LK Advani Congratulates PM Modi For BJP's 'Unprecedented' Poll Victory, Praises Amit Shah
LK Advani also praised BJP chief Amit Shah for his efforts to ensure that the message of the party reached every voter.
New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani congratulated Prime Narendra Modi on Thursday for steering the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) towards an "unprecedented victory" in the Lok Sabha polls.
He also praised BJP chief Amit Shah for his efforts to ensure that the message of the party reached every voter.
"Heartiest congratulations to Shri Narendrabhai Modi for steering the BJP towards this unprecedented victory in the elections. Shri Amitbhai Shah as the BJP President and all the dedicated workers of the party have put in enormous effort in making sure that the message of BJP reaches every voter of the country," Advani said in a statement.
He further said it was a wonderful feeling that in a country as large and diverse as India, the poll process was successfully completed and complimented the voters and all the agencies involved in it.
"May our great nation be blessed with a bright future ahead," the former deputy prime minister added.
