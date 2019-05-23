Take the pledge to vote

Lohardaga Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Lohardaga (लोहरदगा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 5:51 AM IST
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results



Lohardaga Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JHKP
--
--
Deokumar Dhan
BJP
--
--
Sudarshan Bhagat
IND
--
--
Ajit Kumar Bhagat
IND
--
--
Amber Saurav Kunal
IND
--
--
Alon Baxla
IND
--
--
Anand Paul Tirkey
INC
--
--
Sukhdeo Bhagat
BSP
--
--
Sharvan Kumar Panna
IND
--
--
Kalindra Oraon
IND
--
--
Ekus Dhan
IND
--
--
Raghunath Mahli
IND
--
--
Sanjay Oraon
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Saniya Oraon
AITC
--
--
Dinesh Oraon
12. Lohardaga is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.69% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 64.04%. The estimated literacy level of Lohardaga is 66.71%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sudarshan Bhagat of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 6,489 votes which was 1.00% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.79% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Sudarshan Bhagat of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 8,283 votes which was 1.58% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 27.58% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.23% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53.42% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Lohardaga was: Sudarshan Bhagat (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,78,880 men, 5,40,264 women and 0 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Lohardaga Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Lohardaga is: 23.4313 84.6784

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: लोहरदगा, झारखंड (Hindi); লোহারডাগা, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); लोहरदगा, झारखंड (Marathi); લોહરદાગા, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); லோஹர் தாகா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); లోహర్ దగా, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಲೊಹರ್​ದಗ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ലോഹർദാഗ, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).





(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
