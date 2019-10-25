Maharashtra, Haryana Election 2019 LIVE: Gopal Kanda Won’t Be Made Minister in Khattar Govt, Say Sources

JJP Likely to Make Alliance with BJP: Sources | Sources said that JJP is likely to join BJP alliance in Haryana. The announcement is likely to be made around 8-9 pm tonight. According to sources, Union Minister Amit Shah has already spoken to Dushyant Chautala ahead of Haryana polls about possible alliance.
Event Highlights
- JJP Likely to Make Alliance with BJP: Sources
- We did Say We will Implement 75% Jobs: Hooda
- AAP Slams BJP for Gopal Kanda's Support
- 'Hooda Won't Pursue JJP Further'
- Chautala Made the Leader of Legislative Party
- Right to Work & 75% Reservation in Jobs Among JJP's Demand
- 'Support to Party Which Supports Our Manifesto'
- 'Not Received Any Proposal from Shiv Sena'
- NCP Looking at Oppn's Role Instead?
- Uma Bharati Urges BJP Leaders to Shun Gopal Kanda
Dushyant Chautala, who has emerged as a "kingmaker" in Haryana, said his Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) will support outfit in the state supports its demands set out in its common minimum programme released in the run-up to the elections. The party had promised to reserve 75% of the jobs in the state for the local youth, which constitute a sizeable chunk of nearly 1.83 crore voters of the state. Chautala said the JJP will extend support to the outfit that supports its demands of youth employment and senior pension.
BJP in a tweet said, "National President of BJP Shri Amit Shah has appointed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and National General Secretary Mr Arun Singh as central observer in a meeting convened to elect the leader of the party in Haryana."
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अमित शाह ने केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री श्रीमती निर्मला सीतारमण एवं पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव श्री अरुण सिंह को हरियाणा में पार्टी की विधायक दल का नेता चुने जाने के लिए आहूत बैठक में केंद्रीय पर्यवेक्षक नियुक्त किया है। pic.twitter.com/Kd1ogGzHtQ— BJP (@BJP4India) October 25, 2019
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out at the ruling BJP on Friday for taking the help of rape accused MLA Gopal Kanda to form the government in Haryana, saying the saffron party only wanted to "grab power". "They (BJP) will go with criminals, with those who have cases registered against them over very serious offences. Even such people will be taken by them to somehow grab power. They only want to grab power and utilise the spoils of office to help their own cronies," Yechury said.
AAP Slams BJP for Gopal Kanda's Support | Aam Aadmi Party slammed BJP for seeking support of controversial MLA Gopal Kanda to form the government in Haryana, saying the saffron party is aligning with a rape accused in a state where it launched the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme. "In a state where 'Beti bachao beti padhao (BBBP) andolan' was launched, the BJP is seeking support from a rape accused," Senior AAP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.
Dushyant Chautala, JJP on forming govt with BJP or Congress said, "Till now we haven't spoken to anybody on this issue as national executive wasn't clear on the agenda. Now we've been authorised, we'll talk to concerned people. Hopefully in few hours or few days we'll have positive result."
Dushyant Chautala,JJP on forming govt with BJP or Congress: Till now we haven't spoken to anybody on this issue as national executive was not clear on the agenda. Now we've been authorised,we'll talk to concerned people.Hopefully in few hrs or few days we'll have positive result. pic.twitter.com/afDIEeX2Qv— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019
Dushyanta Chautala's Press Conference Ends | Dushyanta Chautala's press conference in New Delhi has ended. He made clear that he is willing to offer support to whichever party supporting its manifesto. Read JJP's manifesto here:
Right to Work, 75% Reservation in Jobs and Old Age Pension Among JJP's Demand | Right to Work Act, Reservation of 75% jobs to the people in Haryana and monthly assisstance of Rs 11,000 per month to unemployed youth are some of the major demands of the JJP party led by Dushyant Chautala. Jannayak Janta Party won the crucial 10 seats in the Haryana Assembly. Dushyant Chautala said that the party is ready for an allaince if Congress or BJP support the demand in the manifesto.
'Support to Party Which Supports Our Manifesto' | "Some suggested we have to support Congress, some suggested supporting BJP, but we decided that whoever will support our manifesto issues we will support them", said JJP chief Dushyant Chautala. Hinting on the government formation, Dushyant Chautala said that the party is open for both Congress and BJP, the condition being support to demand made in the JJP manifesto.
'Our Priority is 75% Employment in Haryana' | Talking on the government formation in Haryana, Dushyant Chautala said, "Whichever party will agree to our public interest demands, we will give support to that party. Whichever party provides 75% of employment to the local youth of Haryana, we will support that party." Chautala reiterated the promises he made in the manifesto including providing old age pension as the basis for government formation in Haryana.
