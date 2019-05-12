Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Delhi Polling Slowest Among 7 States, Several Names Missing from Rolls

Event Highlights
- 46.52% Votes Registered Till 3pm
- Several Names Missing from Delhi Rolls
- 34.92% Voting Recorded in UP
- 40% Turnout in Phase 6 Till 2 pm
- EC Orders for FIR against Bharati Ghosh
- AAP Accuses BJP of Foul Play
- Pink Booths Draw Muslim Women Voters
- Poll Staff Enthused by 'Pink Booths'
- Raja Bhaiyya Under House Arrest
- 44.72% Polling Recorded in Jharkhand
- Bengal BJP Worker Majorly Hurt
At 34.48% till 1pm, Delhi is also recording the slowest polling among seven states where sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections are being held. President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj were among those who cast their vote. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Union minister and BJP's Chandni Chowk candidate Harsh Vardhan, ex-cricketer and BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir, Congress's New Delhi and Northeast Delhi candidates Ajay Maken and Sheila Dikshit, respectively, also cast their vote.
Delhi: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha after casting their votes at Nirman Bhawan polling booth. pic.twitter.com/focF73Xppi— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019
Ghosh, who was reportedly heckled, pushed to the ground and her convoy attacked with bricks, received leg injuries in the scuffle in West Midnapore.
Delhi Citizens Disappointed as Several Names Missing from Voters' List | Mohammad Shokeen and twelve members of his family could not cast their votes on Sunday as their names were missing from voter's list despite the fact they have been living at same address in Delhi for 32 years. The 68-year-old, who lives with his family in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar D Block, is not alone, but there are many people like them who could not exercise their franchise in this Lok Sabha election. "This is not acceptable. We are the original residents of this area. We have not changed residence and have all documents. Nobody came to our house to gave us slips. We have been voting for so many years," said a furious Shokeen. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said he and his office had been telling people to check their names in voter lists from the last six months. "Several awareness campaigns were there. They should have checked names before going to vote. If their names were not there they should have filled form 6. We were accepting forms till April 13," Singh said.
34.92% Voting Recorded in UP | Uttar Pradesh recorded 34.92 per cent polling till 1 p.m. on Sunday for 14 of the state's 80 constituencies in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. There was a steady stream of people to polling booths as polling began at 7 a.m. Till 1 p.m., Sultanpur recorded 38.87 per cent voter turnout, Pratapgarh 34.39, Phulpur 29.20, Allahabad 32.38, Ambedkar Nagar 38.20, Shravasti 32.64, Dumariyaganj 34.40, Basti 38.68, Sant Kabir Nagar 37, Lalganj 32.79, Azamgarh 34.80, Jaunpur 34.53, Machhlishahr 35.80 and Bhadohi 35.26 per cent.
Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa and his family after casting their vote at a polling booth in Nirman Bhawan
Delhi: Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa and his family after casting their vote at a polling booth in Nirman Bhawan #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/w7fFH4QahY— ANI (@ANI) 12 May 2019
40% Turnout in Phase 6 Till 2 pm | Nearly 40 percent voter turnout was recorded in the 59 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth and penultimate phase of the elections till 2 pm on Sunday. Voting is taking place for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, all 10 in Haryana, eight each in West Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Jharkhand and all seven seats in Delhi. West Bengal saw the highest 55.77 poll percentage, according to information available on Voter Turnout app of the Election Commission. Then came Jharkhand with 47.16 per cent, Madhya Pradesh (42.25), Haryana (39.16), Bihar (35.22), Uttar Pradesh 34.30 per cent. Delhi saw a 34.48 per cent voter turnout till 1 p.m., according to the Delhi Election Commission. North East Delhi constituency recorded the highest 36.55 vote percentage followed by North West Delhi with 36.09. New Delhi constituency registered the lowest at 31.32 per cent.
Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee casts his vote at a polling booth in NP Primary School, K Kamraj Lane.
Delhi: Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee casts his vote at a polling booth in NP Primary School, K Kamraj Lane. #Phase6 #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/tfi432GzBv— ANI (@ANI) 12 May 2019
Voting for Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections began today. Celebrities made it early to the polling booths to exercise their right to vote. Take a look at the pictures...
Raghav Chadha Accuses BJP of Foul Play | AAP South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha has accused the BJP of foul play in polling booths. "BJP workers are moving around in a polling booth in Sangam Vihar in BJP scarves, a person voted four times. We identified 8-10 such people and caught one red-handed. Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP candidate) is losing badly so is indulging in such tactics," he said.
