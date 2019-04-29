Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Star-Studded Start to Phase 4 in Mumbai, Lathicharge on Voters in West Bengal's Asansol

BJP's Babul Supriyo had a verbal duel with polling officers after he visited a polling booth in Asansol over complaints of booth capture and ensuing clashes. "I will myself take the central forces to that polling station. It is very good that people in West Bengal are aware&they want central forces so that they can cast their vote. This is why Mamata Banerjee is scared," Supriyo said.
The Election Commission has set up 1.40 lakh polling booths/stations and has made elaborate security arrangements.
BJP, Cong Allege Booth Capture | The Congress in Bengal's Behrampur has alleged proxy voting and have said that no security arrangement is in place at booth no 157 . The party has alleged that their polling agent was not allowed to enter the polling station there. BJP's Babul Supriyo too alleged that their agents were barred from the polling stations. Meanwhile, polling at four centres in Asansol has not yet started due to EVM glitch.
The wrestler had campaigned for BJP's Jadavpur MP candidate Anupam Hazra on Friday.
Babul Supriyo has said that he will visit the polling booths where the voters are allegedly being stopped from casting vote. "I will be going to those booths with central forces. There is a voter revolution that is being seen in these elections.Mamata Banerjee can only see her seat & nothing else," Supriyo said.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath appealed the voters to to vote for the protection of 'rights of the state'. "The Prime Minister has not been able to give any account of what he has done, while our work is being seen and felt on the ground. I appeal the voters to protect our right and to protect MP's rights," Nath said soon after he cast his vote. He was accompanied by his son Nakul Nath who is contesting polls from the Chindwara constituency.
A senior citizen being carried to polling booth in Bihar's Begusarai.
Unlike the first three phases, in the constituencies going to polls in the fourth phase and many out the remaining 41 seats, it will be the non-Yadav/OBCs and non-Jatav/Dalits who will dominate the scenario.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh appealed the voters to ensure record turnout in the in fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls today. "The polling for the 4th phase of General Elections begins today. I appeal to the voters to ensure a record turnout. Your vote will not only strengthen the pillars of democracy but it will also help shaping of a New India (sic)," he said.
The polling for the 4th phase of General Elections begins today. I appeal to the voters to ensure a record turnout. Your vote will not only strengthen the pillars of democracy but it will also help shaping of a New India.— Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 29, 2019
PM Appeals First-time Voters | Ahead of fourth phase of polling today, PM Modi in a tweet this morning once again appealed the first time voters to exercise their franchise. "Another phase of the General Elections begins today. I hope those voting today do so in large numbers and break the voting records of the previous three phases. A special appeal to young voters to head to the polling booth and exercise their franchise," PM Modi said in a tweet.
Actor Priyanka Chopra has cast her vote in Mumbai.
Political parties are fully aware of the caste-based polling patterns in Bihar, which will be voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday.
"People have made up their mind about voting back PM Modi to power," said former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje after casting her vote in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls. "I hope the young first time voters come out in huge numbers," Raje said.
Rajasthan: Former Rajasthan CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia casts her vote at polling booth number 33 in Jhalawar. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/9iNp9geKtQ— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
The emerging X-factor in this contest has been Maharashtra Navnirman Sena founder Raj Thackeray. Although his party hasn't fielded any candidates, his speeches targeting Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are slated to benefit the opposition alliance.
High-profile Battle in Mumbai | In Maharashtra, where election will come to end with this phase, the opposition Congress is facing a tough task of reclaiming its lost base in north Maharashtra and Mumbai, while the NCP is trying to get a foothold in Thane district and western Maharashtra. The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena had won all 17 seats in 2014.
Priyanka Chopra, Anil Ambani, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Ravi Kishan cast their votes in Mumbai on Monday.
Polling will be held in 17 seats in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.
The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 56 of these seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (six seats) and the Biju Janata Dal (six).
The fate of 961 candidates, including Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, S S Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo of the BJP and former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress, will be decided in this phase.
Among other key contestants in the fray are Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satabdi Roy (TMC) and Milind Deora (Congress).
Election in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP had cornered all but two of the total 54 seats in 2014, will begin in this phase. The Congress appeared to make a comeback, forming the governments in the states after last year's Assembly polls.
With this phase, election will come to an end in Maharashtra and Odisha. Voting is also being held in some Assembly constituencies in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.
In the first three phases, voting has been held in 302 Lok Sabha constituencies, and 168 more seats will go to polls in the last three phases.
Election to 542 Lok Sabha seats is being conducted in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. Election in Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu has been cancelled following excess use of money power. Results will be declared on May 23.
