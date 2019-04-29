SPONSORED BY
Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Independence Fighters Forgotten Due to Dynasty Politics, Says PM Modi

News18.com | April 29, 2019, 4:38 PM IST
Event Highlights

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Monday that 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him and will desert their party once the BJP wins the general elections. He also accused TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee of nepotism, insisting she wants to politically establish her nephew in West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lashed out at the CRPF after two people got injured in firing at polling booths in Birbhum.
Apr 29, 2019 4:38 pm (IST)

Actor Shahrukh Khan arrives at the polling booth to cast his vote. Seen also in the picture is his son AbRam Kham accompanying him to the booth.

Apr 29, 2019 4:33 pm (IST)

BJP Demands Re-poll | The BJP met the EC to place its demand that repolling be conducted in Chapra in Krishnanagar constituency; Chakdah in Ranaghat constituency; Barabani, Asansol, Pandaweshwar in Asansol constituency; and all booths in Birbhum. The saffron party has alleged electoral malpractices and voter being intimidated and prevented from casting their vote.

Apr 29, 2019 4:22 pm (IST)

Overview of Voter Turn Out Till 3pm | Nine states went to polls today in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. While the lone seat of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir recorded the lowest voter turn out of 8.42 per cent till 3 pm, West Bengal witnessed the highest poll percentage of 66.01 per cent.

Apr 29, 2019 4:12 pm (IST)

Actress Anushka Sharma after casting her vote in Mumbai.

Apr 29, 2019 4:06 pm (IST)

Nilesh Singit, Maharashtra PwD icon after voting with his 100-year-old grandfather who was a freedom fighter. Persons with disability have been provided with wheelchair accessible taxis to cast their vote.

Apr 29, 2019 4:01 pm (IST)

Voter turn out in the state of Uttar Pradesh where polling is underway across 13 constituencies was recorded at 43.91 per cent.

Apr 29, 2019 3:57 pm (IST)

The poll percentage in star-studded Maharashtra was recorded at 42.03 per cent till 3 pm. 

Apr 29, 2019 3:23 pm (IST)

 Bihar Turnout in Favour of BJP: Rathore | Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Monday expressed confidence that all the crowd queuing up outside various polling stations in Rajasthan is in favour of the BJP. "Definitely this shows the mood of the people, who want to bring back Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. This will go in BJP's favour," the Sports Minister said after voting in Jaipur rural, where he is pitted against fellow Olympian Krishna Poonia of Congress. 

Apr 29, 2019 3:22 pm (IST)

Jitin Prasada's Sister Finds Her Vote is Already Cast | Former union Minister Jitin Prasada said on Monday that his sister was unable to vote because her vote had already been cast by the time she reached the polling booth in the Dhaurhara Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. "When my sister went to the polling booth, she found her name had been ticked and the presiding officer told her that vote had been cast. This is how fake voting is taking place," he said.  He said that he would take up the matter with the Election Commission.

Apr 29, 2019 3:15 pm (IST)

The Supreme Court has accepted to grant an urgent hearing to Congress MP Sushmita Dev on the Election Commission of India delaying action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah for alleged poll code violations.

Apr 29, 2019 3:01 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the TMC of attacking the BJP workers. "Goons of TMC are trying their hardest to stop people from voting and attacking BJP workers. They are not letting BJP leaders campaign," he said while addressing an election rally in Serampore, West Bengal.

Apr 29, 2019 2:49 pm (IST)

The BJP's prospects have significantly improved here after the Pulwama attack, in which five of the 40 CRPF personnel killed were from Rajasthan, and Balakot air strikes.

Apr 29, 2019 2:47 pm (IST)

The TMC has written to the Election Commission over the "Illegal action of central forces & violation of MCC by BJP candidates" in West Bengal.  "There were various instances where on instructions of BJP leaders, Central Forces acted in a manner which is not conducive to free & fair elections in WB.(sic)," the TMC said in a letter.

Apr 29, 2019 2:44 pm (IST)

Mamata Hits Out at Security Forces | West  Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has hit out at the security forces for allegedly entering the polling booths and resorting to aerial firing in Bengal while voting was underway. two people were reportedly injured in the firing. "How did CRPF have the guts to get inside booths and fire gunshots. Law and order is a matter of state, not the Centre," she said while addressing a rally in Parganas district.

Apr 29, 2019 2:23 pm (IST)

Dimple Yadav is the SP's two-time MP from Kannauj and the 44th person ever to win uncontested in a Lok Sabha seat.

Apr 29, 2019 2:23 pm (IST)

Voter Turnout Till 2pm | Rajasthan- 44.62%, Madhya Pradesh-43.44%, Bihar-37.71%, West Bengal 52.37%, Maharashtra 29.93%, J&K-6.6%, Jharkhand-44.90%, Odisha-35.79%, Uttar Pradesh-34.42%,

Apr 29, 2019 2:16 pm (IST)

The Samajwadi Party in a letter to the UP Election Commission has alleged that EVM glitch at a polling booth in Kannauj has halted the voting process for three hours now. The SP has urged the EC to address the issue.