Pink Booths Draw Muslim Women Voters | Chandni Chowk Returning Officer Tanvi Garg said the Delhi CEO Office had envisioned this with a larger aim of engendering a sense of women empowerment and the "message has been sent". "We have set up two such booths, one each Matia Mahal and Model Town Assembly segments. All our polling staff have worked very hard, and these women staffed here they are also quite happy to be part of an all-woman team. While women voters were pleased, male voters were also pleasantly surprised," Garg told PTI. Out of the 17 booths, 10 have been set up in East Delhi constituency, two in Chandni Chowk and one each in rest of the constituencies -- North East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi and North West Delhi.
Poll Staff Enthused by 'Pink Booths' | 'Nari Shakti' was on display in the all-women staffed booths in Delhi Sunday which drew more women voters, especially from the Muslim community, officials said. In a first for the city, as many as 17 all-woman staffed booths have been established for the Lok Sabha elections in the seven constituencies of Delhi, where from presiding officers to ground staff, all are women.
Pramod Tiwari, Raja Bhaiyya Under House Arrest | Senior Congress leader and former MP Pramod Tiwari was placed under house arrest on Sunday in Pratapgarh where polling is taking place for the Lok Sabha elections. Independent MLA Raja Bhaiyya and 12 others were also placed under house arrest. Pramod Tiwari, Raja Bhaiyya and others will be allowed to move out of their houses only to cast their vote.
NITI Ayog CEO, Amitabh Kant and Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora after casting their votes.
Delhi: NITI Ayog CEO, Amitabh Kant and Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora after casting their votes. #Phase6 #LokSabhaEelctions2019 pic.twitter.com/jJfo4SFApL— ANI (@ANI) 12 May 2019
1 Killed, Many Hurt as Violence Hits Bengal in 6th Phase | Incidents of sporadic violence were reported from Midnapore constituency where the saffron party's state unit chief Dilip Ghosh is engaged in a high profile battle with Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha member Manas Bhunia. At least four Trinamool Party activists had to be hospitalized after being attacked with sharp weapons allegedly by BJP supporters. The condition of one person was critical. Meanwhile, a number of saffron party supporters got injured in the constituency's Datan area following a clash with Trinamool workers.
The poll percentage recorded at 11 am for ten seats was 22.87, Haryana's Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Inder Jeet said. At Hisar (27.17 pc), Bhiwani Mahendergarh (25.24 pc), Sirsa (24.15 pc), Ambala (18.22 ), Kurukshetra (23.81 pc), Sonipat (24.28 pc), Faridabad (22.66 pc) , while it was picking up pace at Rohtak (21.46 pc) and Karnal (20.91 pc). Gurgaon recorded 23.35 polling percentage during first four hours. Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Rajiv Ranjan said polling was going on peacefully across the state.
A voter turnout of 22.87 per cent was recorded till 11 AM in ten constituencies of Haryana Sunday in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections. Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar are among 223 candidates in the fray. Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in 10 parliamentary constituencies which are going to polls in the single phase, officials said.
Since 1962, political parties have been asking for votes from Kurmis in the name of fulfilling their long-pending demand of granting the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
A BJP worker received serious injuries in his head after being attacked allegedly by TMC cadres at Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency. The incident took place at Dharampur booth number 123. The victim has been identified as Nilkamal Mondal, a BJP worker. He was attacked for raising voice against rigging.
Voters stand in queues at a polling booth during the 6th phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019, at Badarpur in Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Former Election Commissioner G V G Krishnamurty, aged 84, cast his vote at a polling booth in Mayur Vihar area. Krishnamurty, who was the election commissioner between 1993 and 1999, voted with his wife G Padma Murty and son G Venkatesh Rao, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court.
New Delhi, home to many VVIP voters, recorded 28.73 per cent voting till 11 am while Northeast Delhi and Northwest Delhi recorded over 36 per cent polling.
The voting percentage for the rest of the five seats was: East Delhi (34.40 per cent), West Delhi (35.06 per cent), South Delhi (34.84 per cent) and Chandni Chowk (33.10 per cent).
Posh locality and up-market areas are seeing fewer turnout, EC officials said, adding the number could increase post 4 pm.
Polling started late on a few booths while there were reports of EVM malfunctioning in different parts of the city.
A number of people complained they could not vote as their names were not on the voters' list.
Over 1.43 crore people in Delhi are eligible to vote in this election, which will decide the fate of 164 candidates, of which 18 are women. There are 43 independent candidates.
