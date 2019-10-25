Maharashtra, Haryana Election 2019 LIVE: Gopal Kanda Won’t Be Made Minister in Khattar Govt, Say Sources



A row has erupted over Haryana Lokhit Party’s Gopal Kanda extending support to the BJP in Haryana, where it is six short of majority. Congratulating the BJP on its performance, senior leader Uma Bharti urged the party to shun the support of Kanda whose political downfall was triggered by a suicide note left by an air hostess with MDLR Airlines. He was accused of rape and abetment to suicide. The rape charge was eventually dropped but within one year, the woman’s mother also committed suicide.



Taking to Twitter, Uma Bharti said the party should not forget its moral foundation. "If Kanda is the same person who was the cause of a girl's suicide, the suicide of her mother and faces trial... whether he is innocent or guilty, the law will decide. But his winning an election does not absolve him. There are many factors in an election victory," Uma Bharti tweeted.



"I request the BJP that it doesn't forget its moral foundations. We have a force like Narendra Modi... not just the country, but the whole world is with Modiji." Uma Bharti said while she was in favour of BJP forming government in Haryana, "one should ensure that those who are with us are as clean and spotless as BJP workers".



Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi also took to Twitter to criticise the move, albeit in a cryptic way.



Kanda, who won the Sirsa seat and emerged as one of the leaders crucial for government formation in Haryana, today pledged his support to the BJP. Addressing the media, Kanda, who was flown to Delhi by a BJP MP, said: “Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, Haryana will see development. All Independent MLAs have decided to give their unconditional support to the BJP.” He also dismissed the corruption case against him and said he had not made any demands for any post.



Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today arrived in Delhi for a meeting with the BJP top brass as the party, which fell six short of majority in the state, seeks to retain power. The BJP will have to depend on the support of Independents or Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party, which won 10 seats. The saffron party claims to have the support of Independents though Chautala has kept his cards close to his chest. The BJP's final tally in the Haryana election came as a disappointment for a party that had won all 10 parliamentary seats in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year and predicted that it will cross 75 seats this time in the legislative assembly. Surprisingly, eight of the 10 ministers fielded by the BJP lost.



Wooed by both the BJP and the Congress after the success of the fledgling Jannayak Janta Party, Dushyant Chautala will hold meetings with his 10 MLAs today to decide the future course of action.



In a clear snub to exit polls, Haryana on Thursday threw up a hung assembly, with the ruling BJP emerging as the single largest party with 40 seats, six short of the halfway mark needed to form the next government. The Congress put up a resurgent performance, winning 31 seats in the 90-member Haryana Legislative Assembly. Debutant Jannayak Janta Party emerged as the potential kingmaker with 10 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) won a seat each, with Independent candidates winning seven. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested 46 seats, was decimated and ended up with zero seats.



Dismissing speculations, Chautala had said yesterday that the party would decide who they would support, while putting forth the condition that he would ally with the party that offered him the chief minister’s post.



So far as Maharashtra is concerned, the Shiv Sena continues to make the going tough for the BJP. Maharashtra looked set to have a BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government for another five years, even as results of the Assembly polls threw up what a former CM called an "interesting possibility" of the Sena, NCP and Congress aligning to upset the BJP's applecart.



The BJP ended with a tally of 105 in the 288-member Assembly. The Sena won on 56 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on 54, while the Congress won 44 seats.



Former CM Prithviraj Chavan said the results have thrown up an "interesting possibility", but stopped short of indicating if the Congress and NCP will align with the Sena - which he termed as the 'lesser evil' (compared to BJP) - to form the next government in Maharashtra.



In terms of the increase in number of seats compared to the 2014 polls, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP emerged as the largest gainer, while the BJP's tally took a considerable dip.



This, however, did not dampen the enthusiam of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who announced that the BJP-Sena combine will rule the state for another term.



Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, looking elated after the triumphant maiden electoral foray of his son Aaditya, reminded the BJP of promises not fulfilled.



Asked by reporters which party will get the chief minister's post, Thackeray said, "It is time to remind the BJP about the formula arrived at when BJP chief Amit Shah visited my home....we had decided on a fifty-fifty formula for the alliance."



"We agreed to contest fewer seats (than the BJP), but I cannot accommodate the BJP every time. I should allow my party to grow," Thackeray said. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said despite the BJP ending up winning fewer seats in 2019 compared to the 2014 Assembly polls, its "strike rate" is better this time.