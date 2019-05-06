SPONSORED BY
Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Grenade Attack on Polling Booth in Kashmir, BJP-TMC Workers Clash in Bengal

News18.com | May 6, 2019, 9:38 AM IST
Event Highlights

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Nearly nine crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates, including political bigwigs Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani, in the fifth phase of polling today in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states.

The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as it had swept 40 of these seats in 2014, leaving just two for the Congress and the rest for other opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (seven).
May 6, 2019 9:38 am (IST)

TMC's Bongaon candidate Mamata Bala Thakur said she will lodge a complaint with the Election Commisson against  BJP's  Shantanu Thakur for casting his vote in Thakurnagar wearing a BJP scarf. She said that as per the poll code, one cannot enter or cast votes carrying or wearing anything related to party which shows the symbol.

May 6, 2019 9:29 am (IST)

Smriti Irani Hits Out at Congress | BJP’s Smriti Irani said that the elections are a ‘do-or-die’ battle for Rahul Gandhi and not her. “Vikas will become the main agenda this election. The MP of Amethi is constantly absent. The Congress can only bring development for Robert Vadra,” she said. 

May 6, 2019 9:26 am (IST)

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has sought report from the district administration over the violence and clashes in Barrackpore. BJP's Arjun Singh alleged that the TMC supporters attacked him. 

May 6, 2019 9:24 am (IST)

BJP candidate from Bongaon, Shantanu Thakur, has  alleged that the TMC conspired to kill him in a road accident. He said that the TMC is loosing Bongaon seat and therefore they tried to kill him.

May 6, 2019 9:16 am (IST)

Voter Turnout Till 9am | Bihar: 3.74%, Jammu and Kashmir: 0.28%, Madhya Pradesh: 0.49% , Rajasthan: 0.68%, Uttar Pradesh: 4.75%, West Bengal: 2.39%, Jharkhand: 2.05%

May 6, 2019 9:09 am (IST)

Grenade Attack in Pulwama | A grenade was lobbed at a polling booth in Rahmoo area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district. No casualties have been reported. Stones were thrown at another polling booth in Tral area of Pulwama. 

May 6, 2019 9:02 am (IST)

May 6, 2019 8:54 am (IST)

Voters at a polling booth in Amethi have reportedly boycotted voting saying that Congress chief and sitting MP Rahul Gandhi had promised an underpass to be built but it never happened. 

May 6, 2019 8:43 am (IST)

TMC, BJP Workers Clash in Bengal | TMC supporters in Bengal agitated against Arjun Singh in Chakathalia Surya Sen Pally area alleging that  Singh misbehaved with women supporters. Singha alleged that TMC workers attacked him in front of the police. "I was attacked by TMC goons who have been brought from outside. Those people were scaring away our voters. I am injured," Singh said. 

May 6, 2019 8:29 am (IST)

People queued up outside a polling booth in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. 

May 6, 2019 8:25 am (IST)

May 6, 2019 8:19 am (IST)

Confident of BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha elections, union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said that the party will form government on May 23."I am confident that this time like 2014 we will get majority,” Rathore said. He urged the people to vote and said that today is the festival of democracy.

May 6, 2019 8:12 am (IST)

BSP supremo Mayawati has cast her vote in Lucknow. She appealed the people to vote. "Right to vote should be used for your own good. I appeal all to come out of homes and vote," the BSP supremo said. 

May 6, 2019 8:06 am (IST)

EC Declines to Change Poll Timing in Ramzan | The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday rejected a plea seeking to prepone the poll timing to 5 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. in view of Ramzan. On Thursday, the Supreme Court had directed the petitioner to present the case before the poll body. Rejecting the plea, the poll body said it does not think altering the timing for polls is feasible for the remaining three phases of the general election.

May 6, 2019 8:03 am (IST)

Visuals from a polling booth in south Kashmir's Pulwama, 

May 6, 2019 7:58 am (IST)

Meanwhile, the BJP has alleged that polling agents are not being allowed to sit inside the polling booth at Noapara, Kankinara, and Titagarh in Barrackpore constituency of West Bengal. 

May 6, 2019 7:57 am (IST)

Nearly nine crore voters will decide the fate of 674 candidates, including political bigwigs Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani, in the fifth phase of polling in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states.

