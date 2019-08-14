LK Advani Not to Hoist Flag at his Residence On Independence Day Due to Fever

New Delhi: Viral fever has forced veteran BJP leader LK Advani to break his decades-long practice of hoisting national flag at his residence on Independence Day.

A statement from his office said on Wednesday that the 91-year-old former deputy prime minister is down with viral fever and will not be able to unfurl the national flag on Thursday.

"This is to inform you that Shri LK Advaniji has been running viral fever for the last 5 days, as such there will be no flag hoisting programme this year on August 15, 2019 at his residence 30, Prithviraj Road," his office said in a statement.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.