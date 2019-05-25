English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
'Everyone Who Voted is Happy With Result': LK Advani Exudes Confidence Over BJP's Mandate
Even though Advani did not contest polls this year, he was present in the NDA's Parliamentary Board meeting held in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks blessings from senior BJP leader L K Advani during the NDA parliamentary board meeting, at Central Hall of Parliament House, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 25, 2019. BJP senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi is also seen (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani expressed a deep sense of satisfaction over his party's historic victory in the Lok Sabha election.
"I am happy. This is a huge mandate. All who attended today's meeting and have voted for us have been happy," he said.
The veteran leader's statements comes after the re-election of Narendra Modi for a second term as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance and the Prime Minister-elect.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 303 of the 543 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, making Modi the first Prime Minister to return with a full-majority since Indira Gandhi in 1971.
The saffron party also became the first to win more than 300 Lok Sabha seats since 1984, when the Congress, led by Rajiv Gandhi, had won over 400 seats.
Even though Advani did not contest polls this time, he was present in the NDA's Parliamentary Board meeting held today in New Delhi.
BJP president Amit Shah had replaced Advani as the saffron party's candidate from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
This move created a lot buzz in political circles as it was considered to be an attempt by the BJP to discard its old party functionaries. Former Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was also not given a ticket from Indore.
Shah, however, later clarified that the BJP as a party had taken a decision to not give poll tickets to leaders over the age of 75.
With the NDA Parliamentary Board meeting over, the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi is all set to form the next government and take office on May 30.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
"I am happy. This is a huge mandate. All who attended today's meeting and have voted for us have been happy," he said.
The veteran leader's statements comes after the re-election of Narendra Modi for a second term as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance and the Prime Minister-elect.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 303 of the 543 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, making Modi the first Prime Minister to return with a full-majority since Indira Gandhi in 1971.
The saffron party also became the first to win more than 300 Lok Sabha seats since 1984, when the Congress, led by Rajiv Gandhi, had won over 400 seats.
Even though Advani did not contest polls this time, he was present in the NDA's Parliamentary Board meeting held today in New Delhi.
BJP president Amit Shah had replaced Advani as the saffron party's candidate from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
This move created a lot buzz in political circles as it was considered to be an attempt by the BJP to discard its old party functionaries. Former Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was also not given a ticket from Indore.
Shah, however, later clarified that the BJP as a party had taken a decision to not give poll tickets to leaders over the age of 75.
With the NDA Parliamentary Board meeting over, the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi is all set to form the next government and take office on May 30.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Modi 2.0: Interesting Facts About 17th Lok Sabha
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Afghanistan Celebrate Win Over Pakistan With Pride & Gunfire
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Injuries Force Collingwood to Take Field For England
- Streaming Now: Netflix to Unwrap a Bundle of Fun With 'Chopsticks', 'Always Be My Maybe'
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results