Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Fighting from Bhopal, Digvijaya Singh Misses Out on Voting

News18.com | May 12, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
Event Highlights

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: On a day that saw several A-listers of the political world troop to polling booths in Delhi and six other states, Congress leader and Bhopal candidate Digvijaya Singh missed out on voting. Singh, who is up against BJP candidate and Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Thakur, said he will get himself registered to vote in Bhopal the next time.

Meanwhile, complaints about malfunctioning EVMs poured in from several places of the national capital where voting is underway. Aam Aadmi Party's Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti alleged that EVMs at booths 116,117 and 122 were not functioning. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said 5.5 per cent EVMs were replaced in the morning, adding that problems in EVMs were reported from Chandni Chowk and West Delhi. Mudit Agarwal, son of Congress's Chandni Chowk candidate JP Agarwal, alleged EVMs malfunctioned at some booths in Matia Mahal and Ballimaran assembly segments.
May 12, 2019 5:55 pm (IST)

Congress candidate from Bhopal, Digvijay Singh, was unable to cast his vote today since he was registered to vote in Rajgarh. "I was not able to go vote. But, next time I will try to transfer my vote to Bhopal," he says. 

May 12, 2019 5:23 pm (IST)

Sitting MP and BJP candidate from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri cast his vote. 

May 12, 2019 4:50 pm (IST)

Total 50.77% voting till 4 pm in Phase6. West Bengal- 70.51%, Delhi-45.24%, Haryana- 51.86%, Uttar Pradesh- 43.26$, Bihar- 44.40%, Jharkhand- 58.08%, Madhya Pradesh- 52.78%.

May 12, 2019 4:34 pm (IST)

Voter turnouts in Delhi till 3 pm are: Chandni Chowk (45.82%), North East Delhi (48.11%), East Delhi (46.71%), Nw Delhi (43.13%), North West Delhi (46.75%), West Delhi (47.03%) and South Delhi (44.47%)

May 12, 2019 4:23 pm (IST)

The voter turnouts in the eight West Bengal constituencies till 3 pm : Tamluk (73.51%), Kanthi (69.79%), Ghatal (71.45%), Jhargram (69.84%), Medinipur (67.56%), Purulia (70.48%), Bankura (68.02%) and Bishnupur (71.79%). 

May 12, 2019 4:12 pm (IST)
May 12, 2019 4:04 pm (IST)

Here are the voter turnouts in Bihar's Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan and Maharganj. 

May 12, 2019 3:32 pm (IST)

Voting percentage till 3pm in UP

May 12, 2019 3:22 pm (IST)

Voting Till 3pm in Phase 6: 46.52%


West Bengal: 63.09 

Delhi: 36.73 

Haryana: 47.57 

Uttar Pradesh: 40.96

Bihar: 43.86 

Jharkhand: 54.09

Madhya Pradesh- 48.5

May 12, 2019 3:19 pm (IST)

May 12, 2019 3:18 pm (IST)

May 12, 2019 3:15 pm (IST)

34.92% Voting Recorded in UP | Uttar Pradesh recorded 34.92 per cent polling till 1 p.m. on Sunday for 14 of the state's 80 constituencies in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. There was a steady stream of people to polling booths as polling began at 7 a.m. Till 1 p.m., Sultanpur recorded 38.87 per cent voter turnout, Pratapgarh 34.39, Phulpur 29.20, Allahabad 32.38, Ambedkar Nagar 38.20, Shravasti 32.64, Dumariyaganj 34.40, Basti 38.68, Sant Kabir Nagar 37, Lalganj 32.79, Azamgarh 34.80, Jaunpur 34.53, Machhlishahr 35.80 and Bhadohi 35.26 per cent. 

May 12, 2019 3:14 pm (IST)

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa and his family after casting their vote at a polling booth in Nirman Bhawan 

May 12, 2019 2:57 pm (IST)

40% Turnout in Phase 6 Till 2 pm | Nearly 40 percent voter turnout was recorded in the 59 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth and penultimate phase of the elections till 2 pm on Sunday. Voting is taking place for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, all 10 in Haryana, eight each in West Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Jharkhand and all seven seats in Delhi. West Bengal saw the highest 55.77 poll percentage, according to information available on Voter Turnout app of the Election Commission.  Then came Jharkhand with 47.16 per cent, Madhya Pradesh (42.25), Haryana (39.16), Bihar (35.22), Uttar Pradesh 34.30 per cent. Delhi saw a 34.48 per cent voter turnout till 1 p.m., according to the Delhi Election Commission.  North East Delhi constituency recorded the highest 36.55 vote percentage followed by North West Delhi with 36.09. New Delhi constituency registered the lowest at 31.32 per cent.

May 12, 2019 2:46 pm (IST)

EC Orders for FIR against Bharati Ghosh | The Election Commission has asked the police to initiate an FIR against BJP candidate for Ghatal constituency Bharati Ghosh for taking her security along with her within 100 metres of the booth.

May 12, 2019 2:43 pm (IST)

Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee casts his vote at a polling booth in NP Primary School, K Kamraj Lane.

May 12, 2019 2:42 pm (IST)

May 12, 2019 2:32 pm (IST)

Raghav Chadha Accuses BJP of Foul Play | AAP South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha has accused the BJP of foul play in polling booths. "BJP workers are moving around in a polling booth in Sangam Vihar in BJP scarves, a person voted four times. We identified 8-10 such people and caught one red-handed. Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP candidate) is losing badly so is indulging in such tactics," he said.

