LJP Faces Fresh Crisis as MPs Meet Speaker, Ask Him to Replace Chirag Paswan as Leader in Lower House

After managing a golden duck in Bihar assembly elections and more than 200 Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leaders moving to JDU, the Chirag Paswan-led party is now facing another crisis.

Sources have told News18 that as many as five of the party’s six MPs in Lok Sabha have decided to remove Chirag Paswan as the leader of the lower House.

The majority of Lok Sabha MPs in Chirag’s own party intend to replace him with Hajipur MP Pashupati Kumar Paras as the new leader of the LJP in Lok Sabha. To this end, the LJP MPs have already met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and handed him a letter regarding these new developments.

“LJP MPs met Lok Speaker Om Birla on Sunday and handed over a letter to him about new developments in the party. They request him to consider Pashupati Kumar Paras as new leader of the LJP in Lok Sabha," ANI reported, citing its sources.

Chirag Paswan, the son of late party supremo Ram Vilas Paswan, had been having a tumultuous time managing the party ever since his father’s death one year ago.

In February this year, more than 200 leaders of LJP joined the Janata Dal United (JDU) in Bihar. JD(U) national president RCP Singh announced at a press conference the induction of 208 leaders from the LJP.

Most notable among the turncoats was former state general secretary Keshav Singh who had been in revolt against Chirag Paswan and had been predicting the party’s collapse for some time.

After joining the JD(U), Keshav Singh lashed out at LJP chief Chirag Paswan claiming that he was running the party like a corporate house after the demise of his father Ram Vilas Paswan.

Keshav Singh also accused Chirag Paswan of corruption, saying that he was running several private entities, both in India and abroad.

“Chirag is the owner of eight private companies which has properties in the country and also abroad. Soon, I will make revelations on how Chirag has invested money earned through corruption in his companies in an attempt to make his black money white," said Keshav Singh.

Keshav Singh further said Chirag Paswan will be soon behind the bars on charges of corruption.

