LK Advani's 'Reality Check' a Fervent Appeal to Vote Out Modi Govt, Says Mayawati

बीजेपी के संस्थापक श्री आडवाणी ने पार्टी स्थापना दिवस पर जो चुभती टिप्पणी की है वह बीजेपी व पीएम श्री मोदी सरकार की गलत नीति/कार्यकलापों पर जनभावना के अनुरूप अविश्वास प्रस्ताव है व जनता के लिए देशहित का संदेश कि ऐसी निरंकुश जनविरोधी पार्टी को सत्ता में पुनः लौटने का हक नहीं है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 6, 2019

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday hit out at the Narendra Modi government, saying BJP veteran LK Advani’s blog was a ‘fervent appeal’ to the people to not let the present government return.Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said, “BJP patriarch LK Advani’s reality check admonition on the functioning of the BJP/Modi govt on the party’s foundation day is a serious no-confidence against them besides a fervent appeal to the people that this despotic/anti-people Modi Govt is unworthy of returning back to power.”Advani, who was recently dropped from the poll fray, had written a blog on Thursday, emphasising that the saffron party advocates for freedom of choice and does not believe in branding people "anti-national" for their different political stand.The 91-year-old BJP leader was speaking out for the first time after the party announced the decision to field Amit Shah from Advani's traditional Gandhinagar seat."Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our 'enemies', but only as our adversaries. Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as 'anti-national'. The party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level," he wrote in the blog ahead of the BJP's foundation day on April 6.His views assume significance at a time when the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah have made the issue of national security a key plank for the general elections and have often accused its political rivals of speaking the language of India's enemies like Pakistan.Meanwhile, on the 39th foundation day of BJP on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that its workers would be working day and night to ensure that the party and its allies are "blessed" by people in the Lok Sabha polls.In his tweets, he said the BJP was born with an unwavering commitment to serve society and take the nation to new heights, and that it has become India's preferred party.