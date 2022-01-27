Local BJP Leader Arrested for Spitting at Cop in Muzaffarnagar

BJP OBC Morcha Secretary Sachin Prajapati was arrested on Thursday for allegedly spitting on a constable and thrashing him, police here said.

According to Civil Lines Police Station SHO Brijender Rawat, Prajapati was booked and arrested at the complaint of a constable who alleged that Prajapati spat on him at a police outpost in Kacchi Sarak area. The constable alleged that Prajapati, allegedly drunk, also beat him up when he confronted him.

