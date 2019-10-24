Loharu Election Results 2019 Live Updates (लोहारू): Jai Parkash Dalal of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Loharu (लोहारू), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhiwani district of Haryana and is part of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.55% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.21%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,92,903 eligible electors, of which 1,03,073 were male, 89,828 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,678 service voters had also registered to vote.

Loharu Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 27022 42.54% Jai Parkash Dalal LEADING INC 20111 31.66% Somvir Singh JJP 13048 20.54% Alka Arya BSP 1052 1.66% Ramesh INLD 634 1.00% Raj Singh Gagarwas LKSK(P) 480 0.76% Raj Kumar RBC 311 0.49% Rajender Singh NOTA 277 0.44% Nota IND 150 0.24% Sajjan Bhardwaj IND 138 0.22% Suresh Kumar SWAI 108 0.17% Azad Singh IND 62 0.10% Bharath Ram IND 50 0.08% Subhash Chand IND 44 0.07% Vedparkash IND 27 0.04% Jai Kumar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,69,487 eligible electors, of which 90,902 were male, 78,585 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,678 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,43,693.

Loharu has an elector sex ratio of 871.5.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Om Parkash Barwa of INLD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2095 votes which was 1.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 29.5% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dharam Pal of INLD won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 623 votes which was 0.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 27.13% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 54. Loharu Assembly segment of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency. Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 21 contestants and in 2009 elections 21 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 81.4%, while it was 79.23 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -13.4%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 242 polling stations in 54. Loharu constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 206.

Extent: 54. Loharu constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhiwani district of Haryana: Siwani and Loharu Tehsils.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Loharu is: 28.6029 75.694.

