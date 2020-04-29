'Lockdown Forever is All too Easy': Raghuram Rajan is First Guest on Rahul Gandhi's Video Show

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will speak to renowned economist and former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan on the state of the economy and India should revive it in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala posted a two-minute long clip on social media showing parts of the conversation between the two, while the full dialogue will be released at 9am on Thursday. Rajan also posted about the interaction on LinkedIn.



The move, first of its kind, is significant because it is being seen as a shift in the image of Gandhi who is seen to be finally taking steps to be more involved in the functioning of the party.

Surjewala said that Gandhi will hold a series of video-dialogues with public intellectuals on charting a path to recovery after the pandemic.

In the teaser clip, Gandhi asked how much money would be needed to help the poor affected by the lockdown, to which Rajan replied roughly Rs 65,000 crore.

Rajan also said that it was “all too easy to have a lockdown forever, but that would not be sustainable for the economy,” as he pushed for more measures by the government to combat the virus.

The video series is being seen by many as a sign of Rahul Gandhi’s return to presidency, months after he stepped down after the Congress’ drubbing in the 2020 elections.

This month, he also came on board an 11-member committee headed by former prime minister Manmohan Singh to ideate on national issues founded in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.