May 6, 2019 7:52 am (IST)

People queued up outside a polling booth in Ayodhya to cast their vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election. 

May 6, 2019 7:51 am (IST)

Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha said that it was in 2014 that he decided to give up his seat and not contest. "I knew that if I didn't then, I would have faced the same fate as others in my party," he said. 

May 6, 2019 7:45 am (IST)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has cast his vote in Lucknow. He is fielded against SP-BSP's Poonam Sinha from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat. 

May 6, 2019 7:43 am (IST)

EVM Snag in Howrah | The technical snag in the Electronic Voting Machines at three polling booths in West Bengal's  Howrah has stalled the polling exercise.

May 6, 2019 7:32 am (IST)

Voting has been stalled at a polling booth in Jaipur as a  Vvpat machine has stopped working. Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is among many voters who are waiting in the queue. 

May 6, 2019 7:23 am (IST)

Former Union Min Yashwant Sinha along with his wife Nilima Sinha arrive at a polling booth to cast vote for the Lok Sabha election. 

May 6, 2019 7:22 am (IST)

May 6, 2019 7:19 am (IST)

Polling Begins for Fifth Phase | Voting has begun  for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election in 51 constituencies spread across seven states with many political bigwigs, including Rajnath Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani, being in the fray. About 8.75 crore people will decide the fate of 674 candidates in the fifth of the seven-phase elections. The EC has set up 94,000 polling stations/booths and made elaborate security arrangements.  Polling will be held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.
 

May 6, 2019 7:17 am (IST)

Meanwhile, an interesting contest is being played out in the Mohanlalganj Lok Sahha seat of Lucknow where former BSP leader and close aide of Kanshi Ram, RK Chaudhary, is in fray against CL Verma, who is considered close to party supremo Mayawati. While Chaudhary is the Congress candidate here, BJP's Kaushal Kishor, who is said to have a good hold among members of the Pasi community, is seeking a re-election.

May 6, 2019 7:17 am (IST)

Lucknow, UP's capital, has been with the BJP since 1991 when former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee won from this seat. The SP-BSP alliance has fielded Poonam Sinha, wife of Shatrughan Sinha, from this seat, while Congress has fielded Acharya Pramod Krishnam. However, looking back at the results, Singh still holds the pole position from this seat.

May 6, 2019 7:13 am (IST)

Former Union minister Jitin Prasada, who was once said to take on Rajnath Singh from the state capital, will contest from Dhaurahra Lok Sabha seat against BJP's Rekha Verma who is the sitting MP. The SP-BSP alliance has fielded Arshad Ahmad Siddiqui from Dhaurahra making the contest triangular.

May 6, 2019 7:13 am (IST)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow, while his colleague at the Centre Smriti Irani is again taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is fighting polls against her own old guard Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli.

May 6, 2019 7:13 am (IST)

Around 2.47 crore people are eligible to vote in Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Bahraich (SC), Kaiserganj, Amethi, Raebareli and Gonda constituencies where 182 candidates are in the contest.

Voting will take place in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven seats each in West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar and four in Jharkhand. In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat.

Around 2.47 crore people are eligible to vote in Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Bahraich (SC), Kaiserganj, Amethi, Rae Bareli and Gonda constituencies where 182 candidates are in the contest.

The BJP had bagged 12 of 14 seats in 2014 with the Congress winning Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli and Rahul Gandhi's Amethi — the only two constituencies where the Congress succeeded out of the 80 in the entire state. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on five seats, while its ally Samajwadi Party (SP) is fighting on seven seats. In Amethi and Rae Bareli, the SP-BSP alliance has not put up any candidate, leaving the two constituencies for the Congress.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking re-election from Lucknow, while his colleague at the Centre Smriti Irani is again taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.

Union ministers and BJP leaders Rajyavardhan Rathore (Jaipur Rural-Rajasthan), Arjun Ram Meghwal (Bikaner-Rajasthan) and Jayant Sinha (Hazaribagh-Jharkhand) are also in the fray in this phase.

Election to 542 Lok Sabha seats is being conducted in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. Election in Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu has been cancelled following excess use of money power. Results will be declared on May 23.


