Lohardaga Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Lohardaga (लोहरदगा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Lohardaga (लोहरदगा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
72. Lohardaga (लोहरदगा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Lohardaga (लोहरदगा) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the South Chhotanagpur (दक्षिणी छोटानागपुर) division. Lohardaga is part of 12. Lohardaga Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.99% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 56.95%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.29%.
In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,44,381 eligible electors, of which 1,23,658 were male, 1,20,723 female and 0 voters of the third gender.
Among the first-time voters in Lohardaga, there are 6205 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3067 are male, 3138 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1990 voters in the 80+ age category and 3401 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,16,477 eligible electors, of which 1,12,212 were male, 1,04,265 female and 0 voters of the third gender.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,97,610.
Lohardaga has an elector sex ratio of 976.27.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Kamal Kishore Bhagat of AJSU won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 592 votes which was 0.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AJSU had a vote share of 38.81% in 2014 in the seat.
In 2009, of AJSU won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 606 votes which was 0.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AJSU had a vote share of 30.72% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 72. Lohardaga Assembly segment of Lohardaga Lok Sabha constituency. Lohardaga Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sudarshan Bhagat.
Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 71.47%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.75%, while it was 58.99% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Phase 1 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 324 polling stations in 72. Lohardaga constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 272.
Extent: 72. Lohardaga constituency comprises of the following areas of Lohardaga district of Jharkhand: Lohardaga, Kuru and Kisko police stations in Lohardaga sub-division.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Lohardaga is: 23.4756 84.6698.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Lohardaga results
