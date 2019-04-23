Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Shashi Tharoor Alleges Rigging in Kerala, Says EVMs Registering All Votes for BJP

Event Highlights
Voting is underway for the star-studded phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections, which will see political heavyweights like BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former Union minister Shashi Tharoor and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav among others contest in 117 parliamentary constituencies across 15 states. By the end of the third phase of polling, almost 55 per cent of the country and all of southern India would have voted for their parliamentary representative. It will also be a test for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which will aim to defend the maximum number of seats at 62.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, pointing towards faulty EVMs, asked as to why the votes were being directed to the BJP only. "Are these really faulty or programmed in this fashion?" Kejriwal said in a tweet.
“Faulty” EVM in Goa also transfers others votes to BJP. Are these really faulty or programmed in this fashion? https://t.co/zI9e6IVFUV— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 23, 2019
With Mamata Banerjee pitching herself for the job of Prime Minister and the BJP looking to win 20 seats in the state, politicians fear that 'there will be more violence' in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba has cast her vote at a polling booth in Raysan village near Gandhinagar. Earlier, PM Modi had met her before casting his vote.
#ElectionsWithNews18: @narendramodi's Mother casts her vote in Gujarat.@payalmehta100 reports.#VotingRound3 #Phase3 pic.twitter.com/9xBdPnXiap— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 23, 2019
The violence is once again marring the voting in West bengal. Booth capture, bogus voting and clashes between party workers have been reported from various polling booths.In Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency, the police reportedly lathicharged the voters who were sitting under a tree.Three people, including a child, have been injured. However, the police have denied the allegation saying that the people were injred while fighting with each other.
A bride turns up at a polling stsation in Pune to cast her vote for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections before her wedding ceremony.
#ElectionsWithNews18: Shradha Bhagat, a bride, comes to cast her vote before her wedding ceremony in Pune.@HanchateCG reports.#VotingRound3 #Phase3— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 23, 2019
Follow live: https://t.co/ayZVJODrQj pic.twitter.com/sUZKAvQtpQ
The Prime Minister also equated voting with taking a holy dip in the Kumbh as he urged voters to come out in record numbers.
Tharoor Questions BJP Over Sabarimala | Shahshi Tharoor said the BJP has beeen seeking votes in the name of Sabarimala issue, adding that the issue was the undercurrent for the last six weeks. Training the guns at the saffron party, Tharoor said, "What did the BJP do to ease the distress of Sabarimala devotees? They are in power, they have majority in the House. Did they pass a law in favour of the devotees? If they didn't do anything yesterday and today, will they do anything tomorrow?," Tharoor said.
Congress MP Shahshi Tharoor has said that he is confident of serving the people of Thiruvananthapuram for another five years. "I know the values of Kerala and its people are in tune with that of the Congress," he said after casting his vote. "People who are against us have a very different idea of India," Tharoor said.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the 'future of lies in the hands of the youngsters' and said that they would vote for 'Nyay' for every Indian citizen.
Across India, millions of youngsters are stepping out to vote, many of them for the first time. In their hands lies the future of India. I'm confident that they want NYAY for every Indian and will vote wisely.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 23, 2019
SHARE this powerful short film with young first time voters. pic.twitter.com/4hlpFF3wv2
Violence in Murshidabad |Gunshots were heard outside a polling booth in Hariharpara in Murshidabad after clashes. No secuirty personnel were present at the spot.The Congress has accused the TMC of violence. At another polling booth in Bhagwangola of Murshidabad district,outsiders were seen assisting voters at the EVM. A CPIM polling agent was thrashed when he protested against it.
BJP's sitting MP from Northwest Delhi Udit Raj has threatened to resign from the BJP at 10 am. Reports have been doing rounds that BJP may not re-nominate him. Raj has said he will wait till 10 am and if the party doesn't decide by then, he may quit the BJP and contest as an independent.
I still hopeful that I will file nomination from my constituency and BJP where I have worked hard and proved my metal.— Chowkidar Dr. Udit Raj, MP (@Dr_Uditraj) April 23, 2019
I hope I will not be forced to leave BJP by BJP itself
TMC councillor’s husband has been injured in clashes in Domkal in Murshidabad district of West Bengal during clashes. The TMC has blamed the Congress and the CPIM for the attack. Widespread violence was reported from various parts of West Bengal during the second phase of polling on April 18 as well.
Differently-abled voters in Bareilly have cast their vote for the first time.
#ElectionsWithNews18: "One vote can make or break the government."— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 23, 2019
Blind voters in Bareilly cast their vote in #LokSabhaElections2019 for the first time.
