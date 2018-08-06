English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
LJD to be Part of Anti-BJP 'Grand Alliance' for Lok Sabha Polls: Sharad Yadav
According to LJD leader Sharad Yadav , Congress will be at the forefront of the 'Grand Alliance', LJD will support and anyone can be the prime minister.
File image of Sharad Yadav. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Jaipur: Loktantrik Janta Dal (LJD) leader Sharad Yadav on Monday said his party would support the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) of opposition parties against the BJP in the coming parliamentary election.
"Congress will be at the forefront of the 'Grand Alliance'. We will support it and anyone can be the prime minister," he said at a press conference here.
About the Assembly election due later this year in Rajasthan, he said the LJD will contest on 50 seats.
Yadav hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Muzaffarpur rapes case, saying that it should be investigated by a team headed by a retired judge and the state government should act in the matter "responsibly".
On the debate over the final draft of the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC), which excluded over 40 lakh people, the LJD leader said the Centre should hold an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.
Attacking Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje over her 'Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra', he said despite problems of mob lynching, farmers' suicide and unemployment in the state, she was carrying out the rally to garner votes.
On Sunday, Yadav had appealed to opposition parties to resolve their differences and come together to "save democracy and the Constitution", which he claimed was in danger.
He had said the opposition parties should "uproot" the BJP at the Centre as well as in Rajasthan.
Also Watch
"Congress will be at the forefront of the 'Grand Alliance'. We will support it and anyone can be the prime minister," he said at a press conference here.
About the Assembly election due later this year in Rajasthan, he said the LJD will contest on 50 seats.
Yadav hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Muzaffarpur rapes case, saying that it should be investigated by a team headed by a retired judge and the state government should act in the matter "responsibly".
On the debate over the final draft of the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC), which excluded over 40 lakh people, the LJD leader said the Centre should hold an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.
Attacking Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje over her 'Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra', he said despite problems of mob lynching, farmers' suicide and unemployment in the state, she was carrying out the rally to garner votes.
On Sunday, Yadav had appealed to opposition parties to resolve their differences and come together to "save democracy and the Constitution", which he claimed was in danger.
He had said the opposition parties should "uproot" the BJP at the Centre as well as in Rajasthan.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
California Fire: 100,000 Acres Engulfed by Wildfire in California
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Friday 03 August , 2018 Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 California Fire: 100,000 Acres Engulfed by Wildfire in California
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nobody Objected When I Was Abused and My Car Window Was Smashed, Says Actor Rupali Ganguly
- Loveratri Trailer: Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain Play Total Strangers in Love
- Rajasthan High Court Acquits Woman of Killing a Child Because She Was PMSing
- Mahindra and Jeep Engage in a Legal Tussle Over Roxor SUV Design
- Amazon India Announces 'Freedom Sale' From August 9: Here's Everything You Need To Need To Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...