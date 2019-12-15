Local CPI-M Leader Suspended for Organising DJ Party for Son's Wedding Reception

Alappuzha: The CPI(M) in Kerala on Sunday suspended a local leader from Kanjikuzhi in Alappuzha district after he allegedly organised a DJ party for his son's wedding reception.

CPI(M) Area Committee member Manoharan was suspended for six months for going against the party's declared ideology and ethics of not to conduct pompous weddings.

Though Manoharan claimed that it was his son who had organised the reception, the Left party did not accept the explanation and suspended him for six months.

The wedding reception was organised on December 13.

"The party's decision was to organise simple wedding ceremonies. We heard that the reception was very pompous.That was not right. As a party leader, he should have been more careful. That's why the party took action," CPI(M) district secretary R Naser told reporters.

Sources told PTI that some issued cropped up during the wedding reception, resulting in a minor scuffle.

The issues also extended to the next day with some people pelting stones at a few houses.

"These might have prompted the party to take swift action," a party source said.

