Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Grenade Attack on Polling Booth in Kashmir, BJP-TMC Workers Clash in Bengal

TMC's Bongaon candidate Mamata Bala Thakur said she will lodge a complaint with the Election Commisson against BJP's Shantanu Thakur for casting his vote in Thakurnagar wearing a BJP scarf. She said that as per the poll code, one cannot enter or cast votes carrying or wearing anything related to party which shows the symbol.
The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 40 of these seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (seven).
On Sunday evening, suspected militants fired at Gul Mohammad Mir in his house. He was hit by bullets in abdomen and chest and succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital.
TMC, BJP Workers Clash in Bengal | TMC supporters in Bengal agitated against Arjun Singh in Chakathalia Surya Sen Pally area alleging that Singh misbehaved with women supporters. Singha alleged that TMC workers attacked him in front of the police. "I was attacked by TMC goons who have been brought from outside. Those people were scaring away our voters. I am injured," Singh said.
People queued up outside a polling booth in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals from a polling booth in Khrew area of Pulwama( Anantnag Lok Sabha seat) #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/R2j2vf1ID3— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019
Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav said he would have supported Akhilesh Yadav as PM, but added that the alliance wants such a man (Rahul Gandhi) in power, 'who would withdraw troops from the borders'.
EC Declines to Change Poll Timing in Ramzan | The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday rejected a plea seeking to prepone the poll timing to 5 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. in view of Ramzan. On Thursday, the Supreme Court had directed the petitioner to present the case before the poll body. Rejecting the plea, the poll body said it does not think altering the timing for polls is feasible for the remaining three phases of the general election.
Visuals from a polling booth in south Kashmir's Pulwama,
Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals from polling booth 66 in Govt High School in Pulwama( Anantnag Lok Sabha seat) #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/EKLbGTmkX3— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019
Nearly nine crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates, including political bigwigs Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani, in the fifth phase of polling in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states.
People queued up outside a polling booth in Ayodhya to cast their vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election.
#ElectionsWithNews18: People wait to cast their vote at a booth in Ayodhya.— News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 6, 2019
Follow live: https://t.co/c85oeF9qQO#Phase5 #VotingRound5
Home Minister Rajnath Singh has cast his vote in Lucknow. He is fielded against SP-BSP's Poonam Sinha from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat.
Home Minister and Lucknow BJP Candidate Rajnath Singh casts his vote at polling booth 333 in Scholars' Home School pic.twitter.com/BXSZTvFeGS— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 6, 2019
Former Union Min Yashwant Sinha along with his wife Nilima Sinha arrive at a polling booth to cast vote for the Lok Sabha election.
Hazaribagh: Former Union Min Yashwant Sinha & wife Nilima Sinha arrive at a polling booth to cast vote for #LokSabhaElections2019 . His son & Union Minister Jayant Sinha is contesting against Congress' Gopal Sahu & CPI's Bhubneshwar Prasad Mehta from the constituency. #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/r0F9V9Fffr— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019
Polling Begins for Fifth Phase | Voting has begun for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election in 51 constituencies spread across seven states with many political bigwigs, including Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani, being in the fray. About 8.75 crore people will decide the fate of 674 candidates in the fifth of the seven-phase elections. The EC has set up 94,000 polling stations/booths and made elaborate security arrangements. Polling will be held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.
Meanwhile, an interesting contest is being played out in the Mohanlalganj Lok Sahha seat of Lucknow where former BSP leader and close aide of Kanshi Ram, RK Chaudhary, is in fray against CL Verma, who is considered close to party supremo Mayawati. While Chaudhary is the Congress candidate here, BJP's Kaushal Kishor, who is said to have a good hold among members of the Pasi community, is seeking a re-election.
Lucknow, UP's capital, has been with the BJP since 1991 when former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee won from this seat. The SP-BSP alliance has fielded Poonam Sinha, wife of Shatrughan Sinha, from this seat, while Congress has fielded Acharya Pramod Krishnam. However, looking back at the results, Singh still holds the pole position from this seat.
Voting will take place in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.
Around 2.47 crore people are eligible to vote in Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Bahraich (SC), Kaiserganj, Amethi, Rae Bareli and Gonda constituencies where 182 candidates are in the contest.
The BJP had bagged 12 of 14 seats in 2014 with the Congress winning Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi's Amethi — the only two constituencies where the Congress succeeded out of the 80 in the entire state. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on five seats, while its ally Samajwadi Party (SP) is fighting on seven seats. In Amethi and Rae Bareli, the SP-BSP alliance has not put up any candidate, leaving the two constituencies for the Congress.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow, while his colleague at the Centre Smriti Irani is again taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.
Union ministers and BJP leaders Rajyavardhan Rathore (Jaipur Rural-Rajasthan), Arjun Ram Meghwal (Bikaner-Rajasthan) and Jayant Sinha (Hazaribagh-Jharkhand) are also in the fray in this phase.
Election to 542 Lok Sabha seats is being conducted in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. Election in Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu has been cancelled following excess use of money power. Results will be declared on May 23.
