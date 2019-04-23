SPONSORED BY
Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Criminal Negligence, Says EVMs Giving All Votes to BJP; 2 Die in Kerala Queue

News18.com | April 23, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
Event Highlights

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has alleged “criminal negligence” in the polling process, claiming all votes being polled on EVMs are being registered for the BJP. Congress leader and Shashi Tharoor had voiced similar concerns after voting in Kerala where EVM glitches were reported within the first two hours of voting. Two people have also reportedly died while waiting in line to vote in Kerala.

Voting is underway for the star-studded phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections, which will see political heavyweights like BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former Union minister Shashi Tharoor and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav among others contest in 117 parliamentary constituencies across 15 states. By the end of the third phase of polling, almost 55 per cent of the country and all of southern India would have voted for their parliamentary representative. It will also be a test for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which will aim to defend the maximum number of seats at 62.
Apr 23, 2019 12:38 pm (IST)

The Congress and AAP have claimed that EVMs and VVPAT machines malfunctioned at some polling booths in Goa. Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar alleged foul play by the BJP and said he will complain about this to the EC. Expressing concern over faulty EVMs in Cuncolim and
Quepem Assembly segments, he said, "During mock polling, all votes were getting registered in the BJP's name despite pressing buttons of other parties. I will be filing a complaint with the Election Commission. This is foul play by the BJP."

Apr 23, 2019 12:32 pm (IST)

Below 5% Voting in J&K's Anantnag Till 12pm | Less than 5% of the 5.30 lakh electorate of Anantnag district in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency of J&K exercised their franchise in the first four hours of polling on Tuesday. The overall poll percentage in Anantnag at 11.00 am was 4.79 per cent, an official spokesman said here. Polling will end at 4.00 pm, instead of the usual 6.00 pm, following a request by police. The polling so far has been peaceful in the restive district, police officials said.

Apr 23, 2019 12:29 pm (IST)

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant with his wife Sulakshana Sawant after casting vote.  

Apr 23, 2019 12:26 pm (IST)

State-wise Turnout Till 12 Noon |  Assam- 28.64%, Bihar-25.65%, Goa-28.49%, Gujarat-24.93%, J&K-4.72%%, Karnataka-21.05%, Kerala-28%, Maharashtra-17.39%

Apr 23, 2019 12:19 pm (IST)

Hope the Country Votes Out BJP: Akhilesh | "The BJP has hurt the country and people will use this chance to show their displeasure. Poverty and hunger are on a rise and no FDI is coming in," Akhilesh Yadav said. "I hope the country votes out the BJP helps form a new government and elect a new prime minister," he said. He also questioned the PM over black money, jobs and GST. 

Apr 23, 2019 11:59 am (IST)

Snake Inside VVPAT Machine in Kannur | Voting was briefly halted at a polling station in Kerala's Kannur Lok Sabha constituency after a snake was found inside a VVPAT machine, triggering panic among officials and voters.However, the reptile was soon removed and voting continued. The Kannur constituency, where sitting MP PK Sreemathy (CPI-M-LDF), K Surendrdan (Cong-UDF) and  K Padmanabhan (BJP-NDA) are trying their luck, is witnessing brisk polling since the morning.

Apr 23, 2019 11:55 am (IST)

We Need a Prime Minister, Not a Chowkidaar: Hardik Patel | "For a chowkidaar, I would go to Nepal. I need a Prime Minister in this country who would strengthen the country. I want a prime minister not a chowkidaar," said Congress leader Hardik Patel after casting his vote in Gujarat. 

Apr 23, 2019 11:51 am (IST)

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has reached the polling booth in Saifi along with his wife Dimple Yadav to cast his vote. 

Apr 23, 2019 11:50 am (IST)

Congress veteran and candidate from the Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency Mallikarjun Kharge casts his vote in Gulbarga. 

Apr 23, 2019 11:48 am (IST)

Congress leader Hardik Patel casts his vote in Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat. 