May 12, 2019 2:30 pm (IST)

Pink Booths Draw Muslim Women Voters | Chandni Chowk Returning Officer Tanvi Garg said the Delhi CEO Office had envisioned this with a larger aim of engendering a sense of women empowerment and the "message has been sent". "We have set up two such booths, one each Matia Mahal and Model Town Assembly segments. All our polling staff have worked very hard, and these women staffed here they are also quite happy to be part of an all-woman team. While women voters were pleased, male voters were also pleasantly surprised," Garg told PTI. Out of the 17 booths, 10 have been set up in East Delhi constituency, two in Chandni Chowk and one each in rest of the constituencies -- North East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi and North West Delhi.

May 12, 2019 2:28 pm (IST)

Poll Staff Enthused by 'Pink Booths' | 'Nari Shakti' was on display in the all-women staffed booths in Delhi Sunday which drew more women voters, especially from the Muslim community, officials said. In a first for the city, as many as 17 all-woman staffed booths have been established for the Lok Sabha elections in the seven constituencies of Delhi, where from presiding officers to ground staff, all are women.

May 12, 2019 2:06 pm (IST)

Delhi Voter Turnout Till 1pm: 34.48%

Chandni chowk - 33.10
North East Delhi -36.55
East Delhi -34.40
New Delhi -31.32
North West Delhi-36.09
West Delhi-35.06
South Delhi-34.84
Total -34.48

May 12, 2019 1:58 pm (IST)

Pramod Tiwari, Raja Bhaiyya Under House Arrest |  Senior Congress leader and former MP Pramod Tiwari was placed under house arrest on Sunday in Pratapgarh where polling is taking place for the Lok Sabha elections. Independent MLA Raja Bhaiyya and 12 others were also placed under house arrest. Pramod Tiwari, Raja Bhaiyya and others will be allowed to move out of their houses only to cast their vote.

May 12, 2019 1:55 pm (IST)

Till 1pm, 55.58% voted in Bengal.

May 12, 2019 1:42 pm (IST)

NITI Ayog CEO, Amitabh Kant and Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora after casting their votes. 

May 12, 2019 1:38 pm (IST)

Voting percentage in UP till 1pm:

May 12, 2019 1:35 pm (IST)

44.72% Polling Recorded in Jharkhand | Jharkhand on Sunday recorded 44.72 percent polling till 1 pm for four of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. Giridih recorded 45.55 per cent voter turnout, Dhanbad 40.92, Jamshedpur 47.34 and Singhbhum or Chaibasa 46.35 per cent.

May 12, 2019 1:33 pm (IST)

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer has sought a report from District Magistrate of Ghatal on attack on BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh's convoy earlier today.

May 12, 2019 1:11 pm (IST)

Absolutely bogus voting, said Aam Aadmi Party's South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha as he alleged that BJP voters are casting two votes per person. He also called for an investigation into it.

May 12, 2019 1:04 pm (IST)

1 Killed, Many Hurt as Violence Hits Bengal in 6th Phase | Incidents of sporadic violence were reported from Midnapore constituency where the saffron party's state unit chief Dilip Ghosh is engaged in a high profile battle with Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha member Manas Bhunia. At least four Trinamool Party activists had to be hospitalized after being attacked with sharp weapons allegedly by BJP supporters. The condition of one person was critical. Meanwhile, a number of saffron party supporters got injured in the constituency's Datan area following a clash with Trinamool workers.

May 12, 2019 1:00 pm (IST)

The poll percentage recorded at 11 am for ten seats was 22.87, Haryana's Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Inder Jeet said. At Hisar (27.17 pc), Bhiwani Mahendergarh (25.24 pc), Sirsa (24.15 pc), Ambala (18.22 ), Kurukshetra (23.81 pc), Sonipat (24.28 pc), Faridabad (22.66 pc) , while it was picking up pace at Rohtak (21.46 pc) and Karnal (20.91 pc). Gurgaon recorded 23.35 polling percentage during first four hours. Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Rajiv Ranjan said  polling was going on peacefully across the state.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Fighting from Bhopal, Digvijaya Singh Misses Out on Voting
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

At 34.48% till 1pm, Delhi is also recording the slowest polling among seven states where sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections are being held. President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj were among those who cast their vote. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Union minister and BJP's Chandni Chowk candidate Harsh Vardhan, ex-cricketer and BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir, Congress's New Delhi and Northeast Delhi candidates Ajay Maken and Sheila Dikshit, respectively, also cast their vote.

Former Election Commissioner G V G Krishnamurty, aged 84, cast his vote at a polling booth in Mayur Vihar area. Krishnamurty, who was the election commissioner between 1993 and 1999, voted with his wife G Padma Murty and son G Venkatesh Rao, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court.

New Delhi, home to many VVIP voters, recorded 28.73 per cent voting till 11 am while Northeast Delhi and Northwest Delhi recorded over 36 per cent polling.

The voting percentage for the rest of the five seats was: East Delhi (34.40 per cent), West Delhi (35.06 per cent), South Delhi (34.84 per cent) and Chandni Chowk (33.10 per cent).

Posh locality and up-market areas are seeing fewer turnout, EC officials said, adding the number could increase post 4 pm.

Polling started late on a few booths while there were reports of EVM malfunctioning in different parts of the city.

A number of people complained they could not vote as their names were not on the voters' list.

Over 1.43 crore people in Delhi are eligible to vote in this election, which will decide the fate of 164 candidates, of which 18 are women. There are 43 independent candidates.
