Lok Janshakti Party MP Veena Devi's Son Dies in Car Accident in Greater Noida

Lok Janshakti Party minister Veena Devi's son Ashutosh Singh died in a car accident on the Greater Noida expressway on Saturday morning.According to News18 India, Singh's car rammed into a divider and turned turtle, killing him on the spot. He was the elder son of Devi and former Bihar MP Surajbhan Singh.The family of the deceased is on its way to Delhi. Sources said that the body will be taken to Patna around 4 pm.Earlier, son of Rama Kishore Singh, another LJP MP from Bihar's Vaishali, died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad. Canara Bank's probationary officer Rajiv Pratap Singh was travelling from Patna to UP when the incident took place while he was trying to overtake a truck.