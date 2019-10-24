Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
2-min read

Loha Election Results 2019 Live Updates (लोह): Counting of Votes Begin

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Loha (लोह) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:09 AM IST
Detailed Results
Loha Election Results 2019 Live Updates (लोह): Counting of Votes Begin
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Loha (लोह) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

88. Loha (लोह), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Nanded district of Maharashtra and is part of Latur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.67% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.45%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.45%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,74,125 eligible electors, of which 1,42,353 were male, 1,31,767 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 903 service voters had also registered to vote.

Loha Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PWPI
31278
58.96%
Shyamsundar Dagdoji Shinde
SS
8187
15.43%
Dhondge Mukteshwar Keshavrao
VBA
7361
13.88%
Shivkumar Narayanrao Narangale
NCP
3976
7.49%
Dilip Shankarrao Dhondge
SBP
822
1.55%
Subhash Bhagwan Kolhe
IND
383
0.72%
Pandurang Tolba Wanne
BSP
360
0.68%
Hanmant Raghunath Wadwale
NOTA
279
0.53%
Nota
IND
192
0.36%
Bharat Babarao Kopnar
IND
111
0.21%
Rangnath Bapurao Gajale
JD(S)
102
0.19%
Rukminbai Shankarrao Gite

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,59,734 eligible electors, of which 1,35,618 were male, 1,24,115 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 903 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,19,852.

Loha has an elector sex ratio of 925.64.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chikhalikar Prataprao Govindrao of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 45486 votes which was 23.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 46.96% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dhondge Shankarrao Ganeshrao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the LB candidate by a margin of 9364 votes which was 5.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 47.16% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 88. Loha Assembly segment of Latur Lok Sabha constituency. Latur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 58.49%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.78%, while it was 78.64 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -17.29%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 312 polling stations in 88. Loha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 282.

Extent: 88. Loha constituency comprises of the following areas of Nanded district of Maharashtra: Loha Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Malakoli Kalambar, Kapsi Bk., Loha and Loha M.C., Kandhar Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Usman Nagar, Barul, Kandhar and Kandhar M.C.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Loha is: 18.9318 77.1985.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Loha results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak.
