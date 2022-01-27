CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Budget2022#Movies#BiggBoss15#AssemblyElections#Omicron#PKL
Home » News » Politics » Local BJP Leader Arrested for Spitting at Cop in Muzaffarnagar
1-MIN READ

Local BJP Leader Arrested for Spitting at Cop in Muzaffarnagar

According to Civil Lines Police Station SHO Brijender Rawat, Prajapati was booked and arrested at the complaint of a constable who alleged that Prajapati spat on him at a police outpost in Kacchi Sarak area. (Image: News18/File)

According to Civil Lines Police Station SHO Brijender Rawat, Prajapati was booked and arrested at the complaint of a constable who alleged that Prajapati spat on him at a police outpost in Kacchi Sarak area. (Image: News18/File)

The constable alleged that Prajapati, allegedly drunk, also beat him up when he confronted him.

BJP OBC Morcha Secretary Sachin Prajapati was arrested on Thursday for allegedly spitting on a constable and thrashing him, police here said.

According to Civil Lines Police Station SHO Brijender Rawat, Prajapati was booked and arrested at the complaint of a constable who alleged that Prajapati spat on him at a police outpost in Kacchi Sarak area. The constable alleged that Prajapati, allegedly drunk, also beat him up when he confronted him.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:January 27, 2022, 22:42 IST