Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: BJP, TMC Workers Clash, Ransack Party Offices as Violence Returns to Bengal

Voting is underway for the star-studded phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections, which will see political heavyweights like BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former Union minister Shashi Tharoor and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav among others contest in 117 parliamentary constituencies across 15 states. By the end of the third phase of polling, almost 55 per cent of the country and all of southern India would have voted for their parliamentary representative. It will also be a test for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which will aim to defend the maximum number of seats at 62.
BJP veteran LK Advani casts his vote in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani casts his vote at a polling booth at Shahpur Hindi School in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/u5UoSPBCCA— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Wrestler-turned-cop Booked for Joining Cong Campaign | The Mumbai Police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against Narsingh P Yadav, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler-turned-Assistant Commissioner of Police, charging him with campaigning for Congress candidate for the Mumbai North-West seat, Sanjay Nirupam. The FIR was lodged against Yadav, 40, in the Amboli Police Station, an official said. On Sunday night, Yadav had campaigned for Nirupam in Yadavnagar area of Andheri West which falls under the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency.
Speculation of the Gadar star taking the political plunge had been doing the rounds since last week when Deol met BJP president Amit Shah at Pune airport.
The Congress and AAP have claimed that EVMs and VVPAT machines malfunctioned at some polling booths in Goa. Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar alleged foul play by the BJP and said he will complain about this to the EC. Expressing concern over faulty EVMs in Cuncolim and Quepem Assembly segments, he said, "During mock polling, all votes were getting registered in the BJP's name despite pressing buttons of other parties. I will be filing a complaint with the Election Commission. This is foul play by the BJP."
Below 5% Voting in J&K's Anantnag Till 12pm | Less than 5% of the 5.30 lakh electorate of Anantnag district in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency of J&K exercised their franchise in the first four hours of polling on Tuesday. The overall poll percentage in Anantnag at 11.00 am was 4.79 per cent, an official spokesman said here. Polling will end at 4.00 pm, instead of the usual 6.00 pm, following a request by police. The polling so far has been peaceful in the restive district, police officials said.
Hope the Country Votes Out BJP: Akhilesh | "The BJP has hurt the country and people will use this chance to show their displeasure. Poverty and hunger are on a rise and no FDI is coming in," Akhilesh Yadav said. "I hope the country votes out the BJP helps form a new government and elect a new prime minister," he said. He also questioned the PM over black money, jobs and GST.
Snake Inside VVPAT Machine in Kannur | Voting was briefly halted at a polling station in Kerala's Kannur Lok Sabha constituency after a snake was found inside a VVPAT machine, triggering panic among officials and voters.However, the reptile was soon removed and voting continued. The Kannur constituency, where sitting MP PK Sreemathy (CPI-M-LDF), K Surendrdan (Cong-UDF) and K Padmanabhan (BJP-NDA) are trying their luck, is witnessing brisk polling since the morning.
Congress veteran and candidate from the Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency Mallikarjun Kharge casts his vote in Gulbarga.
Karnataka: Senior Congress leader and Gulbarga candidate Mallikarjun Kharge casts his vote at polling booth number 119 in Gulabarga. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/GgGH8i19IA— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Congress leader Hardik Patel casts his vote in Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat.
Viramgam: Congress leader Hardik Patel casts his vote at booth number 252/355 in Surendranagar constituency. #Gujarat #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/E0inooJluO— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Criminal Negligence, Says Akhilesh Over EVM Glitches | Terming the malfunctioning o EVMs as 'criminal negligence', SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the poll officers were untrained to handle the machines. "DMs say poll officials untrained to operate EVMs. 350+ being replaced. This is criminal negligence for a polling exercise that costs 50,000 crs (sic)," Akhilesh said in a tweet.
EVMs across India malfunctioning or voting for the BJP. DMs say poll officials untrained to operate EVMs. 350+ being replaced. This is criminal negligence for a polling exercise that costs 50,000 crs.— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 23, 2019
Should we believe DMs @ECISVEEP, or is something far more sinister afoot? pic.twitter.com/eGsGUUBWai
Prominent candidates in the fray in Daman & Diu are Congress leader Ketan Dahyabhai Patel, BJP's Lalubhai Patel, Sakil Latif Khan of the BSP and Patel Umeshbhai Babubhai, who is contesting as an independent candidate.
