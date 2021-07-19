Lodged in Sitapur Jail, SP Leader Azam Khan’s Oxygen Level Drops to 88, to Shift to Lucknow Hospital

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party leader and Member of Parliament from Rampur Mohammad Azam Khan, who is currently lodged in Sitapur, was referred to Lucknow by doctors in Sitapur Jail on Monday after his oxygen level dropped to 88. Azam, along with his son Abdullah, was recently shifted back to Sitapur Jail after Covid-19 treatment at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow.

Azam’s condition deteriorated on Monday morning after which he was referred to Lucknow by doctors at Sitapur Jail. The jail authorities have started preparations to shift Azam to Lucknow for further treatment, as the Samajwadi Party leader will be shifted to Lucknow on Monday itself.

Khan has been lodged in the Sitapur Jail for more than a year along with his wife Tazeen Fatima and son after they surrendered at the Rampur court. Khan’s wife, however, secured a bail a few days ago.

The three have multiple cases lodged against them by the Yogi Adityanath government for their links to various incidents of land grabbing and encroachment.

