Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Star-Studded Start to Phase 4 in Mumbai, Lathicharge on Voters in West Bengal's Asansol

News18.com | April 29, 2019, 9:17 AM IST
Event Highlights

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Voting began Monday for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls in 72 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states. About 12.79 crore people are eligible for voting in the fourth of the seven-phase elections.

The Election Commission has set up 1.40 lakh polling booths/stations and has made elaborate security arrangements.
Apr 29, 2019 9:17 am (IST)

BJP's Babul Supriyo had a verbal duel with polling officers after he visited a polling booth in Asansol over complaints of booth capture and ensuing clashes. "I will myself take the central forces to that polling station. It is very good that people in West Bengal are aware&they want central forces so that they can cast their vote. This is why Mamata Banerjee is scared," Supriyo said. 

Apr 29, 2019 9:09 am (IST)

BJP, Cong Allege Booth Capture | The Congress in Bengal's Behrampur has alleged proxy voting and have said that no security arrangement is in place at booth no 157 . The party has alleged that their polling agent was not allowed to enter the polling station there. BJP's Babul Supriyo too alleged that their agents were barred from the polling stations. Meanwhile, polling at four centres in Asansol has not yet started due to EVM glitch. 

Apr 29, 2019 9:06 am (IST)

BJP's Krishnanagar candidate has alleged booth capturing at several polling booths there. The voters here have protested the presence of central forces. 

Apr 29, 2019 9:01 am (IST)

The wrestler had campaigned for BJP's Jadavpur MP candidate Anupam Hazra on Friday.

Apr 29, 2019 8:59 am (IST)

Babul Supriyo has said that he will visit the polling booths where the voters are allegedly being stopped from casting vote. "I will be going to those booths with central forces. There is a voter revolution that is being seen in these elections.Mamata Banerjee can only see her seat & nothing else," Supriyo said. 

Apr 29, 2019 8:55 am (IST)

The police in Bengal's Asansol have alleged that outsiders were trying to enter the booth which prompted them to take action and resorted to lathicharge. The security forces are keeping a tab to prevent unlawful assemblies outside booths. 

Apr 29, 2019 8:45 am (IST)

Clashes have broken out in Bengal's Asansol and the police have resorted to lathicharge The voters are alleging that they are unable to vote. Rapid Action Forces and central forces are trying to control the situation. Voting at some booths is yet to begin. 

Apr 29, 2019 8:37 am (IST)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath appealed the voters to to vote for the protection of 'rights of the state'. "The Prime Minister has not been able to give any account of what he has done, while our work is being seen and felt on the ground. I appeal the voters to protect our right and to protect MP's rights," Nath said soon after he cast his vote. He was accompanied by his son Nakul Nath who is contesting polls from the Chindwara constituency. 

Apr 29, 2019 8:29 am (IST)

CPI candidate from Bihar's Begusarai, Kanhaiya Kumar has arrived to cast his vote. "Those who are bringing bad name to begusarai will be defeated," Kumar said. He is fielded against BJP's  Giriraj Singh.

Apr 29, 2019 8:27 am (IST)

Asansol Voters Protest | Voters are protesting outside a polling booth in Bengal's Asansol, saying that they will not vote until the CRPF personnel are present there. They are alleging that the security forces are working at the behest of the TMC, adding that they fear intimidation. 

Apr 29, 2019 8:24 am (IST)

A senior citizen being carried to polling booth in Bihar's Begusarai. 

Apr 29, 2019 8:22 am (IST)

Soon after casting her vote in Mumbai, actor-turned politician and Congress's pick from Mumbai North Urmila Matondkar requested the voters to vote intelligently. Matondkar is fielded against BJP's sitting MP Gopal Shetty. 

Apr 29, 2019 8:11 am (IST)

EVM Snag in Rajasthan | EVM glitches have hampered voting at polling booths in Rajasthan’s Pali, Deoli, and Bhinai in Ajmer district. Soon after the polling began, as many as 30 complaints of technical snags were reported win 40 minutes. 

Apr 29, 2019 8:06 am (IST)

Unlike the first three phases, in the constituencies going to polls in the fourth phase and many out the remaining 41 seats, it will be the non-Yadav/OBCs and non-Jatav/Dalits who will dominate the scenario.

