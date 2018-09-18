Advani to Contest From Gandhinagar in 2019 LS Polls, Claims Vaghela After Meeting BJP Leader

Senior BJP leader LK Advani will contest from the Gandhinagar seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, claimed former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela post his meeting with the BJP leader."Yes, I met Advaniji. He told me he is going to contest the 2019 general election from the Gandhinagar seat. I have no qualms in meeting Rahul Gandhi or Sharad Pawar or anyone for that matter,” said Vaghela.However, on his part, Vaghela said he is yet to decide if he will contest the elections in 2019. He quit the Congress in July 2017.Vaghela, who is also a former Union Minister, said he will spend the next few months attempting to unite all anti-Bharatiya Janata Party forces before the general elections next year.“There is a need for a second front, not a third front. In the run up to the 2019 election, there should be a scenario where a front is united against the BJP. I am not joining the NCP or any other party right now. As far as contesting the 2019 general elections is concerned, I will decide that when the time comes. As of now, I have decided to play a role in uniting all anti-BJP parties ahead of the elections,” said Vaghela while speaking to the media on Tuesday.Vaghela launched an attack on the central government, saying that it is time for the people to seek a report card from the government on the promises that it made before the 2014 general elections.“The Prime Minister is responsible for the prices of petrol and diesel in the country. The Prime Minister is responsible for the depleting value of the Indian rupee. Why can’t the prices of petrol and diesel be brought between 50 and 60 rupees? It is possible if the government has the resolve,” he said.Vaghela said that over the past few months, he has met political leaders from across the spectrum. Vaghela claimed that almost every regional party is unhappy with the central government.“A mahagathbandhan of regional parties is being talked about. But there is nothing like a third front yet. Regional parties are against the BJP, but they are against each other as well. I will go to Delhi after two days and meet with anti-BJP parties. It is essential to ensure that the anti-BJP vote is not divided,” Vaghela stated.