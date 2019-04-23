English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Not a Candidate Anymore, LK Advani Casts His Vote in Gujarat Despite Fever
After casting his vote at a polling booth in a school in Shahpur locality, Advani, who is the sitting MP from Gandhinagar constituency in the outgoing Lok Sabha, predicted victory for the BJP.
Ahmedabad: BJP veteran L K Advani leaves along with his daughter Pratibha after casting his vote at a polling station, during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: For the first time since 1989, BJP patriarch L K Advani voted as a common man and not as a candidate himself. The founding member of the saffron party arrived at a polling booth in Ahmedabad despite being unwell and exercised his franchise.
Sources told News18 that the veteran leader was running a temperature of 102 degree Fahrenheit. But he refused to rest despite party's advice and said that he had never missed voting since 1952.
He who flew from Delhi to Ahmedabad, reached a polling booth at Shahpur Hindi School located in the Muslim-dominated area in the noon with his daughter Pratibha Advani. Ahmedabad (West) MP Kirit Solanki, who is seeking re-election from the reserved constituency, also accompanied him.
After casting his vote at a polling booth in a school in Shahpur locality, Advani, who is the sitting MP from Gandhinagar constituency in the outgoing Lok Sabha, predicted victory for the BJP in elections.
In the run-up to the elections, the BJP brass dropped 91-year-old Advani from Gandhinagar contest and instead fielded party president Amit Shah.
The BJP veteran, who has served as the home minister and deputy PM of the country, won the Lok Sabha seat six times and has been credited with crafting the BJP's rise in the late 80s, from just two seats in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections.
Advani, many senior BJP leaders maintain, has been sidelined since he voiced his reservations against the candidature of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
Sources told News18 that the veteran leader was running a temperature of 102 degree Fahrenheit. But he refused to rest despite party's advice and said that he had never missed voting since 1952.
He who flew from Delhi to Ahmedabad, reached a polling booth at Shahpur Hindi School located in the Muslim-dominated area in the noon with his daughter Pratibha Advani. Ahmedabad (West) MP Kirit Solanki, who is seeking re-election from the reserved constituency, also accompanied him.
After casting his vote at a polling booth in a school in Shahpur locality, Advani, who is the sitting MP from Gandhinagar constituency in the outgoing Lok Sabha, predicted victory for the BJP in elections.
In the run-up to the elections, the BJP brass dropped 91-year-old Advani from Gandhinagar contest and instead fielded party president Amit Shah.
The BJP veteran, who has served as the home minister and deputy PM of the country, won the Lok Sabha seat six times and has been credited with crafting the BJP's rise in the late 80s, from just two seats in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections.
Advani, many senior BJP leaders maintain, has been sidelined since he voiced his reservations against the candidature of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : Will Perform Duties Well in South Delhi, Says Boxer Vijender Singh
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : Voter Stabbed to Death, 7 Injured as TMC, Congress Workers Clash in Bengal
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : Will Perform Duties Well in South Delhi, Says Boxer Vijender Singh
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : Voter Stabbed to Death, 7 Injured as TMC, Congress Workers Clash in Bengal
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sophie Turner Trolls Maisie Williams on Arya Stark's Intimate Scene With Gendry
- After Smartphones, Smart Home Gadgets And Connected Cars Are The Next Frontiers for E-SIMs
- Unusual Voter Visit: Snake in VVPAT Machine in Kannur Delays Polling
- Elon Musk and Neuralink: How Computer-Enhanced Human Brains Can Outsmart AI
- I Want to be India's Manny Pacquiao: Boxer-Turned-Politician Vijender Singh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results