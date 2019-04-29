Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Independence Fighters Forgotten Due to Dynasty Politics, Says PM Modi

Event Highlights
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lashed out at the CRPF after two people got injured in firing at polling booths in Birbhum.
BJP Demands Re-poll | The BJP met the EC to place its demand that repolling be conducted in Chapra in Krishnanagar constituency; Chakdah in Ranaghat constituency; Barabani, Asansol, Pandaweshwar in Asansol constituency; and all booths in Birbhum. The saffron party has alleged electoral malpractices and voter being intimidated and prevented from casting their vote.
Overview of Voter Turn Out Till 3pm | Nine states went to polls today in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. While the lone seat of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir recorded the lowest voter turn out of 8.42 per cent till 3 pm, West Bengal witnessed the highest poll percentage of 66.01 per cent.
Actress Anushka Sharma after casting her vote in Mumbai.
Bihar Turnout in Favour of BJP: Rathore | Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Monday expressed confidence that all the crowd queuing up outside various polling stations in Rajasthan is in favour of the BJP. "Definitely this shows the mood of the people, who want to bring back Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. This will go in BJP's favour," the Sports Minister said after voting in Jaipur rural, where he is pitted against fellow Olympian Krishna Poonia of Congress.
Jitin Prasada's Sister Finds Her Vote is Already Cast | Former union Minister Jitin Prasada said on Monday that his sister was unable to vote because her vote had already been cast by the time she reached the polling booth in the Dhaurhara Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. "When my sister went to the polling booth, she found her name had been ticked and the presiding officer told her that vote had been cast. This is how fake voting is taking place," he said. He said that he would take up the matter with the Election Commission.
The Supreme Court has accepted to grant an urgent hearing to Congress MP Sushmita Dev on the Election Commission of India delaying action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah for alleged poll code violations.
The BJP's prospects have significantly improved here after the Pulwama attack, in which five of the 40 CRPF personnel killed were from Rajasthan, and Balakot air strikes.
The TMC has written to the Election Commission over the "Illegal action of central forces & violation of MCC by BJP candidates" in West Bengal. "There were various instances where on instructions of BJP leaders, Central Forces acted in a manner which is not conducive to free & fair elections in WB.(sic)," the TMC said in a letter.
Mamata Hits Out at Security Forces | West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has hit out at the security forces for allegedly entering the polling booths and resorting to aerial firing in Bengal while voting was underway. two people were reportedly injured in the firing. "How did CRPF have the guts to get inside booths and fire gunshots. Law and order is a matter of state, not the Centre," she said while addressing a rally in Parganas district.
Dimple Yadav is the SP's two-time MP from Kannauj and the 44th person ever to win uncontested in a Lok Sabha seat.
Producer Karan Johar after casting his vote in Mumbai.
Babul Supriyo, the BJP candidate from Asansol, was on his way to a polling booth in Barabani when his car was attacked.
A BJP delegation has met the Election Commission over the poll violence in West Bengal after there were reports of booth capture and clashes there. "We raised the issue of poll violence in West Bengal. We have asked deputation of central forces at all polling booths so that free & fair elections can be held in the state," BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said after meeting with the EC.
Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family arrive for voting in Mumbai.
Stone Throwing in Kulgam |Several incidents of stone throwing took place Monday in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir where polling is underway for election to the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, police said. The Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency is spread over four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama with 16 assembly segments. The Lok Sabha polls to this constituency are being held in three phases due to security reasons.
Bollywood bigwigs posing before the cameras after casting vote in Mumbai.
As voting began Monday for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls in 72 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states, the campaign action will shift into the next gear for the next phase.
File photo of Prime Minister Narednra Modi.
“How did CRPF have the guts to get inside booths and fire gunshots? Law and order is a matter of state, not Centre,” she said. Earlier today, central forces fired gunshots inside two booths – nos. 284 and 259 in Dubrajpur - as voters were seen there with their phones.
She further alleged that the forces were urging people to vote for the BJP. “I have heard that they were saying, ‘Who is the BJP agent? Vote for BJP.’ Is this their job?” She had made a similar allegation after the third phase of voting on April 23.
In a separate incident, at least nine people were injured after BJP and TMC workers clashed with each other outside a polling booth in Birbhum, West Bengal. Three of those hurt were TMC workers, who have received serious injuries. They have been rushed to nearby hospitals.
Earlier in the day, clashes broke out in Asansol as voting was held in the fourth round of the Lok Sabha election. The car of union minister Babul Supriyo, the BJP candidate in Asansol, was vandalized outside a polling station after a fight erupted between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers.
"I have come here just to see how the polling process is underway, but I found that voters are not being allowed to cast their ballots. Our fight is to establish democracy... It is shameful that I am saying this in a democratic country," the minister said. However, an EC official said by and large, polling has so far been peaceful.
Voting is being held in 72 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states. About 12.79 crore people are eligible for voting in the fourth of the seven-phase elections. Polling is being held in 17 seats in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.
The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 56 of these seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (six seats) and the Biju Janata Dal (six).
The fate of 961 candidates, including Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, S S Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo of the BJP and former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress, will be decided in this phase.
Among other key contestants in the fray are Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satabdi Roy (TMC) and Milind Deora (Congress).
Election in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP had cornered all but two of the total 54 seats in 2014, will begin in this phase. The Congress appeared to make a comeback, forming the governments in the states after last year's Assembly polls.
With this phase, election will come to an end in Maharashtra and Odisha. Voting is also being held in some Assembly constituencies in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.
In the first three phases, voting has been held in 302 Lok Sabha constituencies, and 168 more seats will go to polls in the last three phases.
Election to 542 Lok Sabha seats is being conducted in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. Election in Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu has been cancelled following excess use of money power. Results will be declared on May 23.