Will Sit in Oppn: Sharad Pawar | NCP chief Sharad Pawar has seemingly dismissed speculations about the party seeking alliance with Shiv Sena. "Our role is, that people have given us the opportunity to sit in the Opposition and not form the government. We will carry out our work efficiently." However, the jury is still out on how the battle in Maharashtra will play out with the Shiv Sena is driving a hard bargain with the BJP and the Congress indicating that it wants an alliance.
Rashtriya Janata Dal's Raghuvansh Prasad also takes a hit at the BJP saying, "All charges against Gopal Kanda will now be cleared as he is now with the BJP." Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan, however, gives a tempers statement when he says that it is upto the BJP to decide on whose support they want to take to form the government in Haryana. " Now, if someone has a case against them then it should be left to the law to decide on whether that person is guilty or not."
Karnataka Congress has hit out at the BJP over MLA Gopal Kanda extending his support to the party. "Once upon a time, @BJP4India took out rally against #GopalKanda demanding his resignation & arrest. Now they are desperate to take his support in haryana, He is accused of rape & murder.
Where is Beti Bachao Beti Padao now? This is a disgrace, Is he purified by supporting BJP?"
Once upon a time, @BJP4India took out rally against #GopalKanda demanding his resignation & arrest.— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) October 25, 2019
Now they are desperate to take his support in haryana,
He is accused of rape & murder.
Where is Beti Bachao Beti Padao now?
This is a disgrace, Is he purified by supporting BJP? pic.twitter.com/yVYm9aX0bo
BJP- in-charge for Haryana says that the party will decide on its meeting with the governor and swearing-in by tomorrow. He, however, remained elusive about the controversy raging over Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda, who was once accused of raping one of his employees. "We have spoken to people who have offered their support to us. We have to discuss with our senior leaders about the way forward."
Haryana's Independent winning candidate Randhir Golan explains that he has been a BJP worker for 30 years. "I was in BJP, where did I go? BJP is my mother."
Haryana's Independent Winning Candidate Randhir Golan:I was BJP worker for 30 years. I was in BJP, where did I go? BJP is my mother. pic.twitter.com/NssxPVYOeL— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019
Replying to Uma Bharati's tweet, Congress' Sushmita Dev questions poses a scathing question to the BJP. "Where are BJP's women leaders today? Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman. It's a shame on this beti bachao gang who is supporting Kanda for power." Dev had earlier hit out calling Gopal Kanda a rapist.
Uma Bharati questions why the party required Gopal Kanda when it has a "power like Narandra Modi". "We have a power like @narendramodi ji, and does the country have the people of the whole world with Modi ji and Modi ji has built the power of nationalism on the basis of Satoguni energy."
7. मैं @BJP4India जी से अनुरोध करूँगी कि हम अपने नैतिक अधिष्ठान को न भूलें। हमारे पास तो @narendramodi जी जैसी शक्ति मौजूद है, एवं देश क्या पूरे दुनिया की जनता मोदी जी के साथ है तथा मोदी जी ने सतोगुणी ऊर्जा के आधार पर राष्ट्रवाद की शक्ति खड़ी की है।— Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) October 25, 2019
Uma Bharati Urges BJP Leaders to Shun Gopal Kanda | BJP's vice president Uma Bharati has urged the leadership to shun Gopal Kanda's support saying that winning polls doesn't make him innocent. "I would request @ BJP4India ji not to forget our moral fabric," she says in a tweet and further writes, Our government must be formed in Haryana, but decide that the people like @ BJP4India have a clean life, so should the people who are allying with us."
BJP Talks About Empowerment & is Choosing Gopal Kanda, Says Victim's Brother | Gopal Kanda was at the centre of an abetment to suicide and rape case involving an employee of his now-defunct airline company. The victim's brother expressed his disappointment at the BJP bringing the Sirsa MLA into its fold. "This party talks about Beti Padhao Beti Bachao (Teach the girl child, Save the girl child) and then it brings people like Kanda to form the government."
Congress' Randeep Surjewala hits out at BJP saying that it has always indulged in doublespeak since it is allying with Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda. "PM and Amit Shah's statements on Gopal Kanda should be played again. We had suspended Gopal Kanda from our party, but today Kanda is clean for BJP. " Surjewala had conceded defeat from Haryana's Kaithal.
