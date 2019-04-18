Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Clashes Between Supporters of Nikhil Gowda and Sumalatha in Mandya; Polling Halted in Manipur Booth After Firing

Voter Turn Out in Assam at 3 pm | Voter turn out in 5 constituencies of Assam that went to polls today stand as follows at 3 pm. The Autonomous District constituency has seen a 62.70 per cent voter turn out despite a grenade blast yesterday. A new insurgent outfit had also called for a 36-hour bandh in the district before poll. In Karimganj, the poll day witnessed a 63.66 per cent voter turnout, while in the Silchar, which was the epicentre of the Bengali Muslim anxiety during the NRC and CAB 2016 protests, has witnessed a 57.06 per cent turn out. Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency stands at 62.73 per cent and Nowgong at 56.78 per cent voter turn out.
Event Highlights
In Manipur, meanwhile, voting has been halted in Inner Manipur booth after security personnel opened fire at a crowd which tried to barge into the polling centre. West Bengal, too, is tense with locals blocking National Highway-31 in protest after they were allegedly prevented from voting at Digirpar polling booth in Chopra in Islampur. Police and paramilitary personnel resorted to lathicharge and firing tear gas shells at the crowd. In a separate violent incident in Islampur, CPM MP Mohammad Salim’s car was attacked with bricks during polling. Salim, who was also injured in the attack, blamed the attack on “Trinamool goons”.
Right to vote is a responsibility and a duty says IPS officer Kiran Bedi. She emphasizes on how people should go out and vote for a person they feel will diligently perform his/her duties.
In Chopra under Darjeeling constituency, villagers complained of intimidation by ruling TMC-backed goons and refused to cast their votes under the supervision of state police personnel.
The malfunctioning of electronic voting machines was also reported from Uttar Pradseh, West Bengal and Assam.
Nearly 30% Polling in Udhampur, Srinagar at 9% | Jammu and Kashmir recorded nearly 30 per cent polling till 1 pm in Udhampur and Srinagar Lok Sabha constituencies Thursday. Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency recorded 44.9 per cent polling, with Kathua district registering the highest of 49.7 per cent voting till 1.00 pm. Srinagar Lok Sabha seat registered 9.1 per cent polling, with highest 11.4 per cent polling recorded in Shia dominated Budgam district till 1.00 pm.
EC Puts BJP Bulandshahr Sitting MP Under House Arrest | The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) sitting MP from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, Bhola Singh, entered a polling booth despite being stopped from doing so by a security personnel today. As a result, the district administration has issued orders for him to be confined tohis house on grounds of violation of model code of conduct. Singh was wearing a band carrying the BJP symbol which, the officials said, amounts to a potential violation.
Meanwhile, Election Commission officials searched the luggage and chopper of Karnakata Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, today.
Visuals of EVMs destroyed in polling booths in Raigunj, West Bengal.
In the moments preceding the attack, the Rajya Sabha MP had been lashing out at the opposition for questioning the candidature of Pragya Thakur from Bhopal against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh.
Vrindavan widows show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting their votes in Mathura.
Clashes Break Out in Kashmir's Hafroo Village | Security forces opened fire on protesters in Hafroo village of Chadoora Township in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. Reports said that intense clashes erupted in the village amid polling for the second phase of parliamentary polls. Earlier, clashes erupted in several parts of the district amid polling for the second phase of parliamentary polls in Jammu and Kashmir. Witnesses said that the clashes ensued at several places including in main town Beerwah, Kandoora, Chewdara, Kawoosa and Rathsun villages. They said that the youths pelted stones on government forces deployed for polling duty and polling stations. Earlier government forces retaliated using tear smoke shells and pellets. The clashes were going on when this report was being filed.
Polling is on hold at a polling station in inner Manipur PC after security personnel opened fire on a crowd that tried to barge inside the polling station. EVMs were destroyed. Senior police officials have reached the spot. However, in Outer Manipur, repolling is going on peacefully at 19 polling stations.
An EVM destroyed during clashes in Chopra, Raigunj.
Sadhguru travelled 17 hours, all the way from the US, for one day, to cast his vote in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. After voting, he said, "May this immense privilege to decide who should conduct the governance of the nation not go in vain. I beseech every adult to exercise this responsibility to decide the future of the nation."
