has also been approaching us. They are calling, but our previous experience with Congress has not been good," he says and claims that there are no corruption cases against him. Kanda further says that his family has connections with the RSS.
Haryana Battle Heats up | The winning MLA from Sirsa, Gopal Kanda, who is also emerging as the major key player, says that all the Independents have pledged support to the BJP camp. "Country is progressing with the Modi government, all the Independent MLAs have decided to support the BJP without any conditions."
Another Snub for BJP in Maha | Shiv Sena once again hit out at ally BJP with its leader Sanjay Raut saying that the party editorial Saamna and chief Uddhav Thackeray was criticising those who become subsumed by the "power of politics". "Satara has always shown the way to right politics," he says in reference to the contest which saw defeat of a turncoat candidate Udayanraje Bhosale. "Those who keep changing stands don't survive for long in politics."
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar arrives at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi; He will hold a meeting with BJP working pesident JP Nadda and BJP Haryana in-charge Anil Jain today.
Who is Gopal Kanda? | Haryana Lokhit Party chief and former powerbroker Gopal Kanda won from his home constituency of Sirsa. On Thursday evening, a photo of him along with independent MLA Ranjeet Singh on what appeared to be a special flight was circulated as news emerged that he had proclaimed his support to the BJP camp. A former Minister of the previous Bhupinder Singh Hooda administration, Konda had resigned after being accused of abetting the suicide of an air hostess who worked for his aviation company in 2012. He had even been jailed in the case following which he was let off on bail. Four years later, Kanda along with his brother were charged for alleged illegal party development in Sirsa. He is now emerging to be a key player in the elections since his party is said to be in touch with five other Independent MLAs.
Hitting out at the BJP for "wooing" Independent MLA Gopal Kanda, who is an accused in two suicide cases, Congress' Manish Tewari said, "Kanda, Batata, Baingan, Aloo -Sab Chalega BJP Ko - Sam Dam, Dand , Bhed- Sarkar Banani Hai BJP Ko - by all means foul - even when the mandate is against them . Party with a difference eh !"
'With Independent's Support...' | Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala expressed his confidence at forming the government in BJP. "We have the support of independents, you will know who they are very soon," he said. As counting on Thursday showed early indications that Barala will be dealt a blow in the Assembly seat of Tohana, reports began circulating that he had tendered his resignation to the party. Quashing the speculation, he said, "I never resigned from my post. This was a rumour that was spread by some people."
JJP chief Dushyant Chautala is headed for the meeting with the 10 MLAs.According to several reports, the BJP is keen on having the JJP onboard and make him an equal stakeholder in the government. On Thursday, however, Chautala commented about the results saying, "“This shows there was huge anti-incumbency against the (Manohar Lal) Khattar government.”
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar leaves for Delhi to attend the meeting of the BJP top brass today. Ahead of the party meeting, Khattar cancelled his meeting with Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya. He is expected to reach Haryana Bhawan at 10.30 am.
Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamna targeted BJP with headlines of NCP's big victory and how it turned Congress' favours in the state. Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamna targeted BJP with headlines of NCP's big victory and how it turned Congress' favours in the state. "Elections cannot be won with the help of turncoats as it has been seen in Satara where Udayrajaje Bhosale was defeated by a huge margin," Sena wrote in a snub to its alliance partner.
Wooed by both the BJP and the Congress after the success of the fledgling Jannayak Janta Party, Dushyant Chautala will hold meetings with his 10 MLAs today to decide the future course of action.
In a clear snub to exit polls, Haryana on Thursday threw up a hung assembly, with the ruling BJP emerging as the single largest party with 40 seats, six short of the halfway mark needed to form the next government. The Congress put up a resurgent performance, winning 31 seats in the 90-member Haryana Legislative Assembly. Debutant Jannayak Janta Party emerged as the potential kingmaker with 10 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) won a seat each, with Independent candidates winning seven. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested 46 seats, was decimated and ended up with zero seats.
Dismissing speculations, Chautala had said yesterday that the party would decide who they would support, while putting forth the condition that he would ally with the party that offered him the chief minister’s post.
So far as Maharashtra is concerned, the Shiv Sena continues to make the going tough for the BJP. Maharashtra looked set to have a BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government for another five years, even as results of the Assembly polls threw up what a former CM called an "interesting possibility" of the Sena, NCP and Congress aligning to upset the BJP's applecart.
The BJP ended with a tally of 105 in the 288-member Assembly. The Sena won on 56 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on 54, while the Congress won 44 seats.
Former CM Prithviraj Chavan said the results have thrown up an "interesting possibility", but stopped short of indicating if the Congress and NCP will align with the Sena - which he termed as the 'lesser evil' (compared to BJP) - to form the next government in Maharashtra.
In terms of the increase in number of seats compared to the 2014 polls, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP emerged as the largest gainer, while the BJP's tally took a considerable dip.
This, however, did not dampen the enthusiam of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who announced that the BJP-Sena combine will rule the state for another term.
Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, looking elated after the triumphant maiden electoral foray of his son Aaditya, reminded the BJP of promises not fulfilled.
Asked by reporters which party will get the chief minister's post, Thackeray said, "It is time to remind the BJP about the formula arrived at when BJP chief Amit Shah visited my home....we had decided on a fifty-fifty formula for the alliance."
"We agreed to contest fewer seats (than the BJP), but I cannot accommodate the BJP every time. I should allow my party to grow," Thackeray said. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said despite the BJP ending up winning fewer seats in 2019 compared to the 2014 Assembly polls, its "strike rate" is better this time.
