Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Shashi Tharoor Alleges Rigging in Kerala, Says EVMs Registering All Votes for BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 62 of the 115 seats in the third phase, and its performance in this phase will be crucial in deciding its political fortunes.The two seats that are expected to draw the maximum attention are Gujarat's Gandhinagar where BJP president Amit Shah will be testing his fate from and Wayanad in Kerala — the second seat from where Rahul Gandhi will be contesting.With 116 seats in fray, the end of third phase will see 302 out of 545 constituencies done with polling.While the BJP chief took out a roadshow in Gandhinagar to mark the end of his campaign, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not only campaigned for her brother in Wayanad but also indicated her willingness to take on Modi from Varanasi.The third phase will see all the seats in Gujarat (26), Kerala (20), Goa (2), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1) and Daman and Diu (1) go to polls. Besides, polling will be held in four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, one in Jammu and Kashmir, 14 in Karnataka, 14 in Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, and five in West Bengal.The third phase is dotted with key contests, some of them being Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan versus BJP’s Jaya Prada, Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge versus Umesh Jadhav, who quit as a Congress MLA and is now contesting as a BJP candidate, Congress’ Shashi Tharoor against BJP’s Rajasekaran in Thiruvananthapuram, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule versus BJP’s Kanchan Kul.In Uttar Pradesh, where 10 seats will go to polls, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will be contesting from Mainpuri and BJP’s Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit, a seat formerly represented by his mother, Maneka Gandhi. Lok Sabha seats like Etah, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Badaun, and Aonla, will witness a fight for the OBC votes once again.In 2014, the BJP had won seven of the 10 UP seats that are voting today but the caste arithmetic seems to favour the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. While the alliance is banking on the dominance of the Yadav community in these parts, the BJP is banking on Modi’s popularity and the non-Yadav OBC vote bank that it managed in 2014.The Samajwadi Party (SP) strongholds of Mainpuri, Badaun and Sambhal will go to the polls on Tuesday and the party's prospects have received a considerable boost following its alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The Congress too is also likely to cut into BJP votes.The North-East too will see a high-stakes battle as the BJP is banking on its allies in the minority-dominated seats of Assam, while the Congress is trying for a comeback in what was once its bastion. In Assam, the Guwahati seat will witness a prestige battle between former Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor Queen Oja and film and TV personality Bobbeeta Sharma of the Congress.In Maharashtra, the third phase of polling will be held in some NCP strongholds, including Baramati, Madha, Kolahpur and Satara. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is contesting from the party's bastion in Baramati.The Congress and the NCP have dominated the local bodies and cooperatives in the sugar belt of the state, which has of late been challenged by the BJP-Shiv Sena combine. The Lok Sabha results will show if the NCP is able to regain its earlier dominance in the region.Of the five seats in Bihar, the BJP had won only one in 2014 and it is again contesting one seat this time. Janata Dal (United), the BJP's ally in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is contesting three seats while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is contesting one seat. As part of the grand alliance, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting three seats, while the Congress and the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) are contesting one seat each.