Polling for Phase 2 of general elections is underway in 95 seats across 11 states, including Tamil Nadu where 38 seats are up for grabs. Voting is also underway in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha and in 18 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha constituencies going to the polls in Phase 2 (April 18, 2019): Karimganj, Silchar, Autonomous District, Mangaldoi, Nowgong, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka, Srinagar, Udhampur, Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkballapur, Kolar, Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Inner Manipur, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska, Thiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tripura East, Nagina, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Raiganj, Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker and Puducherry. (Total 97)
States/Union Territories going to the polls in Phase 2 (April 18, 2019): Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Puducherry. (Total 13)
The BJP is looking to defend 27 seats including 8 in western Uttar Pradesh, three in Chhattisgarh, six in Karnataka, four in Maharashtra and two in Assam.
The Congress, besides seeking to defend 12 of the seats it won in 2014 polls including six in Karnataka, two each in Assam and Maharashtra and one each in Bihar and Manipur, is aiming to improve its performance in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Odisha.
Prominent faces in fray in the Lok Sabha contest are Union ministers Jitendra Singh, Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan; former prime minister H D Deve Gowda; DMK's Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi; Congress leaders Verappa Moily and Raj Babbar; National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and BJP's Hema Malini.
Over 15.80 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,600-odd contestants.
In Tamil Nadu, polling is being held in 38 of the 39 LS seats. Polling in Vellore LS seat was cancelled Tuesday by the Election Commission following recovery of cash allegedly from an associate of a DMK leader recently.
The EC also announced postponement of polling in Tripura (East) LS seat to the third phase on April 23, saying the prevailing law-and-order situation there is not conducive for holding free and fair polls.
Besides Tamil Nadu, polling is being held in 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in UP, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry.
Amidst tight security, polling was underway in Srinagar Parliamentary constituency of Jammu and Kashmir to decide the fate of 10 candidates, including NC president Farooq Abdullah who is seeking a re-election.
Security personnel have been deployed in strength in and around polling stations in all three districts -- Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal -- of the constituency, officials said.
However, they said most of the polling booths in the city wore a deserted look.
As many as 12,90,318 voters are eligible to decide the fate of 10 candidates. 1,716 polling stations have been set up in the constituency.
Tamil Nadu recorded 13.48 per cent voting till 9:am in 38 Lok Sabha constituencies where Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, DMK's Dayanidhi Maran and Kanimozhi and Karti Chidambaram of the Congress are among key contenders.
Besides the 38 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats, bypolls to 18 Assembly segments are also underway.
Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said polling was peaceful.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami was among the early electors in his native Salem district.While senior Congress leader P Chidambaram voted at Kandanur in Sivaganga district, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran excised his franchise along with his family in Chennai.
Technical glitches delayed start of polling in a number of booths.
Polling for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry was underway along with voting for the bypoll to fill the vacant Thattanchavady assembly seat.
Karnataka, an estimated 7.60 per cent of voter turnout has been reported till 9 am in 14 constituencies where direct contest is between Congress-JD(S) alliance and BJP.
Highest turnout was recorded at Dakshina Kannada with 14.94 per cent and least in Bangalore Central with 5.41 per cent till 9 am, poll officials said.
While Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, who is BJP candidate from Bangalore North was among the early ones to cast his vote, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy along with wife Anita and son Nikhil, who is JD(S) candidate from Mandya cast their vote at Kethiganahalli that comes under Bangalore Rural constituency.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and RSS Joint General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Congress candidate in Bangalore North Krishna Byre Gowda were among the prominent personalities to cast their votes.
Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy along with wife Sudha cast his vote in Bengaluru.
Prominent contestants in the first phase include former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda (Tumkur), his grandsons Prajwal Revanna and Nikhil Kumaraswamy from Hassan and Mandya respectively.
In UP, voting is progressing at a slow pace with an overall polling percentage of 10.76 being reported from the eight parliamentary constituencies in the state during the first two hours.
Voting was yet to pick up in Bihar where about 9.2 per cent of the over 86 lakh electorate exercised franchise in the first two hours of polling.
Kishanganj and Banka recorded highest turnout at 10.5 per cent each in first two hours, followed by Bhagalpur at 10 per cent, Katihar at 8 per cent and Purnea at 7 per cent, the CEO office said.
Voting was hampered briefly at several poll stations at Masuria in Banka town, Kahalgaon assembly segment in Bhagalpur and Purnea.
Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven-phases for 543 seats on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19, and counting will be on May 23.