A row has erupted over Haryana Lokhit Party’s Gopal Kanda extending support to the BJP in Haryana, where it is six short of majority. Congratulating the BJP on its performance, senior leader Uma Bharti urged the party to shun the support of Kanda whose political downfall was triggered by a suicide note left by an air hostess with MDLR Airlines. He was accused of rape and abetment to suicide. The rape charge was eventually dropped but within one year, the woman’s mother also committed suicide.
Taking to Twitter, Uma Bharti said the party should not forget its moral foundation. "If Kanda is the same person who was the cause of a girl's suicide, the suicide of her mother and faces trial... whether he is innocent or guilty, the law will decide. But his winning an election does not absolve him. There are many factors in an election victory," Uma Bharti tweeted.
"I request the BJP that it doesn't forget its moral foundations. We have a force like Narendra Modi... not just the country, but the whole world is with Modiji." Uma Bharti said while she was in favour of BJP forming government in Haryana, "one should ensure that those who are with us are as clean and spotless as BJP workers".
Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi also took to Twitter to criticise the move, albeit in a cryptic way.
Kanda, who won the Sirsa seat and emerged as one of the leaders crucial for government formation in Haryana, today pledged his support to the BJP. Addressing the media, Kanda, who was flown to Delhi by a BJP MP, said: “Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, Haryana will see development. All Independent MLAs have decided to give their unconditional support to the BJP.” He also dismissed the corruption case against him and said he had not made any demands for any post.
Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today arrived in Delhi for a meeting with the BJP top brass as the party, which fell six short of majority in the state, seeks to retain power. The BJP will have to depend on the support of Independents or Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party, which won 10 seats. The saffron party claims to have the support of Independents though Chautala has kept his cards close to his chest. The BJP's final tally in the Haryana election came as a disappointment for a party that had won all 10 parliamentary seats in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year and predicted that it will cross 75 seats this time in the legislative assembly. Surprisingly, eight of the 10 ministers fielded by the BJP lost.
Wooed by both the BJP and the Congress after the success of the fledgling Jannayak Janta Party, Dushyant Chautala will hold meetings with his 10 MLAs today to decide the future course of action.
In a clear snub to exit polls, Haryana on Thursday threw up a hung assembly, with the ruling BJP emerging as the single largest party with 40 seats, six short of the halfway mark needed to form the next government. The Congress put up a resurgent performance, winning 31 seats in the 90-member Haryana Legislative Assembly. Debutant Jannayak Janta Party emerged as the potential kingmaker with 10 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) won a seat each, with Independent candidates winning seven. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested 46 seats, was decimated and ended up with zero seats.
Dismissing speculations, Chautala had said yesterday that the party would decide who they would support, while putting forth the condition that he would ally with the party that offered him the chief minister’s post.
So far as Maharashtra is concerned, the Shiv Sena continues to make the going tough for the BJP. Maharashtra looked set to have a BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government for another five years, even as results of the Assembly polls threw up what a former CM called an "interesting possibility" of the Sena, NCP and Congress aligning to upset the BJP's applecart.
The BJP ended with a tally of 105 in the 288-member Assembly. The Sena won on 56 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on 54, while the Congress won 44 seats.
Former CM Prithviraj Chavan said the results have thrown up an "interesting possibility", but stopped short of indicating if the Congress and NCP will align with the Sena - which he termed as the 'lesser evil' (compared to BJP) - to form the next government in Maharashtra.
In terms of the increase in number of seats compared to the 2014 polls, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP emerged as the largest gainer, while the BJP's tally took a considerable dip.
This, however, did not dampen the enthusiam of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who announced that the BJP-Sena combine will rule the state for another term.
Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, looking elated after the triumphant maiden electoral foray of his son Aaditya, reminded the BJP of promises not fulfilled.
Asked by reporters which party will get the chief minister's post, Thackeray said, "It is time to remind the BJP about the formula arrived at when BJP chief Amit Shah visited my home....we had decided on a fifty-fifty formula for the alliance."
"We agreed to contest fewer seats (than the BJP), but I cannot accommodate the BJP every time. I should allow my party to grow," Thackeray said. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said despite the BJP ending up winning fewer seats in 2019 compared to the 2014 Assembly polls, its "strike rate" is better this time.
-
25 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier PNG vs SIN 180/420.0 overs /oversPapua New Guinea beat Singapore by 43 runs
-
24 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier SCO vs BER 204/420.0 overs /oversScotland beat Bermuda by 46 runs
-
23 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier HK vs JER 144/720.0 overs /oversHong Kong beat Jersey by 8 runs
-
23 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier CAN vs IRE 156/520.0 overs 146/720.0 oversCanada beat Ireland by 10 runs
-
21 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier CAN vs NIG 159/720.0 overs /oversCanada beat Nigeria by 50 runs