Apr 29, 2019 8:06 am (IST)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh appealed the voters to ensure record turnout in the in fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls today. "The polling for the 4th phase of General Elections begins today. I appeal to the voters to ensure a record turnout. Your vote will not only strengthen the pillars of democracy but it will also help shaping of a New India (sic)," he said. 

Apr 29, 2019 8:02 am (IST)

PM Appeals First-time Voters | Ahead of fourth phase of polling today, PM Modi in a tweet this morning once again appealed the first time voters to exercise their franchise. "Another phase of the General Elections begins today. I hope those voting today do so in large numbers and break the voting records of the previous three phases. A special appeal to young voters to head to the polling booth and exercise their franchise," PM Modi said in a tweet. 

Apr 29, 2019 8:00 am (IST)

Actor Priyanka Chopra has cast her vote in Mumbai. 

Apr 29, 2019 7:58 am (IST)

BJP MP Ravi Kishan after casting his vote in Goregaon.

Apr 29, 2019 7:54 am (IST)

After EVM snag at a polling booth in UP's Hamirpur, technical glitches have been been reported from polling centres in Kannauj and Hardoi of Uttar Pradesh. 

Apr 29, 2019 7:50 am (IST)

Political parties are fully aware of the caste-based polling patterns in Bihar, which will be voting for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday.

Apr 29, 2019 7:47 am (IST)

Anil Ambani poses after casting his vote in Mumbai. 

Apr 29, 2019 7:40 am (IST)

At a polling booth in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, voting has been halted after a technical fault in an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). 

Apr 29, 2019 7:37 am (IST)

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das waits in queue to cast his vote at polling booth number 40 & 41 at Peddar Road. (Image:ANI)

Apr 29, 2019 7:35 am (IST)

"People have made up their mind about voting back PM Modi to power," said former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje after casting her vote in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls.  "I hope the young first time voters come out in huge numbers," Raje said. 

Apr 29, 2019 7:31 am (IST)

The emerging X-factor in this contest has been Maharashtra Navnirman Sena founder Raj Thackeray. Although his party hasn't fielded any candidates, his speeches targeting Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are slated to benefit the opposition alliance.

Apr 29, 2019 7:30 am (IST)

High-profile Battle in Mumbai | In Maharashtra, where election will come to end with this phase, the opposition Congress is facing a tough task of reclaiming its lost base in north Maharashtra and Mumbai, while the NCP is trying to get a foothold in Thane district and western Maharashtra. The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena had won all 17 seats in 2014.

Apr 29, 2019 7:29 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of Union ministers among others canvassed for their party candidates over the past few days, undertaking whirlwind tours of the constituencies.

Apr 29, 2019 7:26 am (IST)

The fate of 961 candidates, including Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, SS Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo of the BJP and former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress, will be decided by about 12.79 core voters in this phase.

Apr 29, 2019 7:26 am (IST)

Polling will be held in 17 seats in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

Apr 29, 2019 7:25 am (IST)

While last time it was about political heavyweights battling for repute in their constituencies, the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election, constituting 72 parliamentary constituencies across nine states, will witness promising first-timers throwing down the gauntlet.

Priyanka Chopra, Anil Ambani, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Ravi Kishan cast their votes in Mumbai on Monday.

Polling will be held in 17 seats in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 56 of these seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (six seats) and the Biju Janata Dal (six).

The fate of 961 candidates, including Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, S S Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo of the BJP and former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress, will be decided in this phase.

Among other key contestants in the fray are Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satabdi Roy (TMC) and Milind Deora (Congress).

Election in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP had cornered all but two of the total 54 seats in 2014, will begin in this phase. The Congress appeared to make a comeback, forming the governments in the states after last year's Assembly polls.

With this phase, election will come to an end in Maharashtra and Odisha. Voting is also being held in some Assembly constituencies in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

In the first three phases, voting has been held in 302 Lok Sabha constituencies, and 168 more seats will go to polls in the last three phases.

Election to 542 Lok Sabha seats is being conducted in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. Election in Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu has been cancelled following excess use of money power. Results will be declared on May 23.
