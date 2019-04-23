Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Not a Candidate Anymore, LK Advani Casts His Vote in Gujarat Despite Fever

After casting his vote at a polling booth in a school in Shahpur locality, Advani, who is the sitting MP from Gandhinagar constituency in the outgoing Lok Sabha, predicted victory for the BJP.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 9:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Not a Candidate Anymore, LK Advani Casts His Vote in Gujarat Despite Fever
Ahmedabad: BJP veteran L K Advani leaves along with his daughter Pratibha after casting his vote at a polling station, during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: For the first time since 1989, BJP patriarch L K Advani voted as a common man and not as a candidate himself. The founding member of the saffron party arrived at a polling booth in Ahmedabad despite being unwell and exercised his franchise.

Sources told News18 that the veteran leader was running a temperature of 102 degree Fahrenheit. But he refused to rest despite party's advice and said that he had never missed voting since 1952.

He who flew from Delhi to Ahmedabad, reached a polling booth at Shahpur Hindi School located in the Muslim-dominated area in the noon with his daughter Pratibha Advani. Ahmedabad (West) MP Kirit Solanki, who is seeking re-election from the reserved constituency, also accompanied him.

After casting his vote at a polling booth in a school in Shahpur locality, Advani, who is the sitting MP from Gandhinagar constituency in the outgoing Lok Sabha, predicted victory for the BJP in elections.

In the run-up to the elections, the BJP brass dropped 91-year-old Advani from Gandhinagar contest and instead fielded party president Amit Shah.

The BJP veteran, who has served as the home minister and deputy PM of the country, won the Lok Sabha seat six times and has been credited with crafting the BJP's rise in the late 80s, from just two seats in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections.

Advani, many senior BJP leaders maintain, has been sidelined since he voiced his reservations against the candidature of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram