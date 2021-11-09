Local body MLC Polls in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana to be Held on December 10

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the poll schedule for MLC seats under the local bodies quota in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. They are 12 seats in Telangana and 11 in Andhra. The EC said that the polls will be conducted on December 10 and the results will be announced on December 14.

The notification for the same will be issued on November 16, nominations to be received till 23. The EC informed that the officials concerned will conduct scrutiny on November 24 and withdrawal will be allowed on November 26.

In Telangana, two seats are vacant each in Mahabub Nagar, Karim Nagar and Ranga Reddy districts. Also, one seat is vacant in Nalgonda, Medak, Warangal, Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Khammam districts.

In AP, 11 seats to go for polls are two each in Krishna, Guntur, Visakhapatnam districts and one each in East Godavari, Vizianagaram, Ananthapuram, Prakasham, Chittoor districts.

Telangana Chief Election Officer Shashank Goel stated that the poll code comes into effect. The EC will not allow public meetings with more than 500 people.

The CEO said that with the election code is already in place, any public meeting including TRS Vijaya Garjana in Warangal on November 29 or others will not be allowed.

