Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Fighting from Bhopal, Digvijaya Singh Misses Out on Voting

May 12, 2019 3:18 pm (IST)

Delhi Citizens Disappointed as Several Names Missing from Voters' List | Mohammad Shokeen and twelve members of his family could not cast their votes on Sunday as their names were missing from voter's list despite the fact they have been living at same address in Delhi for 32 years. The 68-year-old, who lives with his family in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar D Block, is not alone, but there are many people like them who could not exercise their franchise in this Lok Sabha election. "This is not acceptable. We are the original residents of this area. We have not changed residence and have all documents. Nobody came to our house to gave us slips. We have been voting for so many years," said a furious Shokeen. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said he and his office had been telling people to check their names in voter lists from the last six months. "Several awareness campaigns were there. They should have checked names before going to vote. If their names were not there they should have filled form 6. We were accepting forms till April 13," Singh said.