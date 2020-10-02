LJP to Decide on Saturday Whether it Will Contest Bihar Polls as Part of NDA or Solo

Amid the discomfort over the number of seats offered to it by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan has called a meeting of the party's parliamentary board on Saturday to decide whether to go solo or remain with the NDA for the Bihar Assembly polls.

The development comes a day after Paswan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda here to discuss the seat-sharing formula.

An LJP leader said that the meeting at 5 p.m. would discuss the seat-sharing formula and also whether the party should fight the elections on its own or in alliance.

According to party sources, the LJP has been demanding 36 Assembly and two MLC seats in the state. However, the Janata Dal-United is not keen to give more than 20 seats to the LJP.

Last month, during a parliamentary board meeting, the LJP had asked its leaders to prepare a list of candidates for 143 of the 243 seats going to the polls.

The LJP has been critical of the Nitish Kumar government in the state, including its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, migrant workers and flood issues.

LJP supremo Ram Vilas Paswan has on several occasions written to Nitish Kumar, with the Chief Minister not responding even once.

The Bihar Assembly elections are slated for October 28, November 3, and November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The LJP won only 2 seats in the 2015 Assembly polls.