Follow updates here: https://t.co/ayZVJODrQj pic.twitter.com/HFqZKJPgg5
The third phase is dotted with key contests, some of them being Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan versus BJP's Jaya Prada, Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge versus Umesh Jadhav, among others.
The third phase of Lok Sabha elections will seal the fate of political heavyweights such as BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former Union minister Shashi Tharoor and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav among others. 117 parliamentary constituencies across 15 states are going to polls today.
EVM Glitches Across Several Booths in Kerala | Amid complaints of EVM malfunction in Kerala, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the Election Commission to take note of the glitches. "There are reports of many booths that are facing EVM malfunction. I hope the EC is taking a note of this," Vijayan said after casting his vote. At one of the booths in Thiruvananthapuram, polling has reportedly been stopped after votes polled for the Congress were seen being registered for the BJP. However, Thiruvananthapuram district collector has denied the allegations.
The Prime Minister once again encouraged the first-time voters to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections."For the first time people born in the 21st century are voting.I congratulate them and invite them to vote.This is their century.They should vote to secure this century for their future.I hope they come in numbers to cast their votes," PM Modi said after casting his vote in Ranip in Ahmedabad.
Confident of his son Raghavendra's victory from the Shimoga Lok Sabha seat, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa has said that he will win by a margin of at least 1.5 lakh votes. "Even though Kumarswamy , Deve Gowda and Revanna came here themselves spent crores of rupees and also crores of rupees were seized, people will support Raghavendra," the BJP leader said.
A parliamentary committee headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in 2016 had backed lateral entry, expressing concern at the size of the foreign services.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 62 of the 115 seats in the third phase, and its performance in this phase will be crucial in deciding its political fortunes.
The two seats that are expected to draw the maximum attention are Gujarat's Gandhinagar where BJP president Amit Shah will be testing his fate from and Wayanad in Kerala — the second seat from where Rahul Gandhi will be contesting.
With 116 seats in fray, the end of third phase will see 302 out of 545 constituencies done with polling.
While the BJP chief took out a roadshow in Gandhinagar to mark the end of his campaign, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not only campaigned for her brother in Wayanad but also indicated her willingness to take on Modi from Varanasi.
The third phase will see all the seats in Gujarat (26), Kerala (20), Goa (2), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1) and Daman and Diu (1) go to polls. Besides, polling will be held in four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, one in Jammu and Kashmir, 14 in Karnataka, 14 in Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, and five in West Bengal.
The third phase is dotted with key contests, some of them being Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan versus BJP’s Jaya Prada, Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge versus Umesh Jadhav, who quit as a Congress MLA and is now contesting as a BJP candidate, Congress’ Shashi Tharoor against BJP’s Rajasekaran in Thiruvananthapuram, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule versus BJP’s Kanchan Kul.
In Uttar Pradesh, where 10 seats will go to polls, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will be contesting from Mainpuri and BJP’s Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit, a seat formerly represented by his mother, Maneka Gandhi. Lok Sabha seats like Etah, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Badaun, and Aonla, will witness a fight for the OBC votes once again.
In 2014, the BJP had won seven of the 10 UP seats that are voting today but the caste arithmetic seems to favour the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. While the alliance is banking on the dominance of the Yadav community in these parts, the BJP is banking on Modi’s popularity and the non-Yadav OBC vote bank that it managed in 2014.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) strongholds of Mainpuri, Badaun and Sambhal will go to the polls on Tuesday and the party's prospects have received a considerable boost following its alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The Congress too is also likely to cut into BJP votes.
The North-East too will see a high-stakes battle as the BJP is banking on its allies in the minority-dominated seats of Assam, while the Congress is trying for a comeback in what was once its bastion. In Assam, the Guwahati seat will witness a prestige battle between former Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor Queen Oja and film and TV personality Bobbeeta Sharma of the Congress.
In Maharashtra, the third phase of polling will be held in some NCP strongholds, including Baramati, Madha, Kolahpur and Satara. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is contesting from the party's bastion in Baramati.
The Congress and the NCP have dominated the local bodies and cooperatives in the sugar belt of the state, which has of late been challenged by the BJP-Shiv Sena combine. The Lok Sabha results will show if the NCP is able to regain its earlier dominance in the region.
Of the five seats in Bihar, the BJP had won only one in 2014 and it is again contesting one seat this time. Janata Dal (United), the BJP's ally in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is contesting three seats while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is contesting one seat. As part of the grand alliance, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting three seats, while the Congress and the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) are contesting one seat each.
