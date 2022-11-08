LK Advani Turns 95: PM Modi Visits Veteran BJP Leader's Residence to Extend Birthday Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited LK Advani’s residence on Tuesday morning to wish the veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on his 95th birthday.

LK Advani, considered the architect of the party’s rise as a major national force in the 90s and a key figure in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir movement, is one of the co-founders of the Saffron party and has its been the longest serving president.

Home Minister Amit Shah also wished LK Advani on his birthday and said, “Advani ji, with his relentless efforts, strengthened the party organisation across the country and also made invaluable contribution to the country’s development while being part of the government”.

Shah wished him good health and a long life.

आदरणीय लालकृष्ण आडवाणी जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आडवाणी जी ने अपने सतत परिश्रम से एक ओर देशभर में संगठन को मजबूत किया तो वहीं दूसरी ओर सरकार में रहते हुए देश के विकास में अमूल्य योगदान दिया। ईश्वर से उनके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य व सुदीर्घ जीवन की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 8, 2022

Union minister Nitin Gadkari called Advani a source of inspiration. Another Union minister Rajnath Singh said Advani has made a very important contribution to the country, society and the party and is counted among the country’s tallest personalities.

Born in 1927 in Karachi, now part of Pakistan, Advani joined the RSS at a young age and later worked for Jana Sangh where he made a mark with his organisational abilities.

He was a founding member of the BJP in 1980 and was its face along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for several decades. A monumental turn in national politics was Advani’s ‘Rath Yatra’ in 1990 in support of building the Ram temple in Ayodhya at a site believed to be the birth place of Lord Ram.

The Rath Yatra led by Advani marked the unstoppable rise of the party to power.

(With PTI inputs)