Apr 23, 2019 11:39 am (IST)

Criminal Negligence, Says Akhilesh Over EVM Glitches | Terming the malfunctioning o EVMs as 'criminal negligence', SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the poll officers were untrained to handle the machines. "DMs say poll officials untrained to operate EVMs. 350+ being replaced. This is criminal negligence for a polling exercise that costs 50,000 crs (sic)," Akhilesh said in a tweet. 

Apr 23, 2019 11:33 am (IST)

Three people, including a TMC supporter, have reportedly been injured in a crude bomb blast outside a polling booth in Jangipur constituency of West Bengal. 

Apr 23, 2019 11:30 am (IST)

Apr 23, 2019 11:27 am (IST)

State-wise Turnout Till 11am | Assam- 28.07%, Bihar-20.80%, Goa-16.88%, Gujarat-13.24%, J&K-3.39%, Karnataka-12.72%, Kerala-21.09%, Maharashtra-9.03%, Odisha-8.67%, Tripura-15.28%, Uttar Pradesh-16.28%, West Bengal-23.85%, Chhattisgarh-19.31%, Dadar and Nagar Haveli-11.40%, Daman and Diu-19.43% 

Apr 23, 2019 11:04 am (IST)

Social activist Anna Hazare after casting his vote in Ralegan Siddhi,Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra.

Apr 23, 2019 11:02 am (IST)

BJP workers at a polling booth in Moradabad thrashed an Election Official alleging that he was asking voters to press the 'cycle' symbol of the Samajwadi Party. 

Apr 23, 2019 11:00 am (IST)

Apr 23, 2019 10:51 am (IST)

"Voted for development, Voted for a New India. Casted my vote for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Naranpura, Gandhinagar Lok Sabha. (sic)," BJP chief Amit Shah tweeted. 

Apr 23, 2019 10:46 am (IST)

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani with his wife Anjali Rupani as they arrive at a polling booth to cast their votes. All 26 Lok Sabha seats of Gujarat are going to polls today. 

Apr 23, 2019 10:43 am (IST)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, pointing towards faulty EVMs, asked as to why the votes were being directed to the BJP only. "Are these really faulty or programmed in this fashion?" Kejriwal said in a tweet. 

Apr 23, 2019 10:31 am (IST)

Apr 23, 2019 10:30 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba has cast her vote at a polling booth in Raysan village near Gandhinagar. Earlier, PM Modi had met her before casting his vote.

 
Apr 23, 2019 10:24 am (IST)

The violence is once again marring the voting in West bengal. Booth capture, bogus voting and clashes between party workers have been reported from various polling booths.In Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency, the police reportedly lathicharged the voters who were sitting under a tree.Three people, including a child, have been injured.  However, the police have denied the allegation saying that the people were injred while fighting with each other. 

Apr 23, 2019 10:20 am (IST)

Jaya Prada, the BJP's pick from Rampur Lok Sabha constituency, has said that the people of Rampur will give a reply to Azam Khan. This was in reaction to Azam Khan and his son who made derogatory remarks against her. 

Apr 23, 2019 10:15 am (IST)

A bride turns up at a polling stsation in Pune to cast her vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections before her wedding ceremony. 

Apr 23, 2019 10:04 am (IST)

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik casting his vote at a polling booth in Bhubaneswar. 

Apr 23, 2019 10:02 am (IST)

Apr 23, 2019 10:01 am (IST)

Tharoor Questions BJP Over Sabarimala | Shahshi Tharoor said the BJP has beeen seeking votes in the name of Sabarimala issue, adding that the issue was the undercurrent for the last six weeks. Training the guns at the saffron party, Tharoor said, "What did the BJP do to ease the distress of Sabarimala devotees? They are in power, they have majority in the House. Did they pass a law in favour of the devotees? If they didn't do anything yesterday  and today, will they do anything tomorrow?," Tharoor said. 

Apr 23, 2019 9:57 am (IST)

Congress MP Shahshi Tharoor has said that he is confident of serving the people of Thiruvananthapuram for another five years. "I know the values of Kerala and its people are in tune with that of the Congress," he said after casting his vote. "People who are against us have a very different idea of India," Tharoor said. 

Apr 23, 2019 9:52 am (IST)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the 'future of lies in the hands of the youngsters' and said that they would vote for 'Nyay' for every Indian citizen. 

