LK Advani Not to Hoist Flag at his Residence On Independence Day Due to Fever

The 91-year-old former deputy prime minister is down with viral fever and will not be able to unfurl the national flag on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2019, 7:59 PM IST
File photo of LK Advani
New Delhi: Viral fever has forced veteran BJP leader LK Advani to break his decades-long practice of hoisting national flag at his residence on Independence Day.

A statement from his office said on Wednesday that the 91-year-old former deputy prime minister is down with viral fever and will not be able to unfurl the national flag on Thursday.

"This is to inform you that Shri LK Advaniji has been running viral fever for the last 5 days, as such there will be no flag hoisting programme this year on August 15, 2019 at his residence 30, Prithviraj Road," his office said in a statement.

