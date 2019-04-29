Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Independence Fighters Forgotten Due to Dynasty Politics, Says PM Modi

File photo of Prime Minister Narednra Modi.



“How did CRPF have the guts to get inside booths and fire gunshots? Law and order is a matter of state, not Centre,” she said. Earlier today, central forces fired gunshots inside two booths – nos. 284 and 259 in Dubrajpur - as voters were seen there with their phones.



She further alleged that the forces were urging people to vote for the BJP. “I have heard that they were saying, ‘Who is the BJP agent? Vote for BJP.’ Is this their job?” She had made a similar allegation after the third phase of voting on April 23.



In a separate incident, at least nine people were injured after BJP and TMC workers clashed with each other outside a polling booth in Birbhum, West Bengal. Three of those hurt were TMC workers, who have received serious injuries. They have been rushed to nearby hospitals.



Earlier in the day, clashes broke out in Asansol as voting was held in the fourth round of the Lok Sabha election. The car of union minister Babul Supriyo, the BJP candidate in Asansol, was vandalized outside a polling station after a fight erupted between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers.



"I have come here just to see how the polling process is underway, but I found that voters are not being allowed to cast their ballots. Our fight is to establish democracy... It is shameful that I am saying this in a democratic country," the minister said. However, an EC official said by and large, polling has so far been peaceful.



Voting is being held in 72 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states. About 12.79 crore people are eligible for voting in the fourth of the seven-phase elections. Polling is being held in 17 seats in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.



The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 56 of these seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (six seats) and the Biju Janata Dal (six).



The fate of 961 candidates, including Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, S S Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo of the BJP and former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress, will be decided in this phase.



Among other key contestants in the fray are Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satabdi Roy (TMC) and Milind Deora (Congress).



Election in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP had cornered all but two of the total 54 seats in 2014, will begin in this phase. The Congress appeared to make a comeback, forming the governments in the states after last year's Assembly polls.



With this phase, election will come to an end in Maharashtra and Odisha. Voting is also being held in some Assembly constituencies in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.



In the first three phases, voting has been held in 302 Lok Sabha constituencies, and 168 more seats will go to polls in the last three phases.



Election to 542 Lok Sabha seats is being conducted in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. Election in Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu has been cancelled following excess use of money power. Results will be declared on May 23.