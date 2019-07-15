English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Local VHP Leader Gunned Down in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh
Following the murder, local lawyers blocked traffic near collectorate gate and demanded immediate arrest of the murderers.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Pratapgarh (UP): A local VHP leader was shot dead Monday in Jethwara area near here by some unidentified miscreants, said police.
A lawyer by profession, Om Mishra Pranav, 38, who was also the VHP president of Kunda tehsil was gunned down when he was going somewhere on a bike, they said.
Following Pranav's murder, local lawyers blocked traffic near collectorate gate and demanded immediate arrest of the murderers.
The victim's body has been sent for the postmortem, said police, adding they are investigating the matter.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Saturday 13 July , 2019 TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
Thursday 11 July , 2019 Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Thursday 11 July , 2019 Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
Monday 08 July , 2019 Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tom Holland's Spider-Man Far From Home Earns Rs 73.16 Crores in 11 Days
- Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Svelte Frame as She Stuns in This Colourful Bikini
- I'm Probably Most Hated Father in New Zealand - Stokes' Dad Reacts After Win
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: TCL's 2019 Edition of 4K TVs Starting Rs 25,999 With Amazon Alexa Built-in
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Five Best Phones to Buy if you Love Playing PUBG Mobile
Photogallery
Loading...