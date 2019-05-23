English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lohardaga Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Lohardaga (लोहरदगा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Lohardaga Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JHKP
--
--
Deokumar Dhan
BJP
--
--
Sudarshan Bhagat
IND
--
--
Ajit Kumar Bhagat
IND
--
--
Amber Saurav Kunal
IND
--
--
Alon Baxla
IND
--
--
Anand Paul Tirkey
INC
--
--
Sukhdeo Bhagat
BSP
--
--
Sharvan Kumar Panna
IND
--
--
Kalindra Oraon
IND
--
--
Ekus Dhan
IND
--
--
Raghunath Mahli
IND
--
--
Sanjay Oraon
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Saniya Oraon
AITC
--
--
Dinesh Oraon
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sudarshan Bhagat of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 6,489 votes which was 1.00% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.79% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Sudarshan Bhagat of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 8,283 votes which was 1.58% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 27.58% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.23% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53.42% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Lohardaga was: Sudarshan Bhagat (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,78,880 men, 5,40,264 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Lohardaga Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Lohardaga is: 23.4313 84.6784
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: लोहरदगा, झारखंड (Hindi); লোহারডাগা, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); लोहरदगा, झारखंड (Marathi); લોહરદાગા, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); லோஹர் தாகா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); లోహర్ దగా, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಲೊಹರ್ದಗ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ലോഹർദാഗ, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
