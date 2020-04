Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said a lockdown is not the solution to fight coronavirus and the government should instead go for testing "aggressively and strategically".

Addressing the media through a video chat, Gandhi said: "In no way does a lockdown defeat the virus. It helps only to stop the virus for a short while. The only way to do this is to increase testing and chasing the virus and going beyond and this is my advice to the government -- use testing."