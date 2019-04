Not a Candidate Anymore, LK Advani Casts His Vote in Gujarat Despite Fever

For the first time since 1989, BJP patriarch L K Advani voted as a common man and not as a candidate himself. The founding member of the saffron party arrived at a polling booth in Ahmedabad despite being unwell and exercised his franchise.Sources told News18 that the veteran leader was running a temperature of 102 degree Fahrenheit. But he refused to rest despite party's advice and said that he had never missed voting since 1952.He who flew from Delhi to Ahmedabad, reached a polling booth at Shahpur Hindi School located in the Muslim-dominated area in the noon with his daughter Pratibha Advani. Ahmedabad (West) MP Kirit Solanki, who is seeking re-election from the reserved constituency, also accompanied him.After casting his vote at a polling booth in a school in Shahpur locality, Advani, who is the sitting MP from Gandhinagar constituency in the outgoing Lok Sabha, predicted victory for the BJP in elections.In the run-up to the elections, the BJP brass dropped 91-year-old Advani from Gandhinagar contest and instead fielded party president Amit Shah The BJP veteran, who has served as the home minister and deputy PM of the country, won the Lok Sabha seat six times and has been credited with crafting the BJP's rise in the late 80s, from just two seats in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections.Advani, many senior BJP leaders maintain, has been sidelined since he voiced his reservations against the candidature of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.