Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

LK Advani, Sushma Swaraj, Deve Gowda Among Other Veteran Leaders Missed in 17th Lok Sabha

The familiar faces which were not seen included BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi, former Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, M Veerappa Moily and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

PTI

Updated:June 17, 2019, 8:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
LK Advani, Sushma Swaraj, Deve Gowda Among Other Veteran Leaders Missed in 17th Lok Sabha
File photo of BJP veteran LK Advani. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Several veteran parliamentarians, including LK Advani, HD Deve Gowda and Sushma Swaraj, who had been regulars in the Lower House for decades, were missed in the new Lok Sabha on Monday as they either did not contest the polls or lost.

The familiar faces which were not seen included BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi, former Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, M Veerappa Moily and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

While Advani, Joshi and Mahajan did not contest the polls due to the party's norm of not fielding leaders older than 75 years, Swaraj had not contested the polls, citing ill health.

Former Prime Minister Gowda and Congress leaders Kharge, Moily and Scindia lost the Lok Sabha polls.

While AIADMK leader and former Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai and Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chandumajra lost the polls, BJD leader Tathagata Satpathy did not contest the polls.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, his party colleagues Sushmita Dev also lost the elections.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram