Lohaghat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Lohaghat seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Dheeraj Singh Ladwal (IND), Khushal Singh Adhikari (INC), Puran Singh Fartyal (BJP), Rajesh Singh Bisht (AAP), Prakash Singh Dhami (IND), Himesh Chandra Kalkhuriya (IND), Nisar Khan (SP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.02%, which is 0.93% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Puran Singh Fartyal of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Lohaghat results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.54 Lohaghat (लोहाघाट) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kumaon region and Champawat district of Uttarakhand. Lohaghat is part of Almora Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.89% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.06%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.83%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,07,240 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 56,094 were male and 51,146 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lohaghat in 2022 is: 912 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,02,389 eligible electors, of which 54,047 were male,48,342 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 93,567 eligible electors, of which 49,276 were male, 44,291 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lohaghat in 2017 was 1,740. In 2012, there were 1,504 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Puran Singh Fartyal of BJP won in this seat defeating Khushal Singh of INC by a margin of 834 which was 1.43% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.46% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sri Puran Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sri Mahendra Singh Mahra of INC by a margin of 11,535 votes which was 22.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 59.07% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 54 Lohaghat Assembly segment of the 3. Almora Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Tamta of BJP won the Almora Parliament seat defeating Pradeep Tamta of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Almora Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Lohaghat are: Dheeraj Singh Ladwal (IND), Khushal Singh Adhikari (INC), Puran Singh Fartyal (BJP), Rajesh Singh Bisht (AAP), Prakash Singh Dhami (IND), Himesh Chandra Kalkhuriya (IND), Nisar Khan (SP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.02%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.09%, while it was 55.1% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Lohaghat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.54 Lohaghat Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 178. In 2012, there were 163 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.54 Lohaghat comprises of the following areas of Champawat district of Uttarakhand: 3-Pati Tehsil; 4-Lohaghat Tehsil and 5-Barakot Sub Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Lohaghat constituency, which are: Pithoragarh, Champawat, Bhimtal, Jageshwar, Gangolihat. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Lohaghat is approximately 756 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Lohaghat is: 29°23’17.5"N 80°02’19.7"E.