BJP workers at a polling booth in Moradabad thrashed an Election Official alleging that he was asking voters to press the 'cycle' symbol of the Samajwadi Party.
#WATCH Moradabad: BJP workers beat an Election Official at booth number 231 alleging he was asking voters to press the 'cycle' symbol of Samajwadi party pic.twitter.com/FokdXCAJ1z— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 23, 2019
Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister of Gujarat, says on the day of third phase of polling of the Lok Sabha Elections that people have turned up in large numbers to vote in Gujarat.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, pointing towards faulty EVMs, asked as to why the votes were being directed to the BJP only. "Are these really faulty or programmed in this fashion?" Kejriwal said in a tweet.
“Faulty” EVM in Goa also transfers others votes to BJP. Are these really faulty or programmed in this fashion? https://t.co/zI9e6IVFUV— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 23, 2019
With Mamata Banerjee pitching herself for the job of Prime Minister and the BJP looking to win 20 seats in the state, politicians fear that 'there will be more violence' in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba has cast her vote at a polling booth in Raysan village near Gandhinagar. Earlier, PM Modi had met her before casting his vote.
#ElectionsWithNews18: @narendramodi's Mother casts her vote in Gujarat.@payalmehta100 reports.#VotingRound3 #Phase3 pic.twitter.com/9xBdPnXiap— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 23, 2019
In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 62 of the 115 seats in the third phase, and its performance in this phase will be crucial in deciding its political fortunes.
The two seats that are expected to draw the maximum attention are Gujarat's Gandhinagar where BJP president Amit Shah will be testing his fate from and Wayanad in Kerala — the second seat from where Rahul Gandhi will be contesting.
With 116 seats in fray, the end of third phase will see 302 out of 545 constituencies done with polling.
While the BJP chief took out a roadshow in Gandhinagar to mark the end of his campaign, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not only campaigned for her brother in Wayanad but also indicated her willingness to take on Modi from Varanasi.
The third phase will see all the seats in Gujarat (26), Kerala (20), Goa (2), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1) and Daman and Diu (1) go to polls. Besides, polling will be held in four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, one in Jammu and Kashmir, 14 in Karnataka, 14 in Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, and five in West Bengal.
The third phase is dotted with key contests, some of them being Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan versus BJP’s Jaya Prada, Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge versus Umesh Jadhav, who quit as a Congress MLA and is now contesting as a BJP candidate, Congress’ Shashi Tharoor against BJP’s Rajasekaran in Thiruvananthapuram, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule versus BJP’s Kanchan Kul.
In Uttar Pradesh, where 10 seats will go to polls, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will be contesting from Mainpuri and BJP’s Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit, a seat formerly represented by his mother, Maneka Gandhi. Lok Sabha seats like Etah, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Badaun, and Aonla, will witness a fight for the OBC votes once again.
In 2014, the BJP had won seven of the 10 UP seats that are voting today but the caste arithmetic seems to favour the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. While the alliance is banking on the dominance of the Yadav community in these parts, the BJP is banking on Modi’s popularity and the non-Yadav OBC vote bank that it managed in 2014.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) strongholds of Mainpuri, Badaun and Sambhal will go to the polls on Tuesday and the party's prospects have received a considerable boost following its alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The Congress too is also likely to cut into BJP votes.
The North-East too will see a high-stakes battle as the BJP is banking on its allies in the minority-dominated seats of Assam, while the Congress is trying for a comeback in what was once its bastion. In Assam, the Guwahati seat will witness a prestige battle between former Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor Queen Oja and film and TV personality Bobbeeta Sharma of the Congress.
In Maharashtra, the third phase of polling will be held in some NCP strongholds, including Baramati, Madha, Kolahpur and Satara. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is contesting from the party's bastion in Baramati.
The Congress and the NCP have dominated the local bodies and cooperatives in the sugar belt of the state, which has of late been challenged by the BJP-Shiv Sena combine. The Lok Sabha results will show if the NCP is able to regain its earlier dominance in the region.
Of the five seats in Bihar, the BJP had won only one in 2014 and it is again contesting one seat this time. Janata Dal (United), the BJP's ally in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is contesting three seats while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is contesting one seat. As part of the grand alliance, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting three seats, while the Congress and the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) are contesting one seat each.
