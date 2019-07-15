Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Local VHP Leader Gunned Down in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh

Following the murder, local lawyers blocked traffic near collectorate gate and demanded immediate arrest of the murderers.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Local VHP Leader Gunned Down in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh
Image for representation.
Loading...

Pratapgarh (UP): A local VHP leader was shot dead Monday in Jethwara area near here by some unidentified miscreants, said police.

A lawyer by profession, Om Mishra Pranav, 38, who was also the VHP president of Kunda tehsil was gunned down when he was going somewhere on a bike, they said.

Following Pranav's murder, local lawyers blocked traffic near collectorate gate and demanded immediate arrest of the murderers.

The victim's body has been sent for the postmortem, said police, adding they are investigating the matter.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram