LJP Will Support PM's Development Agenda in Bihar Polls, Aim is to Defeat Nitish Kumar: Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said his Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development agenda in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and that his aim is to defeat Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Paswan had earlier claimed that his party will win more seats than the JD(U) and that any vote for the Kumar-headed party would "destroy" Bihar.

"Defeating Nitish Kumar is my aim," said Paswan, describing himself as Modi's "Hanuman". Paswan said his party has never entertained post-poll alliances.

"My alliance even today is for development and I am with PM Modi's development agenda," he said.

"The LJP is contesting on more seats than JDU and we will certainly win more seats than them. Now I'm free from all rituals (after his father Ram Vilas Paswan's death), so I'll be among people from tomorrow with the resolve that the present CM never becomes CM again," he added.

Responding to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's remarks, who had earlier criticised Kumar for not doing justice with Paswan, thee LJP chief said: "What can I say about Tejashwi Yadav's comments? He can tell better what he meant."

The LJP, which has disassociated itself from the NDA in Bihar, has fielded candidates against JD(U) nominees in many places. Paswan, who had initially said he would go all out against the JD(U) only, has pitted nearly half-a- dozen nominees against the BJP too. This included Raghopur seat where BJP's Satish Kumar is taking on Grand Alliance chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav.