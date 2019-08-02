Lok Sabha Clears Bill to Allow AERA to Bid for New Airports at Pre-Determined Tariff Structure
While Rajya Sabha had given its nod to the bill earlier, it was passed by Lok Sabha on Friday by a voice vote.
Representational photo
New Delhi: Parliament on Friday passed a bill to allow the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) to bid out any new airport at a pre-determined tariff structure.
Currently, major airports with an annual capacity to handle one-and-a-half million passengers come under the purview of Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA).
Now with the amendments getting parliamentary nod, the definition of major airports would be changed to any aerodrome which has or is designated to have annual passenger capacity of three-and-a-half million.
