Lok Sabha Election 2019: Google Explains Poll Process with Doodle for Phase 6
Google Doodle celebrates all the seven phases of Lok Sabha elections 2019 with its election-themed inked-finger doodle.
A screen grab of the Google doodle today.
Polling is underway in 59 constituencies spread across six states and a union territory during phase six of Lok Sabha Elections. Over 10 crore voters will seal the fate of 979 candidates as 8 constituencies of Bihar, four constituencies of Jharkhand, eight constituencies of Madhya Pradesh, 14 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, eight constituencies of West Bengal, seven constituencies of Delhi and 10 constituencies of Haryana.
Google has dedicated an inked-finger doodle to mark all seven phases of Lok Sabha Election 2019. When clicked, the doodle takes users to a new page that explains the voting procedure in India besides providing other vital information for first-time voters in the country.
Here is Google’s explainer on the voting process:
1. First polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof
2. Second polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A)
3. You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth. Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); you will hear a beep sound
5. Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box
6. You can press NOTA (None of the Above) if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM
7. For more information, please see the Voter Guide on ecisveep.nic.in
8. Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth.
