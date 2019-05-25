'Everyone Who Voted is Happy With Result': LK Advani Exudes Confidence Over BJP's Mandate

: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani expressed a deep sense of satisfaction over his party's historic victory in the Lok Sabha election."I am happy. This is a huge mandate. All who attended today's meeting and have voted for us have been happy," he said.The veteran leader's statements comes after the re-election of Narendra Modi for a second term as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance and the Prime Minister-elect.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 303 of the 543 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, making Modi the first Prime Minister to return with a full-majority since Indira Gandhi in 1971.The saffron party also became the first to win more than 300 Lok Sabha seats since 1984, when the Congress, led by Rajiv Gandhi, had won over 400 seats.Even though Advani did not contest polls this time, he was present in the NDA's Parliamentary Board meeting held today in New Delhi.BJP president Amit Shah had replaced Advani as the saffron party's candidate from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.This move created a lot buzz in political circles as it was considered to be an attempt by the BJP to discard its old party functionaries. Former Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was also not given a ticket from Indore.Shah, however, later clarified that the BJP as a party had taken a decision to not give poll tickets to leaders over the age of 75.With the NDA Parliamentary Board meeting over, the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi is all set to form the next government and take office on May 30.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)