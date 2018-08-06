LJD to be Part of Anti-BJP 'Grand Alliance' for Lok Sabha Polls: Sharad Yadav

Loktantrik Janta Dal (LJD) leader Sharad Yadav on Monday said his party would support the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) of opposition parties against the BJP in the coming parliamentary election."Congress will be at the forefront of the 'Grand Alliance'. We will support it and anyone can be the prime minister," he said at a press conference here.About the Assembly election due later this year in Rajasthan, he said the LJD will contest on 50 seats.Yadav hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Muzaffarpur rapes case, saying that it should be investigated by a team headed by a retired judge and the state government should act in the matter "responsibly".On the debate over the final draft of the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC), which excluded over 40 lakh people, the LJD leader said the Centre should hold an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.Attacking Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje over her 'Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra', he said despite problems of mob lynching, farmers' suicide and unemployment in the state, she was carrying out the rally to garner votes.On Sunday, Yadav had appealed to opposition parties to resolve their differences and come together to "save democracy and the Constitution", which he claimed was in danger.He had said the opposition parties should "uproot" the BJP at the Centre as well as in Rajasthan.