Apr 29, 2019 2:01 pm (IST)

Producer Karan Johar after casting his vote in Mumbai. 

Apr 29, 2019 1:59 pm (IST)

Babul Supriyo, the BJP candidate from Asansol, was on his way to a polling booth in Barabani when his car was attacked.

Apr 29, 2019 1:46 pm (IST)

A BJP delegation has met the Election Commission over the poll violence in West Bengal after there were reports of booth capture and clashes there. "We raised the issue of poll violence in West Bengal. We have asked deputation of central forces at all polling booths so that free & fair elections can be held in the state," BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said after meeting with the EC. 

Apr 29, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family arrive for voting in Mumbai. 

Apr 29, 2019 12:51 pm (IST)

Stone Throwing in Kulgam |Several incidents of stone throwing took place Monday in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir where polling is underway for election to the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, police said. The Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency is spread over four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama with 16 assembly segments. The Lok Sabha polls to this constituency are being held in three phases due to security reasons.

Apr 29, 2019 12:46 pm (IST)

Bollywood bigwigs posing before the cameras after casting vote in Mumbai. 

Apr 29, 2019 12:44 pm (IST)

TMC Accuses CRPF of Interfering in Polling | The TMC in Nadia district of West Bengal has alleged that the CRPF personnel have been interfering in the polling exercise in Palashipara. The TMC alleged that the security forces were intimidating the voters and were ‘campaigning’ for the BJP. 

Apr 29, 2019 12:38 pm (IST)

A delegation of BJP leaders will be meeting the Chief Election Officer of West Bengal to complain about 'the massive rigging and discrepancies' in voting in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls today. 

Apr 29, 2019 12:15 pm (IST)

Troops Resort to Aerial Firing in Dubrajpur | Paramilitary troops allegedly resorted to aerial firing at a poll booth in Birhum's Dubrajpur to control the crowd. The firing happened after TMC workers allegedly tried to enter the booth with mobile phones.

Apr 29, 2019 12:11 pm (IST)

As voting began Monday for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls in 72 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states, the campaign action will shift into the next gear for the next phase.

Apr 29, 2019 11:53 am (IST)

The clashes between TMC and BJP supporters in  Birbhum's Nanoor have turned violent as nine people have been injured. Three people have suffered serious injuries and have been rushed to nearby hospitals.

Apr 29, 2019 11:46 am (IST)

Voter Turnout Till 11am | Bihar: 18.26%, Odisha: 19.61%, Rajasthan: 28.98% , West Bengal: 34.71%, Madhya Pradesh-26.82%, J&K-3.74%

Apr 29, 2019 11:38 am (IST)

TMC Delegation to Meet EC | A TMC delegation is expected to meet the Election Commission over poll violence in West Bengal's Bolpur,Asansol and Birbhum They are also likely to complain against BJP MP Babul Supriyo alleging that he instigated trouble in Asansol.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Independence Fighters Forgotten Due to Dynasty Politics, Says PM Modi
File photo of Prime Minister Narednra Modi.

“How did CRPF have the guts to get inside booths and fire gunshots? Law and order is a matter of state, not Centre,” she said. Earlier today, central forces fired gunshots inside two booths – nos. 284 and 259 in Dubrajpur - as voters were seen there with their phones.

She further alleged that the forces were urging people to vote for the BJP. “I have heard that they were saying, ‘Who is the BJP agent? Vote for BJP.’ Is this their job?” She had made a similar allegation after the third phase of voting on April 23.

In a separate incident, at least nine people were injured after BJP and TMC workers clashed with each other outside a polling booth in Birbhum, West Bengal. Three of those hurt were TMC workers, who have received serious injuries. They have been rushed to nearby hospitals.

Earlier in the day, clashes broke out in Asansol as voting was held in the fourth round of the Lok Sabha election. The car of union minister Babul Supriyo, the BJP candidate in Asansol, was vandalized outside a polling station after a fight erupted between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers.

"I have come here just to see how the polling process is underway, but I found that voters are not being allowed to cast their ballots. Our fight is to establish democracy... It is shameful that I am saying this in a democratic country," the minister said. However, an EC official said by and large, polling has so far been peaceful.

Voting is being held in 72 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states. About 12.79 crore people are eligible for voting in the fourth of the seven-phase elections. Polling is being held in 17 seats in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 56 of these seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (six seats) and the Biju Janata Dal (six).

The fate of 961 candidates, including Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, S S Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo of the BJP and former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress, will be decided in this phase.

Among other key contestants in the fray are Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satabdi Roy (TMC) and Milind Deora (Congress).

Election in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP had cornered all but two of the total 54 seats in 2014, will begin in this phase. The Congress appeared to make a comeback, forming the governments in the states after last year's Assembly polls.

With this phase, election will come to an end in Maharashtra and Odisha. Voting is also being held in some Assembly constituencies in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

In the first three phases, voting has been held in 302 Lok Sabha constituencies, and 168 more seats will go to polls in the last three phases.

Election to 542 Lok Sabha seats is being conducted in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. Election in Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu has been cancelled following excess use of money power. Results will be declared on